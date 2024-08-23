Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG (CIG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.81K Followers

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Carolina Senna - Investor Relations Superintendent
Marcio Luiz Simoes Utsch - Chair of the Board of Directors
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho - Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Passalio - Secretary of State for Economic Development, Government of Minas Gerais
Leonardo George de Magalhaes - Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer
Marney Tadeu Antunes - Vice President of Distribution
Afonso Henriques Moreira Santos - Coordinator, Innovation and Energy Transition Committee
Marco da Camino Ancona Lopez Soligo - Vice President of Equity Holdings and Vice President of Generation and Transmission
Carlos Colombo - Chief Executive Officer, Gasmig
Iuri Mendonca - Chief Executive Officer, Cemig SIM
Cristiana Maria Fortini Pinto e Silva - Vice President of Legal Affairs
Marcus Vinicius de Castro Lobato - Head of Trading Planning and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Bruno Amorim - Goldman Sachs
Victor Burke - JPMorgan
Daniel Travitzky - Banco Safra
Andre Sampaio - Santander
Vladimir Pinto - XP Investimentos

Carolina Senna

Good morning, everyone. We now start our Cemig Day, the 29th Meeting with Investors. For those of you that do not know me, I am Carolina Senna, Superintendent of RI. It is a pleasure to have you all here.

I would like to greet all of you that are here with us in this agenda, and our objective is to bring to you the main initiatives of the Company. This is a special meeting. For the first time, it's being held in Sao Paulo, the Financial Center in Brazil, getting closer to the investors marketing and also bringing with us our Minas Gerais approach, the warm coffee and cheese bread, our special hospitality and meeting you anywhere. We will have a strategic meetings, networking and a unique opportunity to talk to you.

Recommended For You

About CIG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CIG

Trending Analysis

Trending News