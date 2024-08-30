Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Graphite Bio reverse merged with LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) in November 2023, forming this new company with a focus on a single eye disease called presbyopia. The company tells us that presbyopia “is the inevitable loss of near vision and impacts 1.8 billion people globally and 128M people in the US.” The company says this is a $3bn+ market. Their molecule is called LNZ100 which is a 1.75% Aceclidine eye drop solution. Aceclidine is an old cholinergic drug that was used primarily to reduce intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, but has been replaced by a number of newer drugs with less side effects for the treatment of glaucoma. It has been approved in the European Union since the 1970s, and has been prescribed hundreds of millions of times. The company has conducted two positive phase 3 clinical trials for their molecule in presbyopia.

Presbyopia - the problem

Presbyopia is the age-related loss of near vision. It occurs because the lens within the eye that's responsible for focusing light gradually loses its shape as we age. This causes difficulty reading small prints, blurriness at normal reading distance, eye strain and headache, and critically in this day and age, inability to use your smartphone.

There are various treatment options available, and many of them work, with limitations. The simplest is a pair of reading glasses, prescription or over the counter. Earlier, we used to have bifocals, glasses with a distinct separate line in the middle, where the lower portion was used to read, while the upper part was for far vision. Today we have progressive lenses which do not have a distinct separate line, but which have varying powers for different viewing distances. I have used both types of glasses, and let me tell you, we could do better.

If you do not prefer glasses, one option is a contact lens. They generally work unless you have certain conditions like dry eye disease and so on. However, I find them cumbersome, to say the least. Also, they do not work forever.

Then we have refractive surgeries to change the shape of the cornea. There are various types. These are mostly minimally invasive surgeries where the surgeon removes a small flap from the corner of your eye and uses a laser to reshape the cornea. There are also lens implants and corneal inlays. These changes are usually irreversible, so you do not have the option to correct something if you do not like what you see. There can also be other complications, like loss of night vision, exacerbated dry eye syndrome, variable and not always successful results, risks of infection as with any surgical process, and so on. However, surgery, if done well, usually works. Corrective effects of LASIK, for example, may last 10 years or more.

Presbyopia - pharmacologic options

The move from prescription reading glasses to an eyedrop is a lifestyle choice. It's not that eye drops work better at improving vision than glasses. Some people simply find them more comfortable. Indeed, some doctors say that patients early in the disease stage and with small myopic corrections have better results with Vuity, the first approved eye drop, developed by Allergan, an AbbVie (ABBV) company. Vuity is a 1.25% pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution approved by the FDA in October 2021. Since then, one other pilocarpine drug has been approved - QLOSI from Orasis Pharma was approved last year.

Qlosi offers several key improvements over Vuity. First, it uses 0.4% pilocarpine, unlike Vuity, which has 1.2%. This alone may help reduce side effects. Second, it's administered BID, or twice daily, unlike Vuity, which is once daily, but also approved for BID. Third, Qlosi is preservative free, and has a near neutral pH, which may prevent the burning and itching sensation associated with pilocarpine. AbbVie did not disclose Vuity revenue, but “listed its “other eye care” revenue as $283 million for Q4-2022.” Qlosi seems to have around $5mn in revenue.

Other molecules in trials for presbyopia include Brimochol PF from Visus Therapeutics, Microline from Eyenovia (EYEN), and Nyxol from Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP). Microline is a 2% pilocarpine micromist, Nyxol is a .75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution, and brimochol is a combination of brimonidine (an alpha agonist) and carbachol (a cholinergic agent).

Pharmacologic competitor data

In trials, Vuity showed that 37% of patients achieved a greater than 3-line gain in near visual acuity at day 14, hour 9. Qlosi saw 40% of participants demonstrated a 3-line gain 1 hour post-dose one, and 50% demonstrated a 3-line gain 1 hour post-dose two. For Brimochol, 50% patients had a 3 line gain at peak. Nyxol alone saw 30% patients with a 3-line gain at hour 12 post-administration; Nyxol + low-dose pilocarpine 0.4% (LDP) saw a 3-line gain in 61% patients within 30 minutes. Among these, Aceclidine is the only pupil selective miotic, and does not affect ciliary muscle as much as either pilocarpine or carbachol, so potentially does not produce a myopic shift while still correcting BCDVA, as we will see below. It also contains no preservatives.

As for safety, in Vuity, 9% of patients had a headache after twice daily drops.

