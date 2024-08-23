Md Saiful Islam Khan/iStock via Getty Images

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been developing the use of its CD-19/4-1BB CAR-T, known as GLPG5101, for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma [rrNHL]. Why should investors care about this program and this biotech at this time? That's because it has also already released positive data at the 2024 European Hematology Association [EHA] conference. This data was highly encouraging, as both the phase 1 and phase 2 parts of the study showed patients to achieve a highly substantial objective response rate [ORR] percentage.

I will be going over these response numbers below, along with other data from this phase 1/2 ATLANTA-1 study. A recent development for this program is that the company was just given IND clearance from the FDA to initiate recruitment for the U.S. portion of the phase 1/2 ATLANTA-1 study. With the ability to recruit from a new territory, this should speed up enrollment for this program. Not only that, but it would also allow the company to release additional data later on, confirming the positive efficacy that it had achieved thus far from the European portion of the phase 1/2 ATLANTA-1 study.

The thing about this biotech is that it is already making moves towards using its CAR-T tech towards other oncology indications in other studies, with regulatory submissions to begin such studies. Speaking of which, this is a unique CAR-T company because it has made an advance of autologous use of this therapy with quicker 7-day vein-to-vein production. With positive preliminary data already released from the European portion of the phase 1/2 ATLANTA-1 study using GLPG5101 for rrNHL, plus the ability to expand recruitment to the United States territory, I believe that investors could benefit from any potential gains made here.

GLGP5101 Lead Product Is Highly Encouraging To Transform CAR-T Landscape

As I noted above, Galapagos is in the process of advancing the use of GLPG5101 for the treatment of patients with rrNHL in the ongoing European phase 1/2 ATLANTA-1 study. Before going over this early-stage trial in detail, plus any possible catalysts to come out of this program, I believe that it is first important to go over what non-Hodgkin Lymphoma is and what the possible market opportunity could be.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma [NHL] is a type of cancer of the lymphatic system. That is, the person's body produces many abnormal lymphocytes or white blood cells. The thing to note is that the lymphatic system includes many other parts of the body, such as the following:

Spleen

Lymph nodes

Bone marrow

Digestive tract

Thymus

Tonsils.

The global non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market is expected to reach $16 billion by 2029. The thing to note though is that the goal of this biotech is to specifically target relapsed/refractory NHL patients. There is no clear number on relapsed/refractory patients, but, for instance, it said that between 30% to 40% of Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL] patients have relapsed or refractory disease. The other types of NHL can be between 20% to 40%. Regardless, even if this biotech is only focused on treating such patients who have relapsed/refractory disease, it will still be a large enough market opportunity for it.

To see if its CD19 CAR-T with 4-1BB domain would be capable of being able to treat these patients with rrNHL, it initiated the phase 1/2 ATLANTA-1 European study. From what it has achieved thus far it is quite remarkable because despite these patients being relapsed/refractory in disease, it has been able to achieve very high objective response rates [ORRs]. With a cut-off date of December 30th of 2023, a total of 34 patients were recruited into this European portion. However, it is key to note that these patients were divided into respective portions of this early-stage trial. They were divided as follows:

Phase 1 portion of this study data — 17 patients

Phase 2 portion of this study data — 17 patients.

Despite 34 patients being recruited into this trial, only 33 of them were evaluable for the positive efficacy data that was released at the 2024 European Hematology Association medical conference. Going to the first set of numbers in patients in the phase 1 portion, it was revealed that 14 of 16 patients who were treated with GLPG5101 achieved a response. This brought about an 87.5% ORR for these patients. Even better, a large pool of these patients with an ORR had achieved a complete response [CR]. Of the 14 patients who responded in this portion of this trial, the CR rate was 75%. This was for the relapsed/refractory portion of patients, plus those who were only in the phase 1 portion. Regarding the phase 2 portion, the efficacy numbers actually were slightly higher, shown as follows:

Phase 2 portion of ORR study data — 14 out of 15 patients responded with 93.3% ORR

Phase 2 portion of CR study data — All 15 out of 15 patients responded with 93.3% CR.

The point here is that even though this data is in a smaller pool of patients, these are highly encouraging response rates.

Recent IND Clearance From FDA Gives Greater Runway For Program Advancement

The thing is that there was some highly substantial news released just today on August 23rd of 2024. It was noted that Galapagos received IND clearance from the FDA to initiate the U.S. portion of the phase 1/2 multicenter study using GLPG5101 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory NHL [rrNHL]. This clearance is important because it could speed up enrollment of bringing in additional patients on board. Especially, a large group of these patients who might benefit with a CAR-T such as this.

Why would these rrNHL patients or any other oncology patient need to receive a treatment like GLPG5101? Lack of treatment options being available to them is the main reason. However, even further than that, current CAR-T options just may not be optimal and/or effective for such hematological malignancies. Consider that about 70% of patients who would benefit from a CAR-T don't receive it because of several reasons, such as:

Shortage of supply

Restricted Access for several key reasons

Complex manufacturing process.

