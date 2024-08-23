Andrew Harnik

Jerome Powell says 'the time has come for policy to adjust' and he does not seek further labor market cooling. (0:17) Markets are pricing in 100 basis points of rate cuts this year. (1:23)

Those are doves you see flying over Wyoming.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell launched the signal flare today, saying policymakers are ready to start cutting interest rates.

Powell said.: “The time has come for policy to adjust. The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”

Market watchers declared the Powell pivot complete.

“The upside risks to inflation have diminished. And the downside risks to employment have increased,” Powell said, adding that “the cooling in labor market conditions is unmistakable.”

“We do not seek or welcome further cooling in labor market conditions.”

“We will do everything we can to support a strong labor market as we make further progress toward price stability,” he said.

Markets had the predictable immediate reaction to Powell’s remarks. Stocks rallied to highs with growth stocks in the lead. But the scalpers jumped in shortly afterwards. Trading is choppy, but the VIX (VIX) is declining and the major are above where they were going into the speech.

Treasury yields moved down. The 10-year (US10Y) fell back to 3.80% and the 2-year (US2Y) dropped below 3.95%. The greenback took it on the chin, with the dollar index (DXY) falling to a 52-week low.

Glen Smith, chief investment officer at GDS Wealth Management, we "have now seen more evidence than ever that a soft landing has been achieved."

"While a (quarter-point) September rate cut is essentially a done deal at this point, the more important question is whether this will be a one and done rate cut, or if it will be the beginning of a more substantial cutting cycle, and that will be determined by the economic data over the next two to three months," Smith said. "The market is pricing in multiple rate cuts over the next 12 months, although we remind investors that the market has a history of being too optimistic about rate cuts."

Odds of a half-point cut next month rose slightly after Powell spoke, moving back above 30%. And swaps are pricing in a little more than 100 basis points of cuts by the end of the year. With three meetings left that would mean a half-point cut at some point.

Gregory Daco, economist at E&Y, said that Powell retained optionality for 25 or 50 basis points. He said it the speech "may be seen as a humble victory lap if (a) soft landing is achieved."

"I will be interested in re-reading Powell’s speech 2 years from now once we have a better picture of what’s happening in 2024," economist Ernie Tedeschi said. "Easy to see Powell’s speech reading to future audiences like either like a triumphant conclusion to the last cycle or a foreboding intro to the next one."