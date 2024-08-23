Veolia Environnement: A High Quality, Hidden Gem In France

Daria Naumova profile picture
Daria Naumova
4 Followers

Summary

  • Veolia Environnement’s “GreenUp” programme exposes the company to high-value areas that could significantly propel its growth.
  • Results in Q12024 and H12024 have been consistently strong and supportive of the company's long-term targets.
  • Based on valuation multiples and the growth potential, Veolia appears severely undervalued.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Daria Naumova as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

This article was written by

Daria Naumova profile picture
Daria Naumova
4 Followers
My name is Daria Naumova. I'm a student studying a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Management at the University of Westminster in London. During my first year, I realized I greatly enjoyed learning about and conducting financial analysis as well as the general process of equity research, leading me to do so in my free time. Writing for Seeking Alpha provides an opportunity to formalize my research and share my analyses with a broader audience. It also allows me to receive feedback on my ideas, which is valuable for my growth as a prospective analyst. Outside of finance, my hobbies include software development and programming. Consequently, my personal portfolio is heavily weighted in the tech sector. However, I am also keen on identifying high-quality opportunities in more traditional sectors, such as Utilities and Consumer Goods. My investment strategy focuses on evaluating a company's growth potential by thoroughly understanding its operations and strategy. I support my investment theses with a detailed analysis of financials, leadership, strategic initiatives, market dynamics, and the competitive environment. I believe that a comprehensive investment decision requires both quantitative and qualitative analysis methods, as each complements the other in forming a well-rounded view.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VEOEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VEOEY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VEOEY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VEOEF
--
VEOEY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News