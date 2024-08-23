Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is a business development company ('BDC') that concentrates on US lower middle-market companies through debt investments (primarily) and equity investments. Its target entities typically have EBITDA ranging from $3m to $25m. GLAD is a relatively small BDC with a total investment
Gladstone Capital Is Better Prepared Than Its Affiliated Fund
Summary
- Gladstone Capital is a relatively small BDC focusing on US lower middle market companies through debt and equity investments. Target entities have EBITDA ranging from $3m to $25m.
- GLAD's portfolio has a higher share of first-lien debt investments and lower non-accruals than a close peer. As a result, its dividend has better coverage.
- Nevertheless, the Company remains exposed to market-driven risk factors such as potential recession (rising non-accruals) and interest rate cuts (worse dividend coverage).
- GLAD is a hold for me as there are either better alternatives to buy at a pullback or better entry points upcoming for investors willing to get involved in GLAD.
