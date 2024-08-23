Dennis Garrels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I remarked last time that things often move slowly for California-based Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB)("F&M"). Being hidden away on the pink sheets probably drives a lot of that, but F&M is also a remarkably stable bank at the business level. After all, it hasn't racked up 59 years of consecutive annual dividend growth, earning "Dividend King" status in the process, without being somewhat reliable. Sure enough, these shares have continued to drift since my last update, underperforming the broader regional bank space.

Data by YCharts

As with many banks, recent earnings have been a little soft at F&M. Per-share earnings are technically up, though this is largely a function of lower levels of provisioning and modest stock buybacks. Pre-provision income trends are a little weaker. Specifically, funding cost growth has picked up some steam since my last piece, putting downward pressure on the bank's net interest margin ("NIM") and net interest income ("NII").

That said, being on the pink sheets has another effect here: shareholders are much more likely to be longer-term focused. This bank may be going through some cyclical softness, but there is still plenty to like here for the "buy-and-hold" investor, including a valuation that remains at historical lows. Given all that, I'm happy to leave my 'Buy' rating in place.

Funding Cost Growth Picks Up Pace

A couple of quarters have passed since my last update, and it looks like funding cost growth has re-accelerated in that time. The bank reported a 1.58% cost of interest-bearing liabilities last quarter, up 29bps on Q1 and 43bps from the figure I estimated it paid in Q4 2023. Non-interest bearing ("NIB") deposit balances are also back to posting modest declines having looked fairly stable at the end of last year. NIB deposits totaled $1.38 billion at the end of last quarter, falling around $105 million from the end of 2023.

This has more than offset a modest increase in F&M's earning-asset yield, which nudged up just 4bps sequentially last quarter to 5.37%. As a result, NIM contraction has accelerated, falling 37bps year-on-year and 23bps sequentially last quarter to 3.91%.

Data source: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp quarterly results releases

NIM is one component that drives NII; interest earning asset balances are the other. More positively, F&M is still recording growth here, and this is offsetting at least some of the contraction in NIM. Total interest-earning assets averaged $5.24 billion last quarter, up around 6% year-on-year and 4% on the Q1 average. That contributed to NII of $50.8 million in Q2, which was down around 3% on the year-ago period and just under 2% quarter-on-quarter.

Data source: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp quarterly results releases

Despite NII accounting for around 90% of revenue, F&M has managed to offset this softness in terms of the bottom line, with Q2 EPS of $29.39 up around 5% year-on-year. A few factors have driven this. For one, cost control looks solid. Operating expenses landed at $25.4 million last quarter, falling around 5% year-on-year. Despite the wider inflationary environment, salaries and other employee benefits, which constitute its largest non-interest expense, were basically flat year-on-year.

Secondly, the bank has not recorded any loan impairment charges so far this year (versus around $4 million in the first half of last year, and $2.5 million in Q2 2023 specifically). This has boosted net income. Sticking with asset quality for a moment, this remains exceptional. The bank has no non-performing loans on its books and just $1.4 million in loans that are 30-89 days past due. This is out of total loan balances of $3.6 billion.

Finally, stock buybacks lowered overall shares outstanding by around 2.5% over the past 12 months, boosting EPS. F&M has a very modest dividend payout ratio of around 15%, so it can easily fund both share repurchases and organic growth.

I said in the introduction that most investors looking at this name are likely to be longer-term focused. While the bank is hitting a cyclical soft patch, it is important to point out that the fundamentals remain intact here. On funding costs, the 1.58% print posted last quarter is still exceptional given that the effective federal funds rate is 5.33% right now. To put F&M's cost of funding into further context, recently-covered Hawaiian banks Bank of Hawaii (BOH) and First Hawaiian were paying funding costs of 1.88% and 1.76% respectively last quarter, and they are renowned nationally for their cheap funding sources. Furthermore, while the decline in NIB balances also appears to have picked up speed here recently, these still account for 30% of total deposits, so F&M is still funding a sizable portion of its balance sheet with essentially "free" funds.

Valuation

I thought the stock was cheap last time out. Excluding the immediate COVID sell-off in early 2020, the then-valuation of 1.35x tangible book value ("TBV") was the cheapest the stock had been in recent history.

The share price has declined a further 4% in that time to $940 currently, while tangible book value per share has increased 6% to $761.62. As a result, the stock's P/TBV multiple has slipped to just 1.23x. The stock is now at its cheapest level in the past decade, even trading below the 2020 COVID-related low.

Data by YCharts

To reiterate, earnings haven't even fallen. F&M posted net income of $44.5 million for the first half 2024, virtually flat year-on-year. Average tangible equity was just under $550 million over the same time frame. This means the bank earned a roughly 16% return on tangible equity over the first two quarters, which again is roughly in line with its recent historical average.

Data source: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp annual and quarterly results releases

One way of looking at that figure is to divide it into the above P/TBV multiple, which produces a price-earnings ratio of less than 8. This is, unsurprisingly, also well below the stock's historical average.

Data by YCharts

Last year, F&M only paid out roughly 15% of earnings in dividends. Buybacks accounted for another 23%. Granted, earnings are flat at the moment, but this high level of retained income points to plenty of growth potential down the road. Paying a single-digit P/E for that looks like a great deal.

Summing It Up

F&M bank has seen funding cost growth accelerate since my last piece, and this is leading to some softness in earnings. That said, banks are cyclical, and I don't think investors should mistake this for anything more than that. F&M's fundamentals remain intact, with an extremely attractive funding cost structure and exceptional asset quality. More importantly, long-term investors can now buy this for a historically cheap valuation. Given all that, I remain comfortable with my previous 'Buy' rating.

