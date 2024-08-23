Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Daria Naumova as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY) (OTCPK:VEOEF) has a very bright outlook that remains overlooked by the market. The company’s recently announced strategic program, titled GreenUp, is likely to be a powerful growth catalyst that can drive significant value creation. Given the potential and plans set out by the program, the current market valuation of the company seems to significantly underestimate its prospects, especially when compared with close competitors in the utilities sector.

Business model & strategy

Veolia Environnement SA is a French company providing resource management and usage optimization services in over 40 countries, offering solutions in three main business areas: water management, waste management, and energy services.

The company’s revenue streams are diversified, both across business segments and geographies. In 2023, Veolia attributed 40% of its revenue to water management, 32% to waste management and 27% to energy services.

In terms of its geographic reach, Veolia operates globally across 57 countries. Whilst the majority of the activity is concentrated in Europe, the company has stated that it is actively diversifying the geographies serviced by its business: in H1 2024, management reported that 37% of revenue was generated outside of Europe, and the company is targeting a major expansion into the US market.

Veolia generates the majority of its revenue from long-term contracts with municipal and industrial clients, providing it with stable, recurring sources of cash flow split over several years, which it returns to shareholders in the form of a steadily growing dividend.

The company’s leading position and capabilities in the full suite of environmental services expose it to a market with increasingly high demand, allowing it to secure contracts of significant value, such as a €4 billion, 12-year water contract with the Greater Paris Water Authority.

Veolia’s agile approach to capital allocation is also integral to its strategy. The company targets acquisitions which have the potential to be “synergetic” with its core activities. An example is Veolia’s acquisition of competitor Suez, which resulted in a cumulative total of €386 million in cost savings. Simultaneously, Veolia actively engages in divestitures of assets that do not align with its long-term goals, providing it with capital that can be directed to newer high-growth areas or debt repayments.

GreenUp program: A powerful catalyst

FY2023 was the 7th consecutive year during which the company grew its annual revenue, which is impressive given that the recent years were turbulent with pressures on supply, demand and general operations.

As the company ended the year on a positive note, it followed its earnings call with a presentation of its GreenUp program, a strategic initiative that aims to solidify Veolia’s position as a global leader in the 2.5 trillion dollar market for ecological transformation. This initiative may be a key catalyst for bolstering the company’s growth during its duration, and this notion is reflected in the ambitious targets that the company has set out in the GreenUp Program Announcement:

• Solid organic revenue growth

• €350 million savings per year

• Over €8 billion of EBITDA in 2027

• ~ 10% annual growth in net profit over 2023-2027

• Financial leverage ≤ 3x EBITDA

The achievement of these targets is based on the company benefitting from the prospective demand for and execution of high-value projects centered around solutions for decarbonization, regeneration and reducing pollution. Veolia has allocated €4 billion to invest in further developing its capabilities and becoming a solutions integrator for its customers seeking to address critical environmental challenges.

Of course, this is a heavy investment, so capital allocation plays a key role here as Veolia will need to ensure that the areas where this investment is directed contribute sufficiently to revenue growth. The company will need to ensure that it continues to carefully manage its cost structure and cash flows to ensure that the investment does not result in excessive financial strain.

As part of this program, Veolia aims to gradually transform its business model and prioritize 3 activities that the company has titled as “boosters”: Bioenergy, Flexibility and Energy Efficiency, Water Technologies and New Solutions and Hazardous Waste Treatment. These activities represent emerging and rapidly developing areas in the environmental sector. They are backed by favorable, evolving market demands, such as country-level policy incentives in the EU supporting decarbonization and energy security targets.

This expansion is exciting, but exposes the company to increased competition: Veolia is not alone in realizing the future potential of environmental transformation, and several companies have already evolved into highly regarded specialists in this space. Though, in my opinion, the specialist nature of these companies places them at a disadvantage to Veolia. Whilst expertise in a particular service is beneficial, I believe the fact that Veolia operates across multiple sectors will give it an advantage. Veolia can offer combined solutions and respond to complex environmental challenges that specialist companies cannot. It is also able to leverage synergies between its operating segments to increase the value which it provides to clients. This eliminates the need for municipalities and industrial clients to seek services from multiple vendors, which could prove to be advantageous for Veolia in winning future contracts.

