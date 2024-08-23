Hiroshi Watanabe

Today, we are putting clinical stage concern ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) in the spotlight. The company is headquartered in North Carolina and is focused on developing transformative proprietary cell therapy platforms for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The stock currently trades for around $2.25 a share and has an approximate market capitalization of just under $650 million.

ProKidney's lead pipeline asset is an autologous homologous cell admixture called Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), which is also called rilparencel. Management calls rilparencel:

A first-in-class cell therapy candidate that aims to transform the therapeutic landscape in advanced Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) with the potential to preserve kidney function in patients who face limited options for care apart from preparing for dialysis"

Of note, ProKidney came public via a business combination in a SPAC called Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in mid-2022. The company acquired a facility in Greensboro, N.C., for manufacturing capacity for a potential commercial rilparencel launch.

Recent Developments:

One of the key potential advantages of rilparencel is that it is a gene therapy prepared from the patient's own kidney cells; an individual would not have to take immunosuppressive therapies after a kidney transplant, which typically last a lifetime. Rilparencel has received a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, it should be noted.

Rilparencel is targeting Stage 3b/4 CKD caused by type 2 diabetes. The company has two stage 3 studies, PROACT 1 and PROACT 2, ongoing. Management noted that both studies have recently resumed in its second quarter earnings press release, which came out earlier this month. Conference call transcripts where more detail would be available are not available on Seeking Alpha or the company's website, it appears.

The company presented some data from two Phase 2 studies in the second quarter. This consisted of full open-label safety & efficacy data from one study -RMCL-002 and interim data from another similar trial, RGEN-007. Full data from that effort should be disclosed in the first half of 2025.

As for PROACT 1 and PROACT 2, I can find no timelines for either study. Perhaps once both studies are fully enrolled (which seems several quarters away), management will provide more detail on these trial schedules. PROACT 1 aka RGEN-006 originally got the nod to begin recruitment for this study in the U.K. late in 2022.

Analyst Coverage & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community currently skews slightly negative around ProKidney's near-term prospects. Since May, both Bank of America ($4 price target) and Morgan Stanley ($3 price target) have reissued Hold ratings on the stock. BTIG ($5 price target, down from $6 previously), Citigroup ($6 price target) and Jefferies ($6 price target, down all the way from $15 previously) have maintained Buy ratings on the stock.

One of the best things about this company is its rock-solid balance sheet. ProKidney ended the first half of 2024 with just over $430 million of cash and marketable securities after posting a net loss of $38.5 million. The company last raised capital in mid-June, when it garnered approximately $130 million in proceeds via a secondary offering. Management has stated it is well-funded into mid-2026, even with a significant quarterly cash burn rate. Approximately eight percent of the outstanding float in the stock is currently held short.

Conclusion:

Whenever I start research on a beaten down biopharma or biotech company, I am always hoping to discover the next Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) for my portfolio. I first positively profiled this promising biopharma concern when it also traded at around $2.50 a share in the summer of 2018. I most recently gave this company a “thumbs up” in late July of this year, when the stock was at $85.00 a share.

Unfortunately, in this high beta part of the market, there is a lot more chaff than wheat. For every Axsome, there is a score or two of small biotech firms that either that don't work out at all or remain range bound. This is why one has to diversify in this sector. It is also why I used covered call orders to establish positions in these types of names, when possible, to do so. This provides significant downside risk mitigation.

As for ProKidney, it does not have the multiple “shots on goal” Axsome possessed back in 2018. Its fate is tied to success or failure around its development of lead asset, rilparencel. In addition, the record of biotech companies for creating shareholder value coming from the huge SPAC/IPO wave from the era of easy money policies from the Federal Reserve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has not been good to understate things. And PROK is down some 75% from where it debuted on the markets in the summer of 2022.

And I am not picking on the biotech sector in this regard, either. Firms that came public in this manner from the fintech, adtech, EVs and Alt-energy during this wave have largely been losers for shareholders as well. Fisker Inc. being a recent high-profile bankruptcy from this burst of companies that came public in that timeframe.

Like every paradigm shift in biotech (Stem cell therapies, CAR-T, etc.), gene therapies have taken longer to get to market than originally projected. New Gene Editing efforts will also likely share the same fate. This is why my only holding in this intriguing and emerging area of biotech development is Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) which I last profiled in late February. And, of note, Intellia's first FDA approved product won't hit the market until 2027 in a best-case scenario.

In summary, I can find a host of reasons not to bottom fish in PROK despite it targeting an unmet need. And, outside a sufficient balance sheet for now, it is difficult to come up with a compelling reason to believe the downward trading action in the shares since it came public just over two years will reverse. Therefore, I am Neutral on the stock. The other four articles here on Seeking Alpha around ProKidney (I, II, III, IV) since the company came public have also reached the same conclusion for many of the same reasons.