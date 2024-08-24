Markets Weekly Outlook - Powell Delivers With Nvidia Earnings, PCE Data Next

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • Fed Chair Powell signals policy adjustments are needed, emphasizing concerns about labor market weakness.
  • The impact of Powell’s remarks on the FX space saw GBP/USD and EUR/USD reach new highs.
  • Markets are pricing in a 34.5% chance of a 50 bps cut and 65.5% of a 25 bps cut at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.
  • US PCE and EU Inflation data are the highlights.

Old Chemical Barrels Stack. Red, Green, And Blue Chemical Drum. Steel Tank Of Flammable Liquid.

EyeEm Mobile GmbH/iStock via Getty Images

By Zain Vawda

Week in Review: Time for Policy to Adjust

As the week draws to a close, Fed Chair Jerome Powell certainly delivered with his remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Heading into

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.96K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About BNO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BNO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News