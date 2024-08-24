Smarter Swing Trading, Intermarket Analysis, And Top Picks

Laurence Dutton

By Mike Larson

Larson - Hello and welcome to our latest MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment. I'm Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow. We had a lot of fun last week with our "Stock Roundtable" episode, which featured several of our fundamental research contributors weighing in with their favorite stock picks. This time, I want to give our traders their turn at the microphone.

Joining me for this "Traders Talk" episode are Ashraf Laidi, Founder of Intermarket Strategy Ltd. and Jerry Robinson, Founder of Followthemoney.com. Gentlemen, how are you both doing?

Laidi - Very well, thank you.

Robinson - Great to be here. Thank you for the invite.

Larson - Thanks. I know we're doing a little bit of a Transatlantic interview session here, with someone in London and someone in Arkansas. Exciting times! Why don't I start with you, Ashraf? For those who aren't familiar with your work, talk a little bit about your background and what it is you do with your Intermarket Strategy.

Laidi - Yeah. Basically, I started out being a currency guy, doing currency analysis, and then eventually the trading. I went into a little bit of currencies and then gold. But it was mainly currencies. Started back in the '90s. I think my first-ever trade was on the phone. It was dollar-yen. It was March 1996 or '97, on an FOMC decision by Greenspan. But I've been doing currencies from 2000, very big, very vogue after the euro.

But 2007, I started to delve more into gold and commodities. And when the super commodity rally started in 2002, and right now, I basically -- I wrote the book Currency Trading and Intermarket Analysis. I was inspired by John Murphy's Intermarket Analysis. But this one was really about currency trading, risk on, risk off. And actually, the carry trade was so in vogue just like three weeks ago. There's a whole chapter, like 30 pages, on the yen carry trade in the book. And so what I do basically is I trade for myself and I have a service at Ashraflaidi.com.

Right now, it's a WhatsApp broadcast service. People have access to me 12 hours a day. And Intermarket is basically when you're not sure. Right now, when you look at the DXY - and you are not sure where the DXY really broke the support - and you look at euro-dollar and you see that the euro-dollar is on the cusp of breaking the 200-week moving average. So what you do is you look at other sort of a "cheat sheet" of other markets that are correlated with the dollar, with gold, and you will basically place your decision and your money where your so-called brain and mouth is.

So, not to stay too long, but the name of the session that I'm doing on the 22nd of August is updating the Intermarket framework. And look at metals. Gold is always the guy that gets the memo last. Copper started to weaken. Platinum started to weaken. Silver started to weaken. But gold is at an all-time high.

So, is gold late or not? And there is a very, very important message. So, if you remember October 2022, when equities were falling, gold was falling, and yen was falling, guess what? The Bank of Japan intervened on October 22nd or the 21st, 2022. Silver had already bottomed, started to rally. Copper bottomed, started to rally. Platinum bottomed, started to rally. And gold was the last one to hit bottom and the last one to rally. The beauty about this is - and I hope I am able to make sense to you out of it without looking at a chart. Right now, it's the opposite.

Right now, all of these guys - platinum, copper, silver - are off their highs. The guy with a PhD in economics is way down, copper. But gold is still at a high. So when will gold fall? So, that's what we're trying to look at. And what I'm going to talk about is the gold-to-yields relationship. I don't know if we're going to get a chance to share the screen. We're going to leave all the juicy stuff for tomorrow. But if you look at gold, the way it's breaking against yield, the gold to yield ratio, what is gold doing to yields, it hasn't done that since, guess what, the famous summer of 2020. And we know what gold did in 2020.

Larson - There's a lot of ground to cover there. I definitely want to cover as much as we can in the somewhat limited time we have. We got Jerry here. Jerry, why don't you introduce yourself to the audience a little bit? Talk about your background, the parts of the market you follow most closely, and what it is you do at Followthemoney.com.

Robinson - Yeah. Thank you, Mike, and thank you, Ashraf. So, I'm the founder of Followthemoney.com. I traded my very first stock back in 1996. I can still remember the excitement I had. I kind of learned through peer pressure. I was working in a corporate job and I had a friend there. We had a little rivalry going as salespeople in this company that I was at. Actually, it was called TV Guide. You may remember the old TV Guide that kind of dates me a little bit. But anyway, I was working there, and I had a friend who was just trading. And of course, he was telling me all the good parts, not telling me the bad parts, and I was so intrigued.

