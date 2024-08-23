My Current Picks: 3 Dividend Super-Compounders Worth Buying

PM Images

Chances are, if you are a younger investor, instead of buying high-yielding stocks, you prefer either lower-yielding stocks or non-dividend-paying stocks altogether to capture the full benefit of compounding, particularly with a long-term mindset in place.

I find myself in a similar situation, with over 30 years before my planned retirement, allocating my capital to blue-chip companies with strong balance sheets, superior profitability, and non-cyclical business models.

While I am a major fan of quality, dividend-paying stocks, as mature companies tend to withstand economic shocks better than growth stocks, my ultimate goal is total return, not only aggressive dividend growth, given I do not rely on the distribution at this stage in my life.

Yet, the combination of capital appreciation and reinvested dividends back into my portfolio is thrilling (hence my nickname, Millennial Dividends).

Some would argue that at such an early stage of my investment journey, I should invest in low-cost index funds, but the fact is that I am a natural-born stock-picker. I enjoy the thrill of my own due diligence and the promise of beating the crowd and delivering superior returns.

Let me share with you some hard facts:

If you invest in a company with a starting yield of 2% (some would say that's too low for a dividend growth portfolio) and a DGR of 12% annually, in 20 years, you will be sitting at 17.2% yield-on-cost, not so low after all.

Instead, if you buy a mature, high-yield stock that no longer aggressively reinvests capital into its growth, with a 5% dividend yield and 5% DGR, after 20 years, your yield on cost would equal 12.6%. That's still an excellent yield, but for younger investors, opting for option one is far too superior to pass on.

Of course, expecting 12% DGR for a duration of 20 years alongside capital appreciation is often wishful thinking; I call these businesses "Dividend Supercompounders".

Such businesses exist; however, they rarely trade at a discount. Yet today, you can buy some of these businesses at a relatively good valuation.

Let me show you the ones I already have a significant stake in. However, I am still buying more shares in August as they offer potentially attractive future returns.

1. MSCI Inc. (MSCI)

If you are similarly minded as I am, always on the lookout for the new dividend super-compounder, odds are you are already well-acquainted with MSCI Inc. (MSCI) also known as Morgan Stanley Capital International.

The company has been one of the primary beneficiaries, if not the single-largest one, of the shift from actively managed investment funds to passive investing, such as ETFs and low-cost index-based products.

Passive investing appears to be unstoppable for now, with the tailwind of widespread 401Ks, which regularly invest a fixed amount of employees' money. That's great for MSCI; as long as this trend continues, it will be in an excellent position to grow.

MSCI is a wide-moat business thanks to its index franchise, monetized through subscriptions, asset-linked fees, and royalties. In fact, 3/4 of MSCI's sales are generated through recurring subscriptions, making its growth predictable without earnings YoY decline in over a decade.

That's one of the many reasons MSCI is a core holding in my 15-stock portfolio.

We can certainly say that the index business is MSCI's crown jewel, accounting for 56% of total revenue and over 80% of operating profits.

MSCI Revenue Breakdown (MSCI IR)

By buying MSCI's stock, one must be optimistic about the stock market's future well-being, as most of the revenue is derived from asset-based fees closely intertwined with the AUM.

Even though the index segment is key to MSCI's success, the company is well-diversified. In the analytics segment, 24% of the sales are generated by software subscriptions for portfolio and risk management.

One of the leading business risks with MSCI is its dependency on BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). As the US's leading asset manager by AUM, BlackRock makes up roughly 50% of MSCI's asset-based fees. This gives BlackRock the upper hand in future negotiations, pressuring the pricing power of MSCI's offering to secure a better deal.

MSCI's business reached its all-time high run rate of $2.8B in sales in Q2, with 10% organic revenue growth YoY and 12% EPS growth.

MSCI continues firing on all cylinders, so the stock rarely trades at a discount.

The market recognizes its blue-chip-like character with strong market share, high switching costs to fund managers, and superior profitability. In fact, the subscription growth rate increased by 14% during the past quarter, the second-highest on record.

If you are a dividend growth investor, and you do not have MSCI on your watch list, then I believe you might be doing something wrong.

Many fellow investors would argue that a 1.17% dividend yield is not appetizing enough, but that's simply because they lack an understanding of MSCI's capital allocation strategy.

