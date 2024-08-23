ozgurdonmaz

Generally speaking, I try to stay away from companies in the apparel/clothing space. This is a highly competitive market, and fickle consumer tastes can mean the difference between thriving and dying. But every so often, I find a firm that I turn bullish on. Back in August 2023, very close to a year ago today, I rated G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) a "buy." The company had seen some disappointing financial performance leading up to that point, and I said that shares would be on watch for a potential downgrade because of that. But ultimately, because of how cheap the stock was, I ended up keeping it a "buy."

Since then, things have gone quite well. Even though the business has seen a weakening in some of its financial figures, shares have shot up 28.9%. That's comfortably above the 23.2% increase seen by the S&P 500 (SP500) over the same window of time. But this doesn't mean that everything is going great. We are seeing some mixed financial results. However, inventory levels are dropping nicely and shares remain attractively priced. This is true not only on an absolute basis, but also relative to similar firms. Given all of this, I do think that keeping the company rated a soft "buy" is logical at this time.

A rollercoaster

Fundamentally speaking, G-III Apparel Group has been on a rollercoaster of a ride over the last couple of years. From 2022 to 2023, revenue for the company shot up from $2.77 billion to $3.23 billion. But then, during the 2024 fiscal year, sales plummeted to just under $3.10 billion. While the company enjoyed growth in its retail operations during this time from $137.2 million to $148.4 million because of stronger sales associated with its Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores even as retail stores in operation dropped from 59 to 53, wholesale operations suffered mightily. Revenue declined from $3.16 billion to $3.01 billion. Management attributed this to weakness across its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger licensed products.

The decline in sales for the company came entirely from its US operations. While international sales jumped from $617 million in 2023 to $698.1 million in 2024, sales here at home plummeted from $2.61 billion to $2.40 billion. This is interesting to me. I say this because, according to data from the Federal Reserve, retail sales for clothing and accessories have actually been up during the relevant window of time.

For context, G-III Apparel Group's fiscal year ends at the end of January of each year. So from February 2022 through January 2023 would mark G-III Apparel Group's 2023 fiscal year. And from February 2023 through January 2024 would be its 2024 fiscal year. During 2023 for this time, total US retail sales for clothing and accessories were $304.83 billion. For 2024, this number was $307.05 billion. That's a year-over-year increase of 0.73%.

One could argue that there is a difference between wholesale and retail sales. But at the end of the day, the wholesale operations of the company work their way through the retail pipeline. So to see some leading brands experience such weakness at a time when overall sales are up indicates either some pain associated with this price range of products, or brand-specific issues.

Even though revenue for the company dropped during this time, profits and cash flows improved. The firm went from generating a net loss of $133.1 million in 2023 to generating a profit of $176.2 million in 2024. Adjusted net income grew from $138.8 million to $189.8 million.

We saw a massive improvement in operating cash flow from negative $104.6 million to positive $587.6 million, though if we adjust for changes in working capital, the improvement was much smaller, from $257.7 million to $302 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company expanded from $266.1 million to $324.1 million. Even though the business saw selling, general, and administrative costs rise from 25.8% of sales to 29.8% because of higher compensation costs and $77.6 million of additional costs driven by the inclusion of Karl Lagerfeld, the firm's gross profit margin shot up materially from 34.1% to 40.1%. A reduction in freight costs and the higher margins associated with the Karl Lagerfeld brand ended up being responsible for this gain.

For the 2025 fiscal year, we only have data covering the first quarter. Revenue inched up slightly from $606.6 million to $609.7 million. This, management said, was driven by growth across both of its segments, most notably its wholesale operations. Its Karl Lagerfeld and DKNY product lines experienced robust demand, plus the company had a successful relaunch of its Donna Karan product line.

Unfortunately, both Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger experienced weakness in the licensed products category. On the bottom line, the picture was significantly more mixed. Net income did grow from $3.2 million to $5.8 million. On the other hand, on an adjusted basis, it pulled back from $6 million to $5.8 million. As the chart above illustrates, operating cash flow and EBITDA both declined as well. Only adjusted operating cash flow saw an improvement like net income did, climbing from $31.8 million to $35.9 million.

Another thing working in the company's favor is that inventory levels are coming back down. After spiking to $709.3 million in 2023, inventories dropped to $520.4 million in 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, inventories were $630.3 million. Today, that number is down to $479.7 million.

Management commented on inventories during the first quarter press call. Their belief is that this drop is a positive thing for the company and that inventories are now aligned with what future sales should look like. The liquidation of inventories that were deemed excessive has also made possible some other positive moves for shareholders. In fact, the extra cash allowed the company to repurchase $28 million worth of stock in the first quarter alone. This is on top of the fact that the company has cash exceeding debt totaling $82.1 million. So its overall financial position is robust.

A more disciplined approach to its balance sheet has also permitted the company to make other investments. In early June of this year, management announced that they had entered into a strategic partnership with an enterprise known as AWWG (All We Wear Group) that is owned by M1 Group, LCatterton, and Carlos Ortega. It serves as a platform for certain international brands such as Hackett, Pepe Jeans, and Faconnable for the distribution of not only that content, but also content on behalf of other companies like PVH Corp. (PVH) across 86 different countries. Annually, AWWG generates over $650 million in revenue.

With this partnership, G-III Apparel Group plans to leverage AWWG's international presidents, including its presence in India, to grow its reach. And as part of the deal, G-III Apparel Group acquired a 12% ownership in the business in exchange for $53.6 million. At the end of July, management announced that they were increasing that ownership to 19%. Details of the cost of that extra ownership have not been made public. But if the stake was purchased on the same terms, that would put the total investment in AWWG by G-III Apparel Group at $84.9 million.

For the rest of this year, management anticipates revenue of around $3.20 billion. While this increase is nice to see, net income is expected to come in slightly lower at between $170 million and $175 million, while EBITDA is expected to come in lower as well as between $295 million and $300 million. If we assume that adjusted operating cash flow will fall at the same rate that EBITDA is expected to at its midpoint, then we should anticipate a reading for it this year of $277.2 million.

Taking these figures, we can see how shares of G-III Apparel Group are valued in the chart above. This includes forward estimates for the 2025 fiscal year and historical results for 2023 and 2024. The stock is trading in the low to mid-single digit range for the most part. But it's cheap, not only on an absolute basis. It's also cheap relative to similar firms. In the table below, you can see how the stock stacks up against five similar companies. And in each of the three evaluation approaches, our candidate ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price/Earnings Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA G-III Apparel Group 6.1 3.8 3.3 Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) 13.5 6.8 4.9 Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) 15.8 10.0 8.7 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) 25.0 6.2 7.0 Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) 25.5 10.9 10.8 Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) 11.5 7.5 6.8 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, things might not be the best for G-III Apparel Group. But they certainly aren't bad. Its diverse brands have provided it safety against the decline of any one or two brands. Management has brought inventory levels under control and the firm continues to make interesting investments, both in strategic partnerships and through the buyback of stock at cheap trading multiples. Add on top of this how cheap shares are relative to similar enterprises, and I do think that keeping it rated a soft "buy" makes a great deal of sense.

