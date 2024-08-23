Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In July, I covered General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and maintained my buy rating on the stock with a $316.50 price target, closely matching the Wall Street analysts' price target of $316.50. Since then, the company has reported its second quarter results, which provides a good moment to review the earnings and update the price target for General Dynamics stock and explain that despite supply chain issues, the stock remains compelling.

Why Our General Dynamics Analysis Matters To You As An Investor?

I mostly cover stocks in the aerospace & defense, airline, airport infrastructure and related industries and that is not necessarily because those are the industries I like best, but with an aerospace engineering background, those are the industries I am best positioned to cover with a qualitative as well as quantitative approach. General Dynamics is one of over 100 names that I cover in these industries and as a result, by following my work you get a pretty complete view of the industry. In individual analysis of companies, it is not the aim to compare companies to see which one has the highest upside because with over 100 names covered it is simply too much to do so.

Instead, all names I cover benefit from a thorough analytical process. With that analytical rigor, we analyze each and every company in our coverage portfolio and instead of comparing names we developed an analytical model that uses a wide array of input variables to provide every name with a valuation and multi-year stock price target cadence based on an EV/EBITDA valuation against the company’s median EV/EBITDA multiple and the peer group multiple. Apart from a multi-year price target based on these multiples, we also score each stock with a rating system that includes a combination of earnings growth, historical performance against the broader markets, expected upside of stocks against the long-term historical index growth rate of stock markets. By doing so, the names in our coverage benefit from a unified way to determine ratings and calculate stock price targets, and we don’t have to compare all 100 names in our portfolio to figure out which name is more attractive. It is a unique tool that we have developed to calculate stock price targets and ratings in a clear and concise way for investors as they do their due diligence supplemented by recurring coverage, allowing us to detect any changes in performance or end-market strength early on.

General Dynamics Grows On All Key Metrics

General Dynamics

Second quarter results showed strong growth on all key metrics; Revenues increased by 18% to nearly $12 billion, while operating margins increased 20.2% to $1.156 billion aided by a 20 bps expansion to operating margins and net earnings and EPS had comparable growth. What I also liked is the cash flows. While cash flow generation remains heavily backloaded, I consider the year-on-year changes to be a positive development on working capital unloading.

Second quarter revenues beat analyst estimates by $476.58 million, but EPS of $3.26 missed estimates by $0.05 driven by a slight delay in business jet deliveries that shifted the shipments outside of the reporting quarter.

General Dynamics

Aerospace revenues, which consists of Aircraft Manufacturing and Aircraft Services, increased 51% to $2.94 billion while margins dropped from 12.1% to 10.9% resulting in earnings growth of 35% to $319 million. The increase in sales was driven by new aircraft deliveries and increased services business.

Aircraft manufacturing sales rose 70% to $2.067 billion and that was driven by a better delivery mix including the initial deliveries of the newly certified G700 business jet and there also was a higher volume as General Dynamics delivered 37 Gulfstream airplanes compared to 24 a year ago. The higher deliveries to me are a sign that while aerospace supply chain issues are there, they are getting better, and we are also seeing some inventory unwinding as previously built G700 jets are being delivered to customers. That is despite a slip of four business jets deliveries into the next quarter, and that is not a huge slip. The deliveries slipped from the last week of the quarter into the next quarter, with one delivered already delivered in the first month of Q3. It should also be noted that two jets have to go through some additional certification work, because Gulfstream configured the cabin on request of the customer in a layout that does not fall under the current type certificate and requires a supplemental type certificate, which requires some additional work.

Aircraft services revenues were up 18.5% and that was driven by timing of maintenance events and a higher number of Gulfstream jets in services.

The operating margin was pressured in part because of the G700 airplanes in the mix, which come with some additional costs to retrofit, out-of-station work, and some learning curve step ups needed to mature the margins while the certification took longer than anticipated. So, the margin pressure is not necessarily a bad thing and reflects a new certified business jet in the mix. Once supply chain delays ease further and the margins on the G700 airplanes steps up, we should see the reported margins recover.

General Dynamics

Combat Systems sales grew 19% to $2.29 billion with margins expanding from 13% to 13.7% resulting in 25% earnings growth to $313 million. The segment consists of three business lines, which are Weapon Systems and Munitions, Military Vehicles and Engineering and Services.

