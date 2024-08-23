Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.81K Followers

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 23, 2024 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Fraser - CEO
Alex Dall - Interim CFO

Mike Fraser

Good day all and thank you for joining us today for the presentation of our operational and financial results for the six months ending 30th of June 2024. With me today is our Interim CFO, Alex Dall. I ask that you note our forward-looking statements.

As part of the presentation today, we will be sharing our safety, operational, financial and ESG performance for the six months, as well as providing an update and outlook for the balance of the year. It is with deep regret that we reported two fatalities in the half year. We would like to honor the lives of our colleagues that we lost at our operations and continue to keep their families and loved ones in our thoughts. I again extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of our colleagues that lost their lives. I absolutely believe that a fatality-free mining business is possible and that we can deliver on our promise that everyone who works at Gold Fields goes home safe and healthy every day. As part of improving the safety outcomes in our business, we commissioned DSS+ to conduct an independent review of our safety culture, processes, systems and practices. This review has been completed and I'll discuss more of the safety journey with you shortly.

In terms of delivering value to our host communities, earlier this month, our St Ives mine signed a landmark native title agreement with the Ngadju People, who are the determined native title holders of the lands and waters surrounding Norseman, where the St Ives mine is located. It was indeed a privilege to have been part of the signing ceremony of this

Recommended For You

About GFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GFI

Trending Analysis

Trending News