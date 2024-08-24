New Home Sales Surge To 14-Month High

  • The July release for new home sales from the Census Bureau came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 739,000 units, the highest level in fourteen months.
  • The latest reading came in higher than the 624,000 forecast.
  • The median home price is now at $429,800, which represents a 3.1% increase from the previous month and a 1.4% decrease from July 2023.

The July release for new home sales from the Census Bureau came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 739,000 units, the highest level in fourteen months. The latest reading came in higher than the 624,000 forecast. New home

