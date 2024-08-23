Blink Charging: Exceptionally Disappointing Earnings Report

Aug. 23, 2024 12:50 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK) StockCHPT
Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Charging solutions provider Blink Charging's declining stock price is explained by not just a weak EV industry trend but also by its own disappointing performance.
  • Its revenue growth has dwindled to almost nothing in Q2 2024 and the outlook for 2024 has been downgraded too.
  • While EV sales growth is expected to be healthy in the future, it's best to wait and watch how BLNK performs over the next quarters before considering buying the stock.

UK, York, People charging their electric cars at charging station

Monty Rakusen

When I last wrote about the EV charging solutions provider Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in May, I had anticipated an upgrade in the company’s revenue projections for 2024. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

The company's numbers took

If you enjoyed this analysis, head over to Green Growth Giants which takes a deeper dive into the generational opportunity presented by the renewable energy transition underway. Community members have access rare stock articles, industry perspectives and investor takeaways.  Consider a two-week free trial today!

This article was written by

Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
7.84K Followers

Long Term Tips focuses on the generational opportunity in the fast growing green economy, which has seen a CAGR of ~14% over the past decade.

The profile is run by Manika Premsingh, who heads the investing group Green Growth Giants and also runs another Seeking Alpha profile in her own name. She is a macroeconomist, with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BLNK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLNK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLNK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News