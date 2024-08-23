For Twin Disc The Opportunities Are There, But Execution Has Been A Long-Term Issue

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.92K Followers

Summary

  • Twin Disc reported better results in the June quarter than many commercial vehicle suppliers, and recent EBITDA and FCF performance is above the long-term trend.
  • Market dynamics are mixed, with good trends in luxury yachts, patrol boats, and airport/fire/rescue vehicles, but less-certain trends in workboats, and weakness in fracking.
  • Management is focused on margin improvement and operational efficiency, with a target of $500M in revenue by FY'30, but this requires a significant improvement over historical norms here.
  • Mid-single-digit revenue growth, low double-digit EBITDA growth, and low-to-mid single-digit FCF margins can support an attractive potential return, but these expectations could well prove too demanding.

Red ship at Rio de Janeiro"s coast

skyNext/iStock via Getty Images

In some respects Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is the type of company and stock I like – it’s a small, unfollowed industrial company with solid share in its core markets (marine propulsion and power transmission products). On the other

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.92K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TWIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TWIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News