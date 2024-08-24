Nvidia Headlines A Big Week For Tech

The economic calendar in the U.S. includes updates on durable goods, consumer confidence, trade balances, pending home sales, and the PCE inflation print. The Bureau of Economic Analysis' PCE report will be the last one ahead of the Federal Reserve's next decision on interest rates on September 18. Following the Jackson Hole Symposium, the backdrop for the week is that the economy is slowing enough for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. To that point, Seeking Alpha Investing Group Leader Bret Jensen highlighted that the five signals of economic deterioration include rising unemployment, slowing GDP growth, weakening leading economic indicators, consumer distress, and a normalizing yield curve.

Aside from the economic reports, Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings report has the potential to move markets. "While there’s been plenty of economic data and consumer earnings this week, let’s be honest, many traders have been waiting for Nvidia earnings," stated Roundhill Financial CEO said David Mazza. "Considering so much of this earnings season to date has been focused on corporate spending on AI, traders will want to see how much the stock can keep benefiting from this as it remains one of the only cut and dry AI winners," he added. There is a flurry of previews on Nvidia (NVDA) from Seeking Alpha analysts for investors to dive into. The earnings calendar for the week ahead also includes key reports from Salesforce (CRM), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Best Buy (BBY), and Dollar General (DG).