I had helped my mother study for the Series 7 when she was becoming a stockbroker. When I was much younger, I was really intrigued by the markets, so I just kind of stumbled my way in. And this was kind of mid- to late-90s. So, I really cut my teeth during the Dot-Com bubble. In the wake of the Dot-Com bubble, I was disillusioned. Of course, it was a strange time, and I wasn't really successful initially.

So, then I started looking for other types of trading. Day trading was obviously very stressful, very difficult, and I hadn't really learned properly. I didn't really have a good mentor. And so I then moved on to options; traded my first option in 2002. And then I started moving into swing trading and position trading, and I realized that you could do trading besides just day trading. I didn't realize that at the time. So, I started experimenting with longer-term trading and found I really preferred that. It was less stressful.

It really allowed for more fundamental analysis to inform the trade, which I liked. It gave me a bit more -- it was more than just gambling, so to speak, with day trading. And then I bought my first cryptocurrency. I learned about Bitcoin very early from a friend, back in 2011, 2012. I was able to begin buying Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) even when it came out. So, I have a pretty diverse background as far as different types of instruments that I've traded or invested in. And I've really settled today.

I call myself a part-time position trader, and I teach people how to trade, whether they want to day trade, swing trade, position trade. But I also teach them the importance of having a long-term investment portfolio as a bedrock or as a foundation. Because one of the things I found, even as a trader when I first got started, was that trading and investing are obviously very different activities. But you can end up focusing only on one, and if you only focus on trading, and you're not very good at it, you can really screw the pooch for your retirement and things.

So, it's very important that people learn that they do need -- if they're going to be involved with stock market, it's wise to have an investment portfolio, a long-term investment portfolio and then learn to trade around that portfolio. And that's the way we teach many of our students today. Just simply create that long-term portfolio, learn the basics of the market, learn the basics of fundamental analysis and technical analysis, and then once you have some skin in the game, move to trading and trade around those core positions or other things as well, so that you have a more balanced approach. And that's what we do today.

We do that through Followthemoney.com. We also have trading software. We do a weekly webcast, educational webcast. We do daily emails, daily alerts, trading alerts, and investing alerts. We've been doing that since 2010. And our podcast, Follow the Money Radio, is one of the oldest personal finance podcasts on the web. It goes way back to 2010, which makes it one of the first personal finance podcasts.

Larson - Excellent! Ashraf, I want to get back to you and talk a little bit about what you're seeing in gold, particularly with yields. Because I know it's a topic some of the other people I've spoken to have brought up.

Before I do, Jerry, when it comes to this market and navigating it, obviously we've had this big downturn and then an equally powerful rebound in the short term. I think one of the things you noted, I believe it was on your website or in your podcast, that you actually had some activity, made a couple of purchases into that sort of downside gap or downside move we had. What are you seeing in this market and what's your advice for people trying to trade it?

Robinson - Yeah, I was very grateful for the August 5th selloff. When I say grateful, I obviously say that from a speculator's viewpoint, but also from a long-term trader or a long-term investor's viewpoint. The things that we saw in August, from my perspective, and the things we've seen recently with the volatility spike, were all due to temporary things such as the unwinding of the yen carry trade, which Ashraf just brought up; plus the rate cut rotation that's going on, obviously, a very temporary phenomenon.

We also have the shake-up in the 2024 election here in the United States, the unwinding of the Biden trade, the putting on of the Harris trade, and somewhat of an unwinding of the Trump trade based upon the polls. So, there's a lot of movement going around. But again, this is also very temporary. So the things that I saw that were affecting the market -- and then of course the growth scare.

All of these things told me that this is very temporary -- these are temporary phenomenon. Nothing structural here to me that I saw. So, I immediately took advantage of the pullback, and I alerted our members we were doing that. I think that the stock market is one of those places that it's one of the only stores in the world where people run out the door when sales happen.