MSCI's stock has risen 12x in the past decade alone. If you have owned the stock since 2014, you would sit on a 14.4% yield on cost.

With such strong capital appreciation, having a higher than 1% dividend yield is virtually impossible. Still, MSCI rewards its shareholders through the aggressive DGR, as the dividend grew by 789% in the past decade alone.

MSCI Dividend (Seeking Alpha)

If I have not convinced you yet, perhaps their share buyback program will. Since 2014, MSCI's float has been down 32%, and with more buybacks on tap, investors benefit from a simple supply/demand dynamic.

MSCI's blue-chip recurring revenue business deserves a premium valuation. On top, you get high-quality clientele, high retention rates, and a market-leading position in a secular growth market.

That all, of course, means only one-premium valuation.

Today MSCI's blended P/E valuation sits at 39.39x - in line with the 10Y average.

Even though the valuation is sky-high for investors with conventional thinking, the chances are it will stay this way with the company's super quality, delivering 20.6% EPS growth over the same period.

From my perspective, MSCI shareholders will continue to be rewarded with a total ROR of around 10 - 15% annually, driven by EPS growth, aggressive dividend growth, and no change in valuation.

In fact, seeing at least $700 - $750/per share by the end of 2026 is very likely.

MSCI Valuation (FAST Graphs)

2. Visa Inc. (V)

I assume that not only dividend growth investors but also consumers are well familiar with Visa, either by carrying their card in their wallet or by their well-recognized brand worldwide.

Visa and Mastercard Incorporated (MA) operate in a duopoly in the payment processing industry, placing them in an enviable position compared to other, more recent payment companies, which were unsuccessful in establishing such dominant positions in their respective niches.

At first glance, the business model is straightforward to understand. Visa charges a fee of 1.5% to 3% for each payment transaction, which some investors refer to as a toll or tax on all transactions.

Visa's and Mastercard's duopoly is no longer the result of staying at the forefront of innovation. Instead, both were among the first payment processing companies and since the legislative and legal framework has changed, similar payment systems have become virtually impossible to build.

The duopoly-like position ensures little CAPEX spending is needed to maintain their network, resulting in asset-light operations and high profitability.

That's what I consider a perfect business to own, but we rarely see one or the other trading below 30x P/E, which is often restrictive valuation territory for meaningful future returns.

Even with its blue-chip characteristics, Visa is not a "get rich overnight" stock, instead, patience is key to unlocking market-beating returns over long periods of compounding.

The money supply in the US alone has increased by almost 85% in the last 10 years, automatically serving as a long-term tailwind. With more money in the system, compounded by inflation, Visa's transactions are naturally larger in size.

In fact, Visa's business is one of the most profitable on the planet. The minor COGS and the economy of scale help drive the Gross Margin to 80%.

For perspective, the average company in the S&P 500 has a Gross Margin of around 45%. Visa's profitability is 1.8x higher. If you ask me, there is nothing better than owning non-cyclical, highly profitable, and stable-growing blue-chip companies.

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

The main reason why I prefer Visa over Mastercard is twofold:

Visa's market share in the US and internationally is superior (63% and 34% internationally), with little incentive for consumers to switch from one payment processor to another.

Visa's valuation is less premium than Mastercard's, with slightly more muted growth, yet it is still a better value proposition for my risk profile.

Additionally, while Visa's dividend grew 420% (behind Mastercard's 500% DGR) in the last 10 years, Visa offers a 0.78% dividend, slightly above Mastercard's 0.56%.

Visa is one of the dividend super-compounders. If you bought Visa's stock in 2014, you are sitting on an attractive 3.91% dividend yield (on cost) instead.

With Visa's low yield and 22% payout ratio, it's easy to imagine the company growing its dividend anywhere between 10 - 15% annually over the next decade, which will again likely lead to a >3% dividend yield in just 10 years.

Dividend (Seeking Alpha)

Similar to MSCI, Visa's capital allocation strategy includes aggressive buybacks, reducing its float by 19% in the past decade alone, with more to come, particularly as the business is trading at a discount of around $260 per share.

Of course, as always, quality comes at a price. Visa's valuation sits now at a Blended P/E of 27.35x.

However, buying Visa's shares below 30x its earnings has historically proven to be the right strategy, and that's why I am loading up on more shares, even as Visa is now my third-largest holding.

