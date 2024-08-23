Gold Fields' Half-Year Earnings: Not As Bad As Some Might Have Feared

Summary

  • Gold Fields Limited reported disheartening first-half results on Friday, leading to a near 10% drop in stock price.
  • Production decreased, costs increased, and guidance was downgraded for the full year. However, most of the company's production headwinds were non-core events, such as weather disruptions and fatalities.
  • Despite its operational challenges, the normalization of operations, rising gold prices, and a lucrative dividend policy may present a buying opportunity.
  • We think an equal-weight position in GFI stock can probably be justified.
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) reported its first-half results on Friday, revealing disappointing figures and a downgrade in its full-year guidance. Investors didn't like the news as Gold Fields' stock slipped by nearly 10% after the event.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