LNZ100 clinical data and positioning

There were two phase 3 trials, CLARITY 1 and 2, for the treatment of presbyopia in patients aged 45 to 75 years with a refractive range of -4.0D SE to +1.0D SE. The trials included users who previously had LASIK surgery or an intraocular lens implant. CLARITY 1 was Aceclidine+ brimonidine and brimonidine controlled (LNZ01), while CLARITY 2 was Aceclidine alone and vehicle controlled (LNZ100).

The primary endpoint for both studies was the percentage of patients who achieved 3-lines or greater improvement in Best Corrected Distance Visual Acuity (BCDVA) at near without losing 1-line (5 letters or more of distance vision) at three hours post treatment. This was similar to the endpoints in most of the other trials I cited above.

The trials met these endpoints (P <.0001). In CLARITY 1, which had brimonidine, 72% of patients achieved 3 lines or greater BCDVA in 30 minutes. This reduced to 64% at 3 hours and 27% at 10 hours.

In CLARITY 2, without brimonidine, 71% achieved 3-lines or greater improvement at 30 minutes. Interestingly, at three hours, there was no reduction, with 71% patients, and at 10 hours, there was a reduction, but still lower than in CLARITY 1, at 40%.

Significantly, there was no night vision loss at all times, and 95% patients achieved 2-lines or greater improvement at 1 hour. Moreover, 84% of participants achieved at least 4 lines and 52% at least 5 lines of near vision improvement.

If you compare this data with the competing data I just cited, you can see that LNZ100 had best-in-class responder rate, rapid onset of treatment effect and that too in a broad range of patients, not just in emmetropes, or those patients with myopes under -1.25. Here, the refractive range was from -4.0 to +1.0D SE, so a much larger number of patients were included in the treatment effect. Age range was from 45 to 75 years as well. Duration is still a (small) issue, with most patients still needing a minimum of two doses to retain clear vision 24 hours of the day. Headache, mostly reported mild (89% mild 7% moderate, so I'm guessing the other couple of patients had severe headache), occurred in 11.5% patients (7.6% placebo corrected), and remains another small issue with these treatment options. Other AEs were mild instillation site irritation, mind dimness and mild red eyeness.

In an expert panel discussion last year, KOLs pointed out some of the differences between LNZ100 and Vuity. I will quote this. I must note that more improvement is needed in the duration of effect:

As far as aceclidine, compared with those three adverse effects, it doesn’t seem to cause that brow ache, because it’s a lot more selective for the pupil’s sphincter. In its phase 2 clinical trials, which are public information, it seems to last, at least the pupil effect, for 10 hours, which is something that patients have been complaining about or wanting. Lastly, because it doesn’t have the effects on the ciliary body, the hope is that you have no effects, or significantly fewer effects, on that vitreous pull and the retinal detachments from retinal tears.

The company plans an NDA in mid-2024 for LNZ100 and expects approval and commercialization in mid-2025. On Aug. 14, it reported that it has submitted an NDA.

Fundamentals, IP

LENZ has a market cap of $617mn and a cash balance of $226mn as of June. It added $30mn in a private placement from Ridgeback Capital in July 2024. The enterprise value of this company is less than $400mn right now, which, given its potential $500mn peak sales estimate (from Sandler), makes it undervalued.

The company spent $6.9mn in R&D and $7.4mn in G&A in the last quarter, which gives it a cash runway well beyond their potential approval.

LNZ100 has six granted patents in the US with expiry ranging between 2034 and 2039. If it becomes the first approved drug containing aceclidine as an active ingredient, as it looks likely, it will also get an additional five-year NCE status.

Risks

Their cash burn is low, but the cash, per se, is not a lot. True, they still have ample cash for the approval, but I would have preferred more cash for sure. Admittedly, the $30mn infusion through a private placement tells us that the company is considered worthwhile by large investors.

The other risk is the highly differentiated market here. There are just so many options, none of them perfect, and individual nuances and lifestyle choices are more relevant to the market than efficacy or even safety.

Also, none of these options are true 24-hour options. People going to work, for instance, may have to carry their medicine with them. People will have to carry their meds when traveling. People may forget. I never forget my prescription reading glasses.

Finally, Vuity is not covered by insurance because it is not considered a medical necessity. Neither is Qlosi. Nor, I am betting, will be LNZ100. Vuity costs about $80 per month if you are paying from your pocket. That may sting a few customers.

And before I forget, trading volume is on the lower side, so there's a liquidity risk for the stock.

Bottom line

Despite these risks, Vuity has developed a niche market for itself. LNZ100, which by all accounts is a better option, should too. Whether it will be $500mn at peak is anybody’s guess. But LENZ is just too cheap for me to ignore, given they should have a PDUFA within a year. I'm a cautious and minimal buyer at current prices.

