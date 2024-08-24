Rocket Lab: Way More Upside Than Previously Thought

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.37K Followers

Summary

  • We rated Rocket Lab a 'Strong Buy' in January due to the company's sizable backlog, progress on Neutron, and potential 'space economy' upside.
  • Today, the company continues to execute, and we like management's freshly articulated strategic aim for the company - to get into space services.
  • While the valuation is speculative, we think it's worth taking a shot on this competent team and impressive track record.
  • We re-iterate our rating on RKLB as a 'Strong Buy'.

Jet engine with afterburner

Fertnig

In January of this year, we wrote an article about Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) where we rated the company a 'Strong Buy'.

At the time, the company's backlog was gaining strength, liquidity looked solid, and a lot of progress was being made

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.37K Followers
Our goal is to help individual investors achieve better results in the market by publishing unique, differentiated research that’s easy to understand and simple to use. Whether it's Income, Energy, Compounders, Tech, Options, Consumer, or Macro - we cover everything to find you the most alpha-packed opportunities out there. Supercharge your portfolio by giving us a follow and turning on article notifications.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RKLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RKLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RKLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News