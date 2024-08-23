JHVEPhoto

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) reported the company’s fiscal Q2 results on the 21st of August in post-market hours. The company reported soft comparable sales, understandably sending Urban Outfitters’ stock down 10%.

I previously wrote an article on the stock, titled “Urban Outfitters: Store Growth Doesn’t Fix Underlying Issues.” In the article, published on the 13th of March, I initiated Urban Outfitters at a Sell rating due to the company’s weak underlying brand performance and its effect on the company’s margins and cash flows. Since the article was published, Urban Outfitters’ stock has now lost -7% of its value, compared to S&P 500’s (SP500) return of 9% in the same period.

My Rating History on URBN (Seeking Alpha)

Q2: Financials Again Pressured by Weak Comparable Urban Outfitters Sales, But Carried by Overall Momentum

Urban Outfitters’ Q2 report was taken negatively by the market. The company’s sales still grew by 6.3% to $1352 million, beating Wall Street’s estimate by $13.5 million but still trailing estimates by 1 percentage point the in comparable sales growth of 2%.

By brand, the Urban Outfitters banner again underperformed. The brand seems to be losing ground against the market – Urban Outfitters sales declined -8.6% year-on-year into $316.7 million, with the larger Anthropologie brand showing good 7.4% growth into $569.1 million and the Free People brand a great 10.2% growth into $365.1 million. Nuuly’s sales grew incredibly well to $90.7 million in the quarter. The performance came in at quite a consistent level compared to the company’s Q1 performance, not providing much ground for the strong stock reaction.

The EPS came in at $1.24 in Q2, up $0.14 year-on-year and beating Wall Street estimates by $0.24 – underneath, Urban Outfitters managed to expand the gross margin by 68 basis points despite communicated larger discounting in the Urban Outfitters brand to churn excess inventory. Total SG&A scaled along with revenues, showing some adverse operating leverage from the weak Urban Outfitters brand. The year-on-year operating margin expansion of 36 basis points to 10.7% showed incredibly healthy momentum from the company’s other brands, but the weak Urban Outfitters brand drug total expansion to a low level.

The Q2 results underline the critical need to improve the Urban Outfitters brand perception. The company is already working on rebuilding the brand’s customer base with the help of a more focused leadership team, but results from a better catering to young adults haven't yet shown up as material financial improvements. The company’s other brands performed incredibly well in Q2 both in revenues and in profitability, though, making the overall Q2 financials good compared to expectations.

Urban Outfitters Anticipates Slight Q3 Sales Deceleration

Urban Outfitters outlined in the Q2 earnings call that the company has experienced a slowdown in purchasing activity from late July to August, related to a multitude of macroeconomic factors. With the consumer sentiment remaining low in the United States in especially July, the economy seems to be taking a negative toll on the industry. All 9 of Urban Outfitters’ Wall Street analysts have now revised Q3 expectations downwards, seemingly causing the stock’s decline to the quarterly report.

As a result of the macroeconomic factors, the retail segment’s growth is expected in the low single-digit range, compared to a 3.1% growth in Q2 – the foreseen revenues don’t seem to expect a very notable shift downwards, still. With Urban Outfitters staying on top of the weakening trends, now focusing on lean inventory management and prudent cost control, I don’t see the Q3 weakness having an adverse long-term impact on the company.

Nuuly Is Scaling into Very Meaningful Earnings

Nuuly, Urban Outfitters’ clothing subscription box service, has scaled increasingly well. The segment’s revenues scaled by 62.6% year-on-year to $90.6 million, into around 6.7% of the company’s total revenues. Nuuly’s subscriptions increased by 25 thousand in Q2 alone into over 250 thousand active subscribers during the quarter, also scaling the brand into a record $5.3 million operating income at a 5.9% margin.

As Nuuly is showcasing even accelerating revenue growth in the intriguing subscription box market, the brand could scale into an integral part of Urban Outfitters over the long term. The global subscription box market is expected by Imarc Group to grow at a rapid 14% CAGR from 2024 to 2032 into $105.4 billion, providing a good runway with tailwinds for the service.

The business also provides a pathway to push Urban Outfitters’ retail brands into the subscription service, which Nuuly seems to leverage well. Overall, in my opinion, the Nuuly growth is the most significant positive earnings growth factor in the Urban Outfitters investment case on top of the Urban Outfitters brand’s turnaround. With growth accelerating in Q2, I also believe that the Nuuly strength carried Urban Outfitters' Q2 report into a reasonably good level, contrary to what the stock's fall suggests.

URBN’s Valuation Is Now Fair

I slightly updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model – I now estimate very slightly lower growth in FY2025 due to the communicated July/August weakness. I also estimate the weakness to carry onto total profitability at the stagnant EBIT margin estimate at 7.5% in FY2025.

Afterward, I still estimate a similar growth and margin performance, with slowly fading growth and slight margin contraction from the Urban Outfitters brand’s weakness. I again estimate quite a poor cash flow conversion due to the company’s historically high investments. For more thorough explanations, I refer to my previous article.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Urban Outfitters’ fair value estimate at $39.41, very near the stock price at the time of writing – I believe that the stock is now valued more fairly. The fair value estimate is up from $33.55 previously due to Urban Outfitters’ share repurchases, better cash position, and a lower used WACC.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.32% is used in the DCF model, down from 11.38% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

I again estimate no interest-bearing debt. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 3.82% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. I have kept the beta estimate at 1.53. With a liquidity premium of 0.2%, the cost of equity and WACC both stand at 10.31%.

Takeaway

Urban Outfitters’ Q2 showed similar momentum across the company’s retail brands, as the Urban Outfitters brand again worryingly showed decreasing revenues countered by good momentum in the other brands. Total margin expansion was great, slightly worsened by the Urban Outfitters brand’s weakness as well though higher discounting activity. The company sees weaker consumer trends carrying from late July into Q3, pushing short-term expectations down, but not, in my opinion, affecting the long-term investment case.

With the Nuuly brand scaling increasingly rapidly into good profitability, I believe that the brand could make a notable contribution to Urban Outfitters in the long-term future, being a very exciting development in the company's story. As the valuation has gotten more balanced now, and already considers the Urban Outfitters brand’s weakness, I have upgraded my rating on Urban Outfitters into Hold.