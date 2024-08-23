Maskot

On August 20th, the management team at Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced financial results covering the final quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. The firm fell short of expectations when it came to revenue. However, earnings exceeded forecasts, if just barely. These mixed results sent shares down roughly 1%. And considering how volatile the market is, that is an insignificant move. More likely than not, the mixed results were more or less offset by the fact that management came out with guidance for the 2025 fiscal year that, if management achieves it, should bode well for investors.

I have some past with Jack Henry & Associates. Just over a year ago, in early August 2023, I wrote an article that took a rather neutral stance on the firm. At that time, the company was leading up to its earnings release for the final quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. Management had been successful in growing the company from a revenue perspective. However, profits were on the downswing. Add on top of this how shares are priced, and I concluded at the time that investors would probably be wise to sit 'on the sidelines' until additional data painted a clear picture.

When I write a company a 'hold', it's my statement that shares are likely to perform along the lines of the broader market for the foreseeable future. However, Jack Henry & Associates has fallen short of those expectations. Shares are actually down 2.7% while the S&P 500 is up 23.8%. This is in spite of the fact that continued growth has been achieved. And in all likelihood, that growth will continue for the 2025 fiscal year. Since then, I personally have gotten a bit more cautious. This is largely because of broader economic concerns. Add on top of this how shares are priced relative to similar firms, and it wouldn't be out of the question to downgrade the stock from a 'hold' to a 'sell'. And I would have done that, had it not been for my recollection of the quality of the business that investors have an opportunity to buy into. That quality and the growth potential of the business have convinced me to keep it rated a 'hold' for the time being.

A mixed quarter

For the final quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, Jack Henry & Associates achieved respectable growth. Revenue came in at $559.9 million. That's an increase of 4.7% compared to the $534.6 million reported just one year earlier. Unfortunately, it did still fall short of analysts' expectations to the tune of $3.1 million. Looking deeper, we can see how each of the major components of the company performed during this time. Services and support revenue, for instance, increased by only 1.5% year over year. Management said that this was because of data processing and hosting revenue growth of 11.5%. However, the firm did suffer from a decrease in deconversion revenue on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Deconversion revenue is not a typical topic when it comes to companies. However, according to the management team at Jack Henry & Associates, this is largely revenue that is generated when one of its customers agrees to be acquired by another financial institution. This typically results in the termination of a customer's contract with the business. In essence, this is management's statement that this decline in revenue was outside of its control. So if we give the company credit for this, this shortfall in revenue should be weighed only lightly. The market is far from efficient, but I do think that it's efficient enough to understand this. And it's that efficiency that probably contributed to the muted response by the market.

The company also generates revenue from certain processing activities. In fact, during the most recent quarter, 43.4% of its overall sales came from these actions. During the quarter, processing revenue popped higher by 9.2%. This was mostly because of an 8.3% rise in card revenue and transaction and digital revenue growth of 14%. Higher payment processing and remote capture, as well as ACH revenues, all contributed to this move up as well.

As I stated in my prior article on the business, at that time, the business was suffering from weakness in its bottom line. But those days are now gone. During the most recent quarter, management reported earnings per share of $1.38. This is slightly above the $1.34 per share reported at the same time last year. It's also $0.06 higher than what analysts were expecting it to be. The earnings per share reported by management translated to a rise in net income from $97.8 million last year to $101.1 million this year. But this was not the only profitability metric to see growth. Operating cash flow popped from $174.6 million to $231.8 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a more modest rise from $144.2 million to $176.2 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company managed to grow from $162.3 million to $170.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see financial results for all of 2024 compared to all of 2023. The growth in revenue, profits, and cash flows, all show that the strength seen in the final quarter of this year was not a fluke. In fact, it looks to be part of a trend whereby the company is finally returning to growth on its bottom line. The great thing about this is that management expects this to continue. Revenue for 2025 is forecasted to be between $2.369 billion and $2.391 billion. If this comes to fruition at the midpoint, it would translate to a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. Meanwhile, earnings per share should come in at between $5.78 and $5.87. At the midpoint, this would translate to a net income of $425.6 million. This is comfortably above the $381.8 million the company reported for 2024.

Unfortunately, management has not come out with any estimates when it comes to the 2025 fiscal year from a cash flow perspective. However, it wouldn't be a stretch to just annualize results based on projected earnings growth for 2025. By doing this, we would get an adjusted operating cash flow of $683.9 million and EBITDA of $772.2 million. Using these figures, it becomes a pretty easy process to value the company.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using estimates for 2025, as well as historical results for both 2023 and 2024. Given how recent the 2024 figures are, I have decided to use those in valuing the business relative to five similar firms as shown in the table below. Unfortunately, while shares aren't ridiculously pricey on their own, they are rather expensive compared to comparable firms. Using each of the three valuation metrics, I found that four of the five companies ended up being more expensive than our candidate.

Company Price/Earnings Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Jack Henry & Associates 31.6 19.7 17.6 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) 58.3 10.5 12.9 Fiserv, Inc. (FI) 29.2 19.0 14.2 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) 17.3 10.5 9.8 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 29.6 26.7 18.9 Global Payments Inc. (GPN) 20.0 12.7 11.0 Click to enlarge

In the long run, the company does have some attractive growth opportunities. The company currently has a decent chunk of control in the markets in which it operates. When it comes to banks, it boasts a 23% market share for those institutions with assets of between $1 billion and $10 billion. Its greatest concentration it's on those with assets of between $1 billion and $5 billion. It boasts a 26% stake there. It also has a 46% control of the market of credit unions with assets of between $500 million and $10 billion. It also has some control over those with assets exceeding $10 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates

Naturally, this gives the company a good foothold in the market. It also means that banks and credit unions that don't use it are well aware of its existence. In order to continue growing in this space, management makes significant investments each year. They target between 14% and 15% of total revenue being allocated toward research and development. This also means that, in theory, the firm could cut its expenses rather significantly if it didn't want to grow as rapidly. Last year, the firm allocated about $309 million toward research and development costs. The technologies they focused on range from digital solutions to financial crimes technology to cybersecurity and more.

While making these big investments, management is also focused on returning capital to shareholders. For the fiscal years 2020 through 2023, the company returned about $1.3 billion to investors. In just 2024 alone, the company paid $155.9 million toward dividends and bought back another $28.1 million worth of stock. While management did take on $475 million in borrowings on credit facilities, it actually repaid $600 million toward credit facilities and financing leases. So management is focused on keeping debt low. And in fact, as of the end of the most recent quarter, the business had net debt of only $111.7 million.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Jack Henry & Associates has become a pretty solid business. Even though results were mixed for the quarter, the business did quite well. It's an industry leader with a good track record of value creation. However, shares are very pricey. This is what has prevented me, in the past, from taking a more bullish approach to the firm. I understand that quality requires a premium. But this is too high a premium to justify right now. Because of this, I've decided to keep the company rated a 'hold'