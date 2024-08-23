BDC Weekly Review: PSEC Gets Bad Press

Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of August.

Market Action

BDCs delivered a 2% total return on the week. The sector has started to climb out of the early August drawdown though more work remains to be done. BDC earnings are behind us so the individual stock price drivers, as PSEC found out recently, are more idiosyncratic. BCSF was the best performer during the week and is up around 6% since our initial allocation late in the previous week.

Systematic Income

BDC valuations continue to trade right around their historic average. We took advantage of the recent valuation drop to top up our BDC allocation which was reduced earlier in light of what we saw as elevated valuations.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

There was a negative Bloomberg article on Prospect Capital (PSEC). Not a ton that was new but it still made an impact given how unusual it is for a big news shop to do a negative piece. The warning signs have been there for a long time. The company has tended to fund itself by selling oddball preferred stock to retail investors, it holds a big chunk of its portfolio in an affiliated REIT, it has a lot of CLO Equity positions, its performance has not been very good, it has a very high level of net realized losses, its management fee is the highest in the sector etc. One of these can be overlooked but not when all the factors are there together.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The article focused on a couple of things. One, PSEC generates much less cash than it distributes (this is despite its low yield and a dividend that has not changed in years (vs. big hikes across the sector since 2022). The latest shortfall was around $200m. About a third of its income was generated as PIK - about 2-3x that of the average BDC.

The article claims that to fund dividends, the company resorted to issuing large amounts of preferred stock. There is no direct line here, as the company could have chosen to sell down assets to fund the dividends. The downside of doing this however is that total assets and, hence, fees would go down. Issuing preferreds does saddle the common shareholders with higher financing costs than they would have to pay otherwise (had the company funded itself with secured and unsecured debt) but it’s a big win for management as it keeps total assets relatively high. It's also a positive for unsecured debt holders as it keeps leverage low.

Something else the article focused on is the fact that the REIT generates no free cash - the cash it pays PSEC comes out of equity and debt infusions from PSEC itself. However, the circular movement of the capital allows PSEC to claim the REIT payments as cash income. Net net the situation at the company is likely to get worse before it gets better. We have never held the common in our Income Portfolios.

Market Commentary

Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) reported very good results. Net investment income is up, likely due to the increase in leverage. The NAV was up more than 1% due to retained income, unrealized appreciation and NAV share accretion from issuance. BXSL has outgunned ARCC during the quarter, however lags it over the past year. It continues to trade at a premium to ARCC.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Tools Update

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) was added to the BDC Tool. The company has a roughly $2bn portfolio with an above-average 91% allocation to first-lien. Portfolio yield is on the lower side at 11.4% and reflects decent borrower leverage of 4.8x and interest coverage of 2.2x. Interest expense is high at 7.7% due to it being 100% floating. It will also come down relatively quickly as the Fed cuts but will remain on the high side in the sector. Management fee is 0.75% and will rise to 1% after Q1-25 with a 15% incentive fee, which is among the best in the sector. The stock trades at a 12.9% yield and a 6% discount to book.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

We also added two new valuation-adjusted total NAV return columns (1Y and last quarter). This metric combines both total NAV return and current valuation for a holistic view which allows investors to easily compare BDCs to each other based on these two key metrics. Valuation-adjusted total NAV return is the total NAV return per unit of valuation (i.e. total NAV return / valuation).

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Stance And Takeaways

This week we topped up our allocation to the Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) after an initial allocation last week. We continue to carry a Buy rating on the name. We also added a position in NCDL Along with a number of other BDCs that have IPO'd this year, it is under the radar and offers an attractive entry point.