Driven by increased demand for artillery and munitions, due to the conflict in Ukraine, sales grew 53.3%. Military vehicles, which includes tanks and wheeled vehicles, rose 3.2%. That is not a line of business where we expect imminent, huge growth in the way we are seeing with artillery related sales. The reason is quite simple, the supply chain issues are huge and complex, and sales campaigns don’t materialize overnight. The military vehicles business is realistically one that is going to be a stable business with a bit of growth. The Engineering and services business saw sales grow by 41.5%, and I believe that could be driven by engineering on the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle which is in the detailed design phase after a contract was received in Q2 2023.

General Dynamics

Marine System revenues increased 13% to $3.45 billion, driven by Columbus-class submarine growth for construction and engineering, while the Virginia-class submarine and DDG-51 destroyer programs also contributed to sales growth. The business consists of three subsegments, namely nuclear-powered submarines, surface ships and repair and other services. The growth was recorded in the first two segments, where sales grew 15.9% and 11.8%. Repair and other services revenues were down 6.4%.

Margins softened slightly from 7.7% to 7.1% for a $10 million growth in operating earnings to $245 million. The margin contraction was driven by the continued supply chain pressures for submarines. Electronic Boat performance, which basically reflects the submarine business, saw continued margin pressure and that is driven by the submarine industrial base which was significantly affected by the pandemic. Building that complex supply chain back to where it was to support submarine building plans is something that is challenging, even more so given that the submarine industrial base has been shrinking for years. The pandemic also came at a time when a significant portion of the workforce was eligible for retirement, deepening the workforce crisis in that segment. That workforce will not be back to strength overnight and actually requires investment from the industrial bases as well as the procuring partners for the training of the workforce, even more so when we keep in mind that with a smaller industrial base more submersible programs are being supported. To keep the programs somewhat on track, we are not talking about hiring 1,000 workers once, but we are talking about several thousands of people needing to be hired per year for the foreseeable future.

The good news is that sequentially the margins have improved as supply chain issues are somewhat easing and in 2023, the annual hiring goal was reached and exceeded, but the pace of hiring must be maintained.

The Technologies segment revenues were up 2.5% to $3.3 billion with profits expanding from $283 million to $320 million marking 13% higher earnings as margins expanded from 8.8% to 9.7%. The Technologies segment is not a high-growth segment, it consists of IT solutions which saw sales increase by 2.1% and C5ISR which saw sales increase 3.1%. While IT doesn’t seem like a business segment that would suffer from supply chain issues, it still did, and the year-on-year growth and margin expansion shows that those pressures are also easing for that segment.

Cash flow used during the quarter was $814 million and free cash flow of $613 million, which was up 11.4% and 18.1%. Year-on-year, the increase in free cash flow was in line with the revenue growth, so that is a great result. Even more so, when we consider that early in the year, there is a working capital build for material purchases for delivery and cash receipts towards the end of the year. In other words, cash flow generation remains significantly backloaded.

General Dynamics Increases Earnings and Revenue Guidance

General Dynamics

Following a strong sales quarter, General Dynamics has increased its sales guidance by $1.5 billion at the low end and $1.8 billion at the high end. A significant portion is driven by a $700 million lift in the aerospace segment, with a 100 bps lower margin due to the G700 cost pressures. Marine Systems revenues are guided $600 million higher at the low end and $900 million higher at the high end, with a small contraction in margins as submarine supply chain challenges still drive delays and costs. Combat System sales have been guided up $200 million with the same margin assumption, and the Technologies segment guidance has remained unchanged. This provided a 30-bps pressure on operating margins, but still resulted in a $0.05 lift to the earnings per share expected for the year.

Looking a bit deeper into the changes to the segment guidance, we see that the delivery target of 160 airplanes has been maintained. So, at this time, it seems that the quarterly slip of some G700 deliveries does not affect the full-year outlook. The margins still came down due to a combination of G700 delays in the certification and delivery. While aerospace supply chain issues are easing, they are still there and that drives margins down. While this happens, the next two batches of G700 deliveries should benefit from less out-of-station work, fewer retrofits and learning curve effects. Typically, a learning curve for aerospace products sits around 85%, which means that each time cumulated production doubles there is a reduction of 15% in costs and labor due to productivity improvements. So, we will also see that flowing through the margin steps up this year and once the aerospace supply chain issues ease further, we should see a much better impact of the G700 learning curve and production contributions. From the demand side, we are seeing that demand pressures driven by geopolitical events have eased somewhat with better pipeline conversion in the US and improvements in the Middle East and China.

For the Marine Systems segment, the margin pressure is also driven by the supply chain challenges. Those challenges are somewhat stickier in nature as to properly support the shipbuilding plans of the US Navy, there is need for thousands of workers to be hired per year.