The company expects that by 2027 70% of its revenue will be attributable to delivering solutions in these areas, balanced with 30% from its so-called “strongholds”- Veolia’s core activities today (heating networks, municipal water management and solid waste management). “Strongholds” currently generate 70% of the company’s revenue, which Veolia expects to decrease to 30% by 2027. If successful, I believe that this pivot has the potential to significantly increase the pace and dimensions of Veolia’s revenue growth, which investors will see favorably through the subsequent appreciation of its share price.

Granted, the return potential is based on the assumption that demand for ecological transformation is as high as the company forecasts and that Veolia manages to deliver on its plans.

I will note that the reliance on a specific strategic initiative for growth, coupled with entry into new activities, carries a large execution risk. Veolia aims to leverage its existing technological expertise, but expanding into new activities and markets carries risks of project delays and disruptions, which could significantly impact the company’s ability to achieve its targets within the timeframe, as well as have cascading effects on its finances and reputation.

Veolia H12024 Results Presentation

Supportive half-year results & fundamentals

In my opinion, Veolia’s recent report of its half-year results can be used as an indicator that the company is actively prioritizing the GreenUp program and is currently on track to achieve its targets, which makes me want to think this initiative is an overlooked growth catalyst.

Veolia H12024 Results Presentation

The company’s EBITDA was up 5.7%, on track to achieve the annual growth target of 5-7%. With EBITDA at €6.543 billion in 2023, EBITDA growth of 6% annually would allow Veolia to exceed the €8 billion target of the program, so the current trajectory makes the 2027 target seem very achievable. In addition to this, “booster” activities exhibited strong demand, further confirming the prospects targeted by the GreenUp program. Of the €22 million generated by the company in H1, over €6 million was generated from “boosters”, which is in line with the plan targeting continued mid-high single-digit growth.

Veolia H12024 Results Presentation

Demand was high across all segments, but primarily driven by Water Technologies, which contributed €2.4 billion to the €6.6 billion figure. Bioenergies, Flexibility & Energy Efficiency solutions registered a strong commercial momentum, particularly in the new geographies that Veolia is targeting with its program: revenue was up 16% in the Middle East and an efficiency contract worth €185 million was signed in Hong Kong. This demand for new energy solutions outside of Europe could be particularly beneficial for Veolia as it will reduce its exposure to the volatility of European energy prices coming from its core operations in District Heating & Cooling Networks.

Results from activities in core segments or “strongholds” (Water operations, District heating & Cooling Networks, Solid waste) were also solid. Although revenue from District Heating & Cooling Networks was down over 14% on a like-for-like basis, EBITDA was protected thanks to a hedging policy and pass-through pricing mechanism. The decline was also offset by the stable growth of Water operations and Solid waste segments, which benefitted from an increase in volumes as well as favorable tariff reviews. I’d like to highlight this as a strength of Veolia’s business model: as evidenced by this example, volatility or declines in one segment can be offset by growth in others, making Veolia resilient to single-industry downturns.

Veolia H12024 Results Presentation

Effective capital allocation is another aspect I’d like to highlight from the report. As part of the GreenUp program, Veolia has allocated €4 billion to “growth investments”, targeting projects that have an IRR which exceeds WACC by 3%. Management has stated that they aim to continue actively rotating assets through acquisitions and divestments, taking an opportunistic approach when it comes to deal-making. No specifics of deals planned were provided; however, management emphasized that they seek to focus on acquisitions in “booster” activities or geographies and have guided towards an annual net spend on M&A-related activities of around €500 million per year.

Veolia’s half-year performance can be viewed as confirmation that management decision-making regarding the overall growth strategy is so far yielding very positive results. I believe that the solid global growth across all 3 lines of business and efficiency gains amounting to over €350 million indicate that the company is well positioned to achieve its ambitious targets for 2024 and in the longer term.

The company’s financial statements and fundamentals seem to be quite supportive of its growth objectives as well. Since 2019, both revenue, EBITDA and net income have grown with a CAGR of 13.6%, 10.9% and 15.9% respectively. Veolia is targeting annual growth of 10% in net income over 2024-2027, which, in my opinion, is a realistic target given the historical trajectory:

Author’s spreadsheet, Veolia’s Financial Statements, Factiva

Veolia’s ability to generate cash has also been stable, despite geopolitical challenges, fluctuating energy prices and inflation. At the end of 2023, Veolia reported generating over €1.3 billion in free cash, which was a sharp 60% increase from the previous year.

