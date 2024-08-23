Markel: Operational Excellence Is Still Not Visible In Share Price

Aug. 23, 2024 5:32 PM ETMarkel Group Inc. (MKL) StockBRK.A, BRK.B
Investor Overview profile picture
Investor Overview
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • Markel is a compelling buy because its book value has risen more than its share price in recent years.
  • Markel is cheaper than Berkshire Hathaway, but each of the companies has its own risk characteristics.
  • Berkshire Hathaway is better prepared for market turbulence than Markel. However, Berkshire Hathaway is more expensively priced in the market.
  • The discontinued IP protection insurance products should increase the combined ratio in the coming quarters.

Standing out from the Crowd concept 2

J Studios

Introduction

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) has performed well since my article in September 2022. In about 2 years, the stock has risen by 29.3%. However, the stock is slightly lagging behind its sector peer Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

This article was written by

Investor Overview profile picture
Investor Overview
1.99K Followers
I'm a passionate investor from the Netherlands with 12 years of stock market experience. My articles usually contain a good overview of important investment criteria. A stock for my portfolio is of interest to me if the company has the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.I prefer steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MKL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MKL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MKL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MKL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News