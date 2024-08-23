Macy's Q2 Results: Weak Sales And Credit Card Risks Spell Trouble

Aug. 23, 2024 1:31 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M) StockJWN, KSS3 Comments
Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
234 Followers

Summary

  • Macy's, Inc. management may regret not accepting a buyout offer, as shares trade over 35% below the offer value.
  • The company's Q2 results show mixed performance with revenue decline, credit card revenue risks, and weaker consumer outlook leading to lowered guidance.
  • Despite a turnaround plan and potential acquisition interest, challenges in the retail sector and declining earnings lead to a sell rating for Macy's shares.

Macy"s at Southpark

J. Michael Jones

Introduction

The department store Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) management may be beginning to regret their decision to call off takeover talks with Arkhouse Management, who offered to buy all outstanding shares for $24.80. With the shares now

This article was written by

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
234 Followers
Mountain Valley Value Investments specializes in identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential across various sectors. Focused on long-term value and buying at the right price, we leverage deep industry insights and rigorous analysis to uncover opportunities with the potential to deliver strong returns. Our investment philosophy is rooted in disciplined research and a commitment to highlighting risks that may impact the thesis. We aim to provide our readers with actionable investment ideas that stand the test of time. Follow us for in-depth analysis and thoughtful perspectives on high-potential stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About M Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on M

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
M
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News