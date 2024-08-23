Eoneren

ENB stock: buy thesis maintained

I previously covered Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) stock with a "Buy" rating as you can see from the chart below. That article was titled "Enbridge: A Misconception Surrounding OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts" and was published back in July on the Seeking Alpha platform. As the title suggests, that article focused on the potential impact of the OPEC+ oil production cuts. More specifically, I argued:

The market is misinterpreting the impacts of OPEC+ oil production cuts on ENB. Historical data displays no correlation between ENB’s profit and oil prices. Such insensitivity certainly has potential drawbacks. But under current conditions (an overall expensive market and many geopolitical uncertainties), I consider the positives far outweigh the drawbacks.

Since then, the stock has returned more than 9% in total (including the dividends), compared to the market’s gain of 2.6%. In the meantime, the company has also released its Q2 earnings report (ER). The ER shows some mixed results (more on this later).

Given these changes, I thought it would be helpful to write this follow-up analysis to incorporate the price change and the new developments described in its Q2 ER. My last article concentrated almost entirely on one issue in depth (the OPEC+ production cut). In this article, I will take a different approach to analyze a range of issues with broader strokes. The result of this follow-up analysis can be wrapped up in two words: Catalysts galore. The remainder of this article will explain the key catalysts I see and why I maintain my buy rating despite the price change and near-term headwinds reported in Q2.

ENB stock is facing some near-term headwinds

As aforementioned, I see some unevenness in its Q2 financials and expect some near-term headwinds in the near future. On the positive side, revenues climbed 9% year-over-year and were better than what I expected. The key revenue drivers included the two U.S. gas utilities acquired in the second quarter (with a third one expected to compete in the September period). Looking deeper, the growth was uneven, as seen in the next chart below. The gas transmission and midstream segment enjoyed a 4.7% YOY growth, compared to the liquid pipeline’s 1.1% YOY growth. Looking ahead, I expect oil prices in the energy sector to remain depressed and do not expect any near-term price recovery. Other sources of earnings pressure include higher financing costs and operation costs (I will revisit this issue later).

ENB stock: Well positioned for long-term growth

On the positive side, I expect the above pricing pressure to be offset by a range of profit catalysts. To start, ENB has recently closed a deal for base rates to increase within the Texas Eastern pipeline. This is similar to the recent rate hikes reported across Canada. I expect these changes to improve Enbridge’s profitability because the transportation business is a fee-based model. In the meantime, I also expect higher throughput volumes to help offset some of the earnings pressure mentioned above.

Looking further out, I see ENB well positioned for long-term growth given its ongoing expansion projects and also the secular demand for electricity. I anticipate the growth in demand for power to persist for years or even decades as our reliance on artificial intelligence, data centers, and cloud computer servers (all power-hungry technologies) further expands. Even as of now, many regions are struggling to meet the electricity demands of these computer hubs (see my recent article on Nvidia for more details on this issue). Consequently, I believe ENB’s core pipeline asset is well positioned to capitalize on this trend and will continue to generate ample cash flow.

The cash flow will keep funding its generous dividends and also its expansion projects for growth. A notable example is the Gray Oak pipeline project, which is expected to be completed in 2026. In the longer term, Enbridge aims to establish the largest integrated gas utility in North America, bolstered by the acquisition of three gas utilities in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the meantime, as an effort to diversify its revenue, the company has also been developing sustainable energy capacities in recent years, and I will talk more about this a bit later.

The company certainly has the resources to sustainably fund the above expansion/growth plan. As an example, the chart below shows the long-term debt, cash from operations, and net interest expenses from the company in recent years. The bad news is that its debt has been increasing. For example, over the past two years, ENB's long-term debt has increased from $53,763 million in 2021 to the current level of $62,278 million. Combined with the changes in borrowing rates, net interest expenses have increased by almost 40% during this period, from $2,347 million in 2022 to the current $2,931 million (as of TTM 2024). The good news is that its organic cash flow has also been improving. For example, its cash from operations has grown from $7,319 million in 2021 to $9,399 million as of TTM 2024, an increase of about 29%, offsetting most of the increase in interest expenses.

Other risks and final thoughts

As mentioned above, I consider ENB’s initiatives in renewable energy sources as another key growth catalyst in the years to come. To better contextualize things, the next table below compares the segment EBITDA for ENB’s core gas distribution and storage - GDS - segment to its EBITDA earnings from renewable power generation - RPG. As seen, admittedly, the RPG segment still generates far less EBITDA earnings compared to the GDS. And the GDS segment is still growing at a healthy pace. However, as the data shows, the RPG segment has seen more consistent and rapid growth lately, with year-over-year changes ranging from 3.9% to over 100% in the past few quarters.

As a final return catalyst, I feel I have to mention its generous dividend yield. The chart below displays the dividend grade for ENB stock relative to the sector median and its own historical averages. As seen, ENB's current dividend yield of 6.88% (on an FWD basis) is significantly higher than the sector median of 4.34% (with a difference of more than 58%). ENB's current dividend yield is slightly below its own five-year average, with a difference of -0.42% and -2.06% on TTM and FWD basis, respectively. Such a small difference indicates a very reasonable valuation in my mind.

In terms of downside risks, besides those headwinds mentioned earlier, I want to revisit and elaborate on the issue of financing costs. As argued earlier, I see excellent odds that ENB can sustainably fund its ongoing expansion projects and new initiatives via organic cash. However, investors need to be aware that ENB is more, much more in my view, leveraged compared to other close peers. For instance, the next chart shows the times interest earned (TIE) for ENB in comparison with two other peers: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer (ET). As seen, ENB's current TIE is 2.92, noticeably below ET’s 3.40 and far below EPD’s 5.61 and its long-term average of 4.97.

All told, my overall conclusion is that the upside potential outweighs the downside risks. Admittedly, I do see some headwinds judging by the unevenness of its Q2 results, ranging from oil prices to operating/financing costs. However, I see plenty of earnings catalysts that can offset these issues. To recap, the top-earning and return catalysts in my mind are the volume throughput increase potential, the secular tailwind in energy demand, ENB’s expansion projects to meet such demand, and also the generous dividend and reasonable valuation.