Introduction

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) has performed really well since the last time I covered it back in November of last year when I said that the company's financial position was great and growth was stellar, even after a decent run-up in share price, it was still a buy. Fast-forward to today, the company has more than doubled and outperformed the broad market by over 100%. I still think the company has a bright future ahead. However, I am in no rush to start a position in this environment. Therefore, I am downgrading to a hold and will be tempted to start a position on any decent pullback.

Briefly on Performance

The company's top line has been on a steady upward trajectory over the past year and a half, which is very different compared to many other companies that have experienced quite the opposite due to the tough macroeconomic conditions, where high inflation and interest rates may tighten a lot of people's wallets. We can't live without food, and Mama's Creations seem to be doing well. However, the pace of growth has somewhat slowed in FY 24, which saw its lowest increase since 2018.

In terms of margins, we can see a decent expansion since the beginning of 2023, somewhat peaking, and more recently slight deterioration. However, with such an improvement over the year, a slight pullback is not unexpected. The management still fully expects to reach that 30% GM goal shortly. The cause of a slight dip was due to commodity price increases, like chicken, which the management saw coming and has been working on improving. A 10% increase in gross margins in just a year is commendable and deserves praise in my opinion.

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, we can see that there is a similar dip in the company's return on assets and equity, ROA and ROE for short. Nevertheless, these have improved considerably since the beginning of the year 2023, which means the management has been putting in the work and has been utilizing the company's assets and shareholder capital efficiently, thus creating value.

Another metric I like to look at is the return on total capital or ROTC. Usually, I like to compare it to the company's peers. However, the company is in such a niche that it could be hard to pinpoint companies that it competes against. Even harder is to find these companies on the stock market as most of them are privately owned. Even if it's a niche, it doesn't mean it doesn't compete with the whole pre-packaged food industry. From what I gathered from the company's 10K report many competitor brands are owned by much bigger companies, which wouldn't be fair to compare. Nevertheless, for the sake of it, we can see that MAMA's ROTC is the highest out of the bunch, which means the company has a moat and competitive advantage. Furthermore, it is above the minimum I require, which is 10%, therefore in this case, I would apply a smaller margin of safety in the valuation section.

In terms of the company's financial position, as of the latest quarter, MAMA had around $13m in cash and equivalents, against $4.9m in long-term debt. I don't think this is a precarious situation. Net interest expense on debt came in at around $35m when taking into account the interest income from the cash available, which means the company's interest coverage ratio is 22x. Even if we take the interest income out, the coverage ratio stood at around 6x, which is well above what analysts consider to be healthy (2x) and even above my more conservative requirements of at least 5x. Therefore, the company is at no risk of insolvency.

Overall, with the steady increase in revenues, and impressive improvements in margins, the company seemed to have had a very good year and a half, which rewarded investors handsomely over the same period. Can the company maintain this momentum going forward? Let's look at the possibilities.

Comments on the Outlook

It seems the company has been cooking up a storm. The company's new CEO that took the helm back in 2022 has changed the company significantly and driven tremendous growth. From its initial 3C strategy, the new CEO has added what, I think, is very important and is bearing fruit the 4th C- Catapult. The company seems to be investing heavily in trade promotion, with a focus on expanding its brand across the nation and introducing new product lines along the way. This initiative proved to be already successful, with revenues up almost 30% compared to 17% growth in the 4th quarter. It looks like it is accelerating, although I don't want to jump to such conclusions, but it is looking good.

With such a focus on getting the product out there, I am looking for even more aggressiveness. The e-commerce website the company launched is a step in the right direction, but I want to see more partnerships happening with the local stores of the nation to have the company's products marketed. I live near Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) but I don't think they are carrying any of the company's products. It could be because I am not in the US. However, if we look at the below quote from the management, the company's products are not yet available at places such as Walmart and Target Corporation (TGT).

"With our new team and capabilities, we increased the likelihood of opening up entirely new channels, whether that's the convenience channel, e-commerce channel, or major retail customers such as Walmart or Target." That will be a major win if the company manages to secure these partnerships in the future. Seeing such determination that turned into 30% growth, I have no doubt that we will see these products in the major stores within a year or two, which will turn into another massive revenue catalyst for the company.

Valuation

It's been a while since I modeled the company's numbers, so let's have a look at an update.

As usual, my assumptions will lean towards a more conservative end. That way I have more room for error in my estimates, which will be like an additional margin of safety.

For revenues, I went with around 11% CAGR over the next decade. This is much slower than what the company managed in the last decade, which was 27%, and much lower than the company's 3-year CAGR, which stood at a tremendous 48%.

In terms of margins, the management said they expect further improvements going forward and expect to reach mid-teens operating margins in the long run as well as low-30s gross margins. So, I went ahead with these types of assumptions.

For the DCF model, I went with the company's WACC of around 8.2% as my discount rate and 2.5% terminal growth rate.

Additionally, to be even more conservative, I added another 15% discount to the final intrinsic value. With that said, MAMA's intrinsic value is around $8 a share, which means the company is trading at its fair value.

Closing Comments

I may have gone a little too conservative with the company's top line potential. However, I would like to see a couple more quarters of increased growth as we saw in this quarter to convince me that it is capable of sustaining such growth. Analysts (only 4), are not seeing such growth as the company achieved in the latest quarter, which is why I couldn't be more optimistic in my model. For this reason, I am downgrading the company to hold for now, meaning if you already have the company in your portfolio, you may want to wait around a bit before adding more and buying on any reasonable pullback.

The markets have been quite jittery these last few weeks, so I wouldn't be surprised if a small cap like MAMA is going to experience an oversized move to the downside if anything bad develops in the markets. I also don't think you should sell it just because it had a really good run in the past few years (16x in the last 5 years). There is still a lot of opportunity for the company to perform well. The future potential of partnerships with major stores like the mentioned Walmart and Target will become the new catalysts of growth. That is if the company manages to secure these partnerships.

I have the company on my watch list right now and will be looking to add it to my portfolio over the next few months because I believe the future is bright for MAMA. The jitters are keeping me away from committing much capital to anything right now.