Since 2008, Visa has grown its EPS annually by 18.32%. Very strong rate if you ask me, which is expected to continue:

2024: EPS of $9.92E, YoY growth of 13%.

EPS of $9.92E, YoY growth of 13%. 2025: EPS of $11.09E, YoY growth of 12%.

EPS of $11.09E, YoY growth of 12%. 2026: EPS of $12.57E, YoY growth of 13%.

In my view, Visa is poised to reclaim a valuation of around 30x its earnings over the next few years, and investors could see up to 20% total ROR.

V Valuation (FAST Graphs)

3. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

A staggering 3.24B users daily, or 40% of the world's population, use at least one of Meta's apps Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Threads.

These numbers are a clear demonstration of a winner-takes-all narrative in the social media sphere with a clear wide moat.

In fact, Meta's user base continues to grow, 7% YoY, as the engagement improves and the company continuously monetizes its social media services, better-targeting audiences with custom-tailored market campaigns to maximize reach for marketers.

That's one of the many reasons marketers return to the platform and Meta can charge increasingly more for each impression with revenue per person steadily growing.

Revenue Per Person (META IR)

One could argue Meta's position is indeed monopoly-like.

From personal experience, as someone soon turning 30 years old, I do not use any social media platform other than Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, or Instagram (all products of Meta), and neither do I see the usage of apps such as TikTok or Snap Inc. (SNAP) in my surroundings, which is often associated with younger generations.

If we look back at Meta's Q2 earnings, the company continues firing on all cylinders with revenue up 22% and net income up a staggering 73% boosted by 900 basis points of operating margin expansion, keeping COGS in check and benefiting from the 22% workforce reduction in previous years.

Meta is clearly on a path of fine-tuning its operations and becoming a free cash flow machine with further margin expansion on tap, especially as the company monetizes AI.

Operating Margin (Seeking Alpha)

In fact, Meta is one of the first examples of AI monetization, with volume ads increasing by 10% in Q2 due to improved user content recommendations resulting from AI integration.

That's partially also the area of critique by many AI naysayers with CAPEX spending projected to land around $35 - $40B this year, investing into NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) H100 GPUs to build state-of-art data centers for AI computing.

Meta paid its first quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share only in February this year, so it's easy to imagine many investors would not consider this one a dividend growth stock yet. Altogether not a dividend super-compounder.

Yet, I prefer to look into the future (which is inherently uncertain), but gives a glimpse of hope and guidance on what to expect.

Meta's $2.00 annual dividend implies less than a 5% payout ratio with a 0.38% dividend yield now.

I think you already grasp where I am heading with this.

If Meta focuses in the midterm on ramping up their dividend instead of aggressive share buybacks, which I expect it will, in 2-3 years, Meta could pay up to $4.00 - $5.00 in annual dividends without stretching their payout ratio beyond 10% to 15%.

That's a 250% dividend growth in just a few years at the high end of the range.

That's why I am expecting Meta to become one of the dividend super-compounders, and at today's valuation, it makes perfect sense why I am adding more shares.

Meta's shares are now priced at a Blended P/E of 28.06x, slightly above the 10-year average of 24.74x.

That's a premium valuation somewhat; however, the market altogether, with the promise of AI materially helping to improve productivity and drive growth, trades at an overall premium.

Meta's projected bottom-line growth should continue to improve its fundamentals:

2024: Expected EPS of $21.23E, 43% YoY growth.

Expected EPS of $21.23E, 43% YoY growth. 2025: Expected EPS of $24.20E, 14% YoY growth.

Expected EPS of $24.20E, 14% YoY growth. 2026: Expected EPS of $27.55E, 14% YoY growth.

My expectation is for 10 - 12% annual ROR over the next few years.

META Valuation (FAST Graphs)

Takeaway

All in all, none of my picks are dirt cheap, but that's not my investing style.

Instead, I prefer to pay a fair price for superb businesses, and my portfolio's core holdings are all blue-chip businesses with fortress balance sheets, industry-leading profitability, and wide moats.

All three of my picks, MSCI, Visa, and Meta, present a compelling opportunity at today's valuations for investors who prioritize aggressive dividend growth over higher yields.

Ultimately, compounding is 8th wonder of the world, isn't it?