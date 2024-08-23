Powell Makes Dovish Remarks At Jackson Hole: 'The Time Has Come...'

Aug. 23, 2024 3:30 PM ETIWM, KBE, KRE, XHB, XLP, XLRE, XLV, XSD
MTS Insights profile picture
MTS Insights
565 Followers

Summary

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers dovish remarks at Jackson Hole Symposium, signaling upcoming rate cuts in September.
  • Powell emphasizes confidence in inflation control but acknowledges cooling labor market conditions, shifting focus to the employment mandate.
  • Market reacts positively to Powell's speech, with treasury yields falling and US equity futures rising post-announcement.

Sunset over the Majestic Peaks of the Teton Range of Grand Teton National Park in the U.S. state of Wyoming

bauhaus1000/E+ via Getty Images

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave his much anticipated opening remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium, an annual gathering of central bankers, monetary analysts, and academics, this morning at 8 am (MDT)/10 am (EST). Many analysts believed that he would address the recent macro

This article was written by

MTS Insights profile picture
MTS Insights
565 Followers
Macro analysis of broad asset class, sector and country-specific funds to discover trends using a top-down approach.  For more content visit my website or follow me on Twitter (@MTSInsights).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
KBE--
SPDR® S&P Bank ETF
KRE--
SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF
XHB--
SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF
XLP--
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News