UTF: 7.7% Yield, Deeper Than Average Discount

With the Fed looking poised to start dropping rates, sectors that will benefit more than others, such as Utilities, have been getting a bid from the market recently. This sector is up 4.55% over the past month, in a virtual dead heat with the leading sector, Consumer Defensive.

Fund Profile

The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) is a closed end fund, a CEF, which invests in infrastructure assets, which include exposure to Utilities. In fact, its top sector exposure is Electric Utilities, at 33% of its portfolio.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in securities issued by infrastructure companies, which consist of utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, ports, telecommunications companies and other infrastructure companies.

UTF is one of the larger players in this CEF niche, with $3.3B in total assets, and 185K in average daily volume. It began in 2004, and has 263 holdings. Management uses leverage to increase returns - the annual expense ratio of 3.97% included 2.58% in interest expense in 2023. 85% of UTF's debt was at fixed rates, as of 6/30/24.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Dividends

UTF has maintained monthly $.155 distributions since Q1 2018. At its 8/22/24 price of $24.21, the dividend yield is 7.68%. It goes ex-dividend next on 9/10/24, with a 9/30/24 pay date.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

2023 was a better year for UTF than 2022 - although NII fell from $48M to $44.36M, Net Realized Gains rose from $66.8M to $107.7M, enabling UTF to more than fully cover its distributions in 2023.

That increase, plus $195M less in Unrealized Depreciation, resulted in a $36.16M gain in Net Assets, vs. the -$177M decrease in Net Assets in 2022.

UTF site

Taxes

As of 7/31/24, ~43% of UTF's 2024 distributions were estimated to have come from NII, with the ~57% balance coming from long term capital gains.

UTF site

Holdings

At 33%, Electric Utilities remain UTF's biggest sector exposure, followed by 16% in Corporate Bonds, 11% in Midstream Energy, 8% in both Gas Distribution & Other industries, 6% in Airports & Cell Towers, 5% in Toll Roads, 4% in Freight Rails, and 3% in Preferreds.

UTF site

The US is still the biggest geographical exposure. Canada is up 1% to 10%, vs. 9% in 2023, with Australia and the UK both stable weightings.

UTF site

UTF has 7 utilities companies in its top 10 holdings, led by NextEra, up to 4.1%, vs. 3.9% in 2023. American Tower fell from 4.1% to 3.9%.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP), Union Pacific (UNP) railroads, and Enbridge (ENB) fell out of the top 10, replaced by NiSource (NI), Dominion (D), and Duke Energy (DUK).

UTF site

Risks

"Shares of many closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value. The funds are subject to stock market risk, which is the risk that stock prices overall will decline over short or long periods, adversely affecting the value of an investment in a fund.

The use of leverage is speculative and there are special risks and costs associated with leverage. The use of leverage increases the volatility of the Fund's net asset value in both up and down markets.

Since the Fund concentrates its assets in global infrastructure securities, the Fund will be more susceptible to adverse economic or regulatory occurrences affecting global infrastructure companies than an investment company that is not primarily invested in global infrastructure companies. Infrastructure issuers may be subject to regulation by various governmental authorities and may also be affected by governmental regulation of rates charged to customers, operational or other mishaps, tariffs and changes in tax laws, regulatory policies and accounting standards." (UTF site)

Peers

UTF's Infrastructure CEF peers have varying amounts of Utilities assets, ranging from just ~2% for TPZ to ~86% for DPG. MFD and BUI have ~40% in Utilities, a bit more than UTF. Tortoise Power & Energy (TPZ), Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN), Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NML), NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG), Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE), Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (TYG), Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI), and Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (DPG).

UTF has the largest market cap, at $2.38B, with KYN second, at $1.77B. The rest of this group have much smaller caps, ranging $69M for MFD, to $513M for BUI.

KYN enjoys the highest daily average volume, at 454K, followed by NML, at 22K, and UTF, at 185K.

UTF's 7.65% dividend yield is toward the low end of the group's yield range, which runs from 6.36% for BUI up to 16.14% for NXG, with the next highest yield being just 10.11% for IDE.

Heavyweight KYN has an 8.3% yield, in the same general area as NML and DPG.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Performance

UTF has a 1-year total return of 22%, the 6th highest return in this group.

TPZ has the highest 1-year price return, 30%, and total return, 37%, and the highest 2024 price return, at 27.51% - it has a much higher concentration in energy-related companies.

NXG is up ~16% over the past year, and its nose bleed yield gives it a ~32% total return. KYN isn't that far behind, with a ~29% 1-year return, followed by another Tortoise CEF, TYG, at 27%.

In fact, 8 out of 10 of these funds' total 1-year returns are over 20%, with MFD and BUI being in the sub-20% group, at 18.8% and 13.3% respectively.

TPZ's price performance numbers over the past trading quarter and month lead the group by a wide margin, at 12.7% and 10.17% respectively.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

UTF has a mixed record vs. the Morningstar Equity CEF category - it has outperformed on an NAV and price basis over the past 10 years, slightly underperformed over the past 5-year and 3-year periods, and has outperformed on a price basis over the past year:

cfcnct

Valuations

Buying CEF's at a deeper discount than their historical average discounts/premiums can be a useful strategy, due to mean reversion.

At its 8/21/24 closing price of $24.23, UTF was selling at a 2% discount to NAV/Share, which is a deeper discount than its 1-, 3-, and 5-year average prices to NAV.

A positive feature of UTF is that it has increased its NAV/share since its inception, even with paying out attractive distributions. That's often not the case with CEF's, many of them have lower NAV/share values vs. their inception NAV's.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

While all of the other funds in this group are selling at discounts, only UTF and DPG are selling at deeper discounts than their 5-year averages.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts

At $24.21, UTF was ~2.6% below its 52-week-high. We rate UTF a speculative Buy, based upon its deeper-than-average discount, its track record of increasing NAV, and its attractive dividend yield.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.