The backlog at the end of the quarter stood at $91.3 billion, compared to $93.6 billion at the start of the year. So, the backlog is filled nicely, covering roughly 2 years' worth of production. The main limiting factor to output is not necessarily demand, it is the capacity inside of the supply chains that can be carried and that is mostly the limiting factor to growth and margins at this point for General Dynamics as is the case for many peers.

What Are The Key Risks For General Dynamics?

The key risks for General Dynamics are the supply chain issues, we see them in the aerospace business, marine and IT. Sequentially, we see that there are signs of improvement to those supply chain issues, but it will likely take years and, in some cases, require continued investments for those supply chain issues to dissolve.

Another risk could be any changes to the defense budgets and spending plans. The US Navy intends to procure one submarine less, so in some way that is a watch item as the budget has been capped by law. At the same time, we also note that cutting one submarine from the funding plan is not a disaster, because at this point the output is the limiting factor. The Navy wants 2 submarines delivered per year, but due to the strain on the submarine complex it is closer to a rate of one per year. So, removing one submarine from the plan is not an illogical step, even more so when considering that the Navy is investing over $11 billion to strengthen the industrial base. While scrapping one submarine from the 5-year plan does not send a strong signal to the industrial base, I do believe that an $11 billion investment from the Navy on strengthening the industrial base does. Currently, the Navy is decommissioning more submarines than entering service, and I would think that over the longer term the Navy wants to keep its submarine fleet steady or even grow that fleet instead of shrinking it, so the investment into the supply chain is an investment for the longer term.

A third risk for General Dynamics, as is the case for many aerospace and defense companies, is losing certain key competitions for future platforms. One such program for which General Dynamics is in the race is the replacement to the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. General Dynamics Land Systems is competing with Rheinmetall, which I previously covered, for the contract that could be valued north of $40 billion.

Currently, demand for defense equipment is high and while I don’t expect that to taper in the near future and easing of global tension could result in a longer-term flattening of defense spendings again. That could complicate funding, but we do note that whether looking at a 1-year, 3-year, 5-year or 10-year return charge General Dynamics has outperformed the market, and it is not the case that during all of those years the defense end market was as strong as we currently see.

Is General Dynamics Stock A Good Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

To determine multi-year price targets The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, CapEx and free cash flow along with the most recent balance sheet data, cash flow statements and my assumptions on debt repayment, share repurchases and dividends. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and update accordingly and, if need be, we supplement our own estimates if key items such as, for example, acquisitions are not reflected in estimates yet. The estimates are not bases on any guidance provided by the companies we cover, but by a strong combination of consensus and my own estimates.

For General Dynamics, the analyst estimates on EBITDA have gone up modestly by less than 1% while free cash flow estimates have gone down slightly but also by less than a percent and that is primarily driven by the higher costs on the G700 program and the continued challenging environment for the submarine supply chain, which requires continued hiring to size the industrial base. Valuing the company in between the peer group EV/EBITDA multiple and the company median results in a $316.95 price target, so there is barely any change in the price target and I believe there is around 8% upside to the stock price.

While 8% might not seem huge, we also have to keep in mind that this is driven by the expectations for 2024 and there should be significantly more upside in the years ahead. Valuing the stock with the 2025 earnings in mind provides 20% upside and I believe if you look at the defense end market as well as the business jet market, there is significant demand to continue growing results. So, I am not squarely focused on the 8% upside, but there is significant growth in the stock in the years ahead.

Furthermore, while the 1.94% dividend yield for General Dynamics is not huge, the company has a dividend growth track record of 29 years with a 10-year CAGR of 8.8% which is higher than the 7.3% we see among peers. The dividend growth rate, in my view, makes General Dynamics compelling for long-term oriented investors who are able to build a strong cost-on-yield base, but there is also appeal for investors who don’t plan on owning the stock for a very long time.

Conclusion: General Dynamics Has an 8% Upside

The second quarter results showed a stronger quarter with some margin pressure driven by the G700 and the challenges in the submarine industrial base. However, while results missed expectations on EPS, I believe earnings were strong and merely reflected a slip of some G700 deliveries into the third quarter. Demand remains healthy, and supply chain challenges in the aerospace segment as well as the submarine business are improving. With end-market strength, especially in the defense markets and continued investments from the industry and the US Navy in the submarine industrial base to support the long-term shipbuilding plans, I continue to rate the stock a buy as there are significant upsides for the years ahead and multiple expansions could further drive the upside.