In some respects Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is the type of company and stock I like – it’s a small, unfollowed industrial company with solid share in its core markets (marine propulsion and power transmission products). On the other hand, the company has long been tied to heavily cyclical markets like energy (transmissions for fracking rigs), and the company has long struggled to translate opportunity into hard cash flow – the company has converted less than 1% of its revenue, on average, into free cash flow over the last decade and dividend-adjusted book value per share has declined.

It's been a very long time since I’ve refreshed my coverage on Twin Disc for Seeking Alpha, but most of my worries back in 2014 (consistent revenue growth and improved margin/FCF generation) have been borne out, and the shares are down about 50% since then.

Looking at the shares today, I do see some encouraging end-market signs like a healthy environment for pleasure craft and patrol boats, healthy airport, rescue, and firefighting, and bottoming fracking. I also like the opportunity in electric and hybrid-electric systems. While management has been saying the right things about improving margins (and making moves like adjusting the manufacturing footprint), the ability to achieve consistent and sustainably higher results is my biggest concern and hesitation with this name.

Mixed Results To End The Year

Insofar as I can tell, Twin Disc is not covered by any sell-side analysts and no estimates appear on various reporting services. So between that and a lack of true like-for-like comparables (Twin Disc competes with companies like Allison (ALSN) and Caterpillar (CAT), but the comparable businesses are only small parts of their businesses), benchmarking the results is a little more challenging.

Nevertheless, less than 1% revenue growth in fiscal Q4 stands out as pretty respectable relative to other commercial vehicle component suppliers like Allison, CVG (CVGI), Dana (DAN), and Titan International (TWI) for the June quarter – and yes, this is a grab-bag of “not really comparable” comps, but I’m using what’s there.

Twin Disc’s Marine business grew more than 3% this quarter, while Land-Based rose 9% and Industrial declined 9%. Gross margin improved 20bps from the prior year to 29.7%, while EBITDA declined 9%, with 23% growth in operating expenses weighing on margins.

For the full fiscal year, pro forma revenue rose more than 9%, while free cash flow got a $10M boost from working capital to finish at $25M – the strongest result in well over a decade (and more than the total sum of the last 10 years’ FCF).

Mixed End-Market Trends, With Maybe Some Arguments For Improvements

While Twin Disc doesn’t give market-by-market breakdowns for its sales, I do think it’s fair to say that many of the company’s major markets are in a generally healthy state.

Management mentioned a strong luxury yacht market, and I think that’s accurate. Ferretti (9638.HK), a known customer of the company, reported 12% revenue growth in the first quarter (Chinese companies often report less promptly than U.S. companies) and 10% backlog growth that covers more than the next five quarters of revenue (at Q1’24 rates); the sell-side is looking for 16% revenue growth this year.

While Beneteau (OTCPK:BTEAF) reported more mixed results, the luxury business was still healthy, and likewise Sanlorenzo (OTCPK:SNLRF) reported 27% growth in its “Superyacht” business. Brunswick (BC), which competes in smaller pleasure boat markets, reported a 4% decline in Boats and a 12% decline in Propulsion. I believe the luxury yacht market has at least another year of solid operating conditions ahead, though I won’t be surprised if orders start slowing in 2025.

The workboat market is much harder to assess, as Twin Disc generally specializes in smaller vessels, so the results of companies like Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) and Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY) aren’t really applicable. I can say that Kirby (KEX), another known customer, has talked of relatively low pressure from newbuilds in the inland and coastal barging industry, but how relevant that really is to Twin Disc’s overall business is impossible for me to say. Likewise, while the operating environment for offshore support vessels isn’t bad right now, a recent presentation from Tidewater (TDW) suggests a very meager industry order book.

Kirby OSV orderbook slide from Tidewater's most recent presentation (Tidewater)

Lastly, the military patrol boat market seems to be fairly healthy at present, with the Coast Guard in particular looking to modernize their fleet.

Turning to Land-Based, the picture is likewise definitely mixed. Allison has seen its fracking transmission business basically vanish in this latest downturn, and fracking stages are expected to be down a high single-digit percentage this year on a mid-teens decline in U.S. rig counts. On the other hand, the market environment for airport, rescue, and firefighting vehicles is quite strong (as reported by Oshkosh (OSK) and REV Group (REVG)).

Like the bizjet market, I think the yacht market could start to soften off high levels, but I think the market is still fundamentally healthy. I expect healthy spending in patrol boats given U.S. Navy and Coast Guard priorities, and I think there could be an argument for an improvement in backlogs for barges/tugs and offshore support vessels as dayrates improve against limited fleet capacity. Likewise, I think fracking demand could improve off of these low levels, though airport, fire and rescue is probably near the top of its cycle.

It's worth noting that the outlook here isn’t tied solely to unit build volumes. Customers have increasing interest in Twin Disc’s hybrid-electric and all-electric offers, and management has pointed to 5x-10x content uplift for these systems. If these systems really take off over the next decade, it can offer meaningful revenue support.

The Outlook

Margin improvement still remains a key issue and potential driver for the company. To this end, management has restructured operations, selling less profitable and strategically attractive businesses, consolidating facilities, and looking for operational improvement opportunities (reducing waste, improving supply chain efficiency, etc.). How much this will drive sustained margin uplift remains to be seen; the last three years have seen meaningful EBITDA margin improvement into the 9% range after several years of mixed results.

Management has a target of $500M in revenue in or by FY’30, and while I concede that’s possible if core markets remain healthy (and markets like fracking recover), I’m reluctant to count on a sustained revenue growth rate well ahead of what the company has achieved over the long term (revenue growth has exceeded 8% a year over the last seven years, but the Veth acquisition was a significant boost).

I’m looking for long-term revenue growth of around 4%, with the next few years above that on what should be still-healthy activity in yachts and fire/rescue, improvement in fracking, and healthy patrol boats. On the margin side, I think efficiency efforts and operating leverage can push EBITDA into the 10%’s in the next couple of years, with FCF improving into the low-to-mid single-digits. If Twin Disc can sustain FCF margins in the neighborhood of 5% (something it’s never done historically), high single-digit FCF growth is possible.

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, Twin Disc could be undervalued. Discounted cash flow gets me to around 14%, while margins and returns support an EBITDA multiple of 7.25x, or a fair value around $15.

The Bottom Line

Twin Disc has long enjoyed solid market share in its core marine and land propulsion and power transmission markets, but it’s never translated into positive, lasting financial performance or good share price performance. Maybe this time is different and management has improved operational efficiency dialed in as well as opportunities to leverage propulsion electrification and growth in its core markets. The valuation is at a point where I can understand the appeal of a taking a chance, but I’d like to see more evidence of sustained improvement before getting more bullish.