If all these problems with CAR-T are in place, then how does the company hope to solve this? It can easily do so with a quick turnaround time with the CAR-T technology it has deployed. That is, it offers a 7 day vein-to vein infusion period. It can produce its own autologous cells and get them infused into patients in a short period of time through a decentralized process. Consider that it can create such CAR-Ts with no need for cryopreservation and with limited logistics. The 7-day wait turnaround time, after apheresis [Blood cell removal], gets the drug to a patient in a quicker fashion to avoid disease progression, relapse, or death. This U.S. portion of the phase 1/2 ATLANTA-1 study should get the ball rolling. Plus, allow the company to move towards the dose expansion portions of the studies to follow other efficacy measures, such as overall survival [OS], progression-free survival [PFS] and other endpoints that are important for oncology products.

Expansion Opportunities Abound Beyond The Scope Of NHL

A good thing about this biotech is that it can now move its 7 day vein-to-vein CAR-T technology towards other hematological malignancies. Having said that, it is looking at the targeting of patients using GLPG5201 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia [r/r CLL] with or without Richter transformation [RT]. What is this RT disease? In essence, it is possible that CLL can move on to progress towards a more newly aggressive severe cancer known as RT or Richter Syndrome. To accomplish this task, it needs to get the ball rolling on initiating studies for this target indication.

Having said that, it has submitted a clinical trial authorization [CTA] filing to the European Medicines Agency [EMA] of GLPG5201 in a phase 2 European study for the treatment of patients with r/r CLL with or without RT. Not only that, but it believes it will be in a position to file an IND of this same candidate for the treatment of this same patient population in Q4 of 2024. This marks a small catalyst that investors can look forward to.

There is even a 3rd candidate being explored from its pipeline, which is known as GLPG5301. This particular CAR-T was being developed in the phase 1/2 PAPILIO-1 study, targeting patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma [r/r MM]. However, it temporarily paused enrollment for this study for now. Why would it voluntarily do this? That's because it noted that in the European portion of this phase 1/2 study is found one case of Parkinsonism. Having said that, it has submitted a protocol amendment to the EMA because of this. If all goes well with such an amendment, then it should be on track to initiate recruitment into this phase 1/2 PAPILIO-1 study in the coming months.

Financials

According to the 6-K SEC Filing form, Galapagos N.V had approximately $3.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and current financial investments for the 6-month period ending June 30th of 2024. Its full-year 2024 cash burn, including business development expense, will be between $413.9 million to $458.6 million. Based on this cash burn per year, it is in good shape to have a cash runway to operate its business for the next several years. Thus, I see no major risk of dilution being necessary. The only wait dilution might happen, is if it needs to enact some type of strategic transaction or purchase an asset or company.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Galapagos. The first risk to consider would be regarding the development of GLPG5101 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory NHL in the ongoing phase 1/2 ATLANTA-1 study. Even though preliminary results with 33 evaluable efficacy patients were highly positive with high ORR percentage numbers, there is no assurance that such a trend will be observed for the next set of data to be released from this study.

The second risk to consider would be in terms of developing GLPG5201 for the treatment of patients with r/r CLL with or without RT. One CTA application to the EMA was submitted and the IND to the FDA is expected to be submitted in Q4 of 2024. There is no assurance that either of these regulatory authorities will approve of these respective applications or allow Galapagos to proceed to initiating phase 1/2 studies for these programs.

The third risk would be in terms of the pause in enrollment for the phase 1/2 PAPILIO-1 study of GLPG5301 for the treatment of patients with r/r MM. While a protocol amendment has been sent to the EMA to get the ball rolling again for this study, there is no guarantee that this regulatory agency will agree to the proposed plan. Even if this early-stage trial is initiated, there is no assurance that final data to be released from it will turn out to be positive or warrant further advancement in future studies.

The fourth and final risk would be in terms of its 7-day vein-to-vein dosing of its CAR-T technology. The hope is that this will be an improvement for the CAR-T treatment landscape. However, this is only possible if it ends up working out through several other studies. Plus, that GLPG5101 and other CAR-Ts from its pipeline are ultimately approved for the treatment of several of these hematological indications. Along with the fact that there is no guarantee that a 7-day turnaround time for CAR-T will overcome other therapies in clinical development for these blood cancers.

Conclusion

Galapagos has done well to advance what it means to offer patients a new form of CAR-T. If it can deliver on this promise, then it could target the 70% or more patients who would benefit with this treatment. This remains to be seen, but from the positive ORR percentage numbers I have shown above, I believe that it is well-equipped to advance GLPG5101 and other candidates towards late-stage development.

Where it has other options would be in terms of a collaboration agreement it made with Adaptimmune (ADAP) to develop next-generation TCR-T cell therapy [uza-cel] for the targeting of patients with head and neck cancer who express MAGE-A4 genes. It is even advancing its preclinical pipeline for oncology and immunology with the goal of initiating at least 4 IND/CTA enabling studies and having at least 1 first-in-human study to be initiated in 2025. From 2026 and beyond, it is looking to supply its pipeline with two new candidates each year for every year. This would be with either adding in new cell therapies, small molecules, or some variation of both.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.