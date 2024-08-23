PM Images

I continue to believe that now is the time to focus more on dividend-paying stocks given what looks to be a more volatile environment ahead that would be challenging for momentum and growth stocks alone to generate outperformance. There are a ton of dividend-focused ETFs out there, but one that, I think, is worth paying attention to in particular is the iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB). Why? Because, this ETF zeros in on U.S. companies that keep giving money back to shareholders through dividends and buying back shares. What makes this fund stand out is how it sticks to a steady income stream while also benefiting from share outstanding reduction through stock buybacks, helping to push prices higher as well for many stocks in its portfolio.

A Look At The Holdings

When we look at the top DIVB holdings, we find that no single position makes more than 5.06% of the portfolio. The top 4 holdings are all in the Tech sector.

iShares.com

What do these companies do? Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a tech giant in networking equipment. IBM (IBM) used to rule the tech world. Now, it focuses on value and dividends. Accenture (ACN), a top global professional services firm, keeps raising its dividends year after year. This shows its strong cash flow and how much it cares about giving money back to shareholders. Texas Instruments (TXN), a big player in semiconductors, has a long track record of paying its shareholders. It keeps increasing dividends and buying back shares, making it a great fit for DIVB's portfolio. Exxon Mobil (XOM) ranks among the biggest energy companies traded on stock exchanges worldwide. It gives investors a chance to tap into the energy sector while getting a steady flow of dividend income.

These main holdings don't just boost the fund's dividend yield. They also spread investments across sectors. This cuts down on concentration risk and makes the portfolio more robust over time.

Sector Breakdown

DIVB spreads its investments across many sectors, but Tech holds the largest weighting. This makes sense, given many large-cap Tech companies initiate large buybacks, helping to boost shareholder return overall.

iShares.com

While I'm concerned about the Tech sector's momentum fading, the weighting here isn't anywhere near as high as it is in say the S&P 500 (SP500), so I don't mind how it holds the top spot on a relative basis. Personally, I'd like to see a larger allocation to the Utilities sector given consistent dividends there, but apart from that, the mix of sectors is pretty solid here.

Peer Comparison

DIVB isn't the only ETF that focuses on dividends, but it has beat many of its rivals when it comes to overall returns, dividend growth, and reliability. One fund worth comparing it against is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG). VIG focuses on companies that have raised their dividends over time. It doesn't have as much of a focus on stock buybacks. When we look at the price ratio of DIVB to VIG, we find that over the last 5 years, DIVB has overall outperformed, but in a volatile fashion. This could continue if stock buybacks continue to be a big driver of return for shareholders (which they probably will).

StockCharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, this ETF offers several strong advantages. First, there's a steady income flow from dividends and stock repurchases, which gives investors a dependable cash source with a 30-day SEC Yield of 2.96%. In addition, many of the companies in the portfolio have a history of increasing dividends over time. And with an expense ratio of just 0.05%, it's one of the cheapest ETFs out there.

The downside? Dividends and share buybacks can boost long-term stock returns, but companies might cut or stop these payouts at any time. By focusing on dividend-paying companies, the fund might miss out on fast-growing stocks that don't pay dividends, which could limit potential gains. Also keep in mind that dividend-paying stocks can be sensitive to interest rate changes, which can affect the whole market.

Conclusion

The iShares Core Dividend ETF gives investors a good chance to get a steady yield while still putting their money in many U.S. companies. This ETF is unique in the dual focus of not just dividends but stock buybacks as well. Overall, this is a solid fund and one that, I think, is worth serious consideration in the months ahead as a core holding for a more volatile cycle ahead.