Looking at debt and leverage, Veolia aims to maintain a leverage ratio of less than 3x EBIDTA. According to management, this ratio allows the company to capitalize on acquisition or investment opportunities when they arise whilst maintaining a healthy balance sheet. As a result, maintenance of a leverage ratio at this level would allow the company to make the necessary investments to achieve GreenUp’s targets, without excessive financial strain.

Author’s spreadsheet, Veolia’s Financial Statements, Factiva

The company has remained below this ratio for the past 2 years, ending 2023 with net debt at 2.74 times EBITDA. Given the operational efficiency gains realized in H1 2024, which amount to €194 million, ahead of the €350 million target, in my opinion, there is definite room for Veolia to execute its growth plans whilst keeping its leverage within the target range.

Veolia H12024 Results Presentation

Valuation and price analysis

Seeking Alpha

At the time of writing, Veolia (VEOEY) is trading at $15.94 per share, below its 52-week high of $17.139.

Seeking Alpha

Based upon analyst estimates, Veolia’s 1-year price target is $18.50, suggesting an optimistic outlook and attractive entry point with an upside of 16.06%. With a strong performance in H1 2024, high demand across both “stronghold” and “booster” areas of business and guidance fully confirmed, I believe this upside potential has a high probability of being realized and potentially exceeded.

Utility Industry Averages (Factiva)

In terms of valuation, the company is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 20.31, which appears to be a premium at first glance given the industry average P/E of 18.86, however employing a multiples approach using a selection of close competitors shows that Veolia is considerably cheaper. For example, using the multiples of Waste Management Inc., American Waterworks Company, ENGIE, EcoLab and Essential Utilities Inc., results in an average P/E of 24.7, average EV/EBITDA of 14.53 and average EV/Sales of 5.05.

Author's spreadsheet, Seeking Alpha

Comparing this with Veolia’s EV/EBITDA of 8.45 and EV/Sales of 0.98 indicates that the company may be undervalued relative to competitors. It’s also important to note that Veolia is trading significantly below its 3-year Median P/E of 29.76, further supporting my Buy rating.

Overall, I hold the standpoint that the company’s strategic initiatives to capitalize on sustainability megatrends provide exposure to multiple growth catalysts, making the current price and valuation compelling.

Risks

Whilst successful execution of the GreenUp program would drive significant value creation, it also exposes the company to very high expectations and risks associated with shifting its revenue model to new activities. If these risks are to materialize, the company’s performance could be severely hindered, impacting the returns investors receive.

The primary risk is that the expected acceleration in growth from Veolia’s strategic initiative may simply not materialize. Admittedly, my anticipated acceleration is largely contingent on favorable market conditions, so if demand for environmental services amongst Veolia’s customer base is not strong, or is diminished, then targets of the program will be rendered essentially unachievable.

Furthermore, even if Veolia does complete the GreenUp programme successfully, there is no guarantee that the success will be reflected in its share price, for example as a result of economic conditions or shifts in investor sentiment.

Planned investments of €4 billion, of which €2 billion will be allocated to “boosters”, contribute to financial risk as there is always a probability of returns from these investments being lower than anticipated. The H1 Earnings Presentation shows that so far, the performance of these investments is having a very positive impact on the company’s top line, however many of the contributions to this figure are still early in their execution, so whether this performance will continue is uncertain. This also brings into question Veolia’s prospects beyond the program. If the company’s investments do not continue achieving the expected ROI, Veolia’s financial position could be severely strained: tight margins and increased debt levels would follow suit, which would severely limit the company’s ability to pursue any other opportunities and respond to market conditions. Veolia already operates on a narrow net profit margin (2.8% in 2023), so positive returns on investments, especially of this scale, are essential to the company being able to maintain a stable financial position.

Finally, Veolia is not immune to the typical risks facing the utilities sector: counterparty risk due to revenue being primarily contract-based, as well as interest rate and geopolitical risks negatively affecting business activity.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Veolia has several aspects that make it a very high-quality company and lead me to question its current valuation. I am particularly interested in seeing how the company delivers on targets set out by the GreenUp program, as I believe that the strategy behind the program could be a very strong growth catalyst. Furthermore, Veolia’s business model is diversified and gives it a unique competitive advantage against many other utility companies which tend to specialize in one area. It has also exhibited a track record of resilience and strong financial performance, which further underscore its ability to respond to challenges and pursue opportunities effectively.

As a result, I rate Veolia as a Strong Buy as I believe that the company’s growth potential is not reflected in its share price and that there is potential for significant upside as the company continues to execute its strategy.