And I think for those with a long-term time horizon, we have to be able to have the intestinal fortitude, so to speak, to take advantage of these moments. You only have so much time. And if you are going to be in the stock market, you need to be in it. And if you don't want to be in the stock market, get out of it. That's fine. But if you're going to be in it, you got to take advantage of the sales. And I think that's what it was. It was a big sale on August 5th.

Now, one last comment on that is that obviously there could be more volatility ahead. I'm not firmly convinced that we've seen all of the volatility, especially with the election still down the road. But overall, I think this is a great environment for speculators. And I think it's also a very good environment for those with a long-term time horizon as well.

Larson - Great. Ashraf, I have to go back to you. Obviously, again, some volatility here in the early and mid part of August. Let's talk about the message you had on gold and yields. And if you want to take a minute or two to talk about Bitcoin as well, what you're seeing there?

Laidi - First of all, I'd like to agree with what Jerry said. Regarding that, just like he said, we have not necessarily seen the worst, but we may not have seen the end of the selloff in the indices. Now, regardless of whether the Nasdaq is going to hit a new high or not, I'm not sure. But we have not yet seen the end of the declines.

So, as that pertains to the field of equities, just like I said, I think we have not seen the total end of the cleaning up of the unwinding of the carry trade of the yen. And what I've just said right now about the carry trade, I can measure that in many ways.

Right now, in the CFTC net long, given the speculators positioning for yen versus the dollar, the yen finally went into a net long position, right? But for that cleaning up to happen, that net long has to push higher. So this is from the financing of the carry trade. The unwinding has to be done. You need a catalyst. Is the catalyst going to be an ugly or a bad or a disappointing Nvidia (NVDA)? Is it going to be a very, very bad NFP number? Because you remember, it's no longer that bad numbers are good for the markets, right? So, it could be that. But enough about the fundamentals.

Regarding those metrics from a yen point of view, I do think that volatility that we usually have around -- and after Labor Day, especially pre-election, I think that is definitely going to happen. If you're going to cite the fundamental political uncertainty, we're not going to run out of reasons.

Now, I'm sure many people - including you, Mike and Jerry - have seen these charts circulating showing what stocks do in the first half, in the first third, in the first fourth, in the first eighth of a rate cut cycle, right? Some people said, oh, rate cuts are bad. And then what does gold do?

So, whatever stocks do, gold does better. Basically gold, as you know, it rallies into the rate cuts as it has been doing. The key here is, in the first initial rate cuts, it is not going to sell off unless there is some sort of a danger to the economy, if the slowdown is really bad and is going to kill off demand to which silver will be most hurt and copper -- and gold will be hurt the least.

But gold is obvious and also has another element, as you know, which is the debt issue. So, yes, you can say the geopolitical stuff. But if you look at gold itself, if you look at the gold to yield ratio and I'm looking at gold divided by the US 10-year yield, you're seeing a breakout and it is the highest level since August 2022. So, the fact that gold divided by yield is at a two-year high, well, the last time you saw something like that was somewhere near 2020 when the Fed threw everything and the dollar fell. They started to do the rate cuts in March 2020, but really the dollar started to fall and everything started to go up against the dollar. It was around April, May 2020. When you look at the gold-yield ratio pushing up, what does that mean for XAU/USD? And for me, the numbers -- I will tell you the numbers that I'm looking for exactly -- maybe I won't tell them now. I'll tell them in the broadcast on Thursday, but we have room for at least another 7%. And what people need to know is that a 5% move in something that costs $2,500 is actually smaller than a 5% move when something used to cost $1,800, right?

People are always fixated on, "we've got a $50 move". In gold, a $50 move right now is nothing compared to when gold was $1,700, $1,600. So, this is what we're really looking for. And I think there is still an opportunity because as you know, people invest wise. Yes, there are gold bulls, but they still want to be smart and want to be able to time and short the market. Very similar to the guys who are long technology, but they still want to get cute on puts and on inverse ETFs.

Larson - So, if I have to sum up, what you're seeing out there is, generally speaking, bullish gold, somewhat cautious on equities, correct? Maybe some more volatility there. And yen has a chance to rally back again against the dollar. Is that what we're looking at here?

Laidi - So, we tested 144. I think 140 is the level to target and to hold. If we really break below that, we could go towards 135. But I really think that gold you can play it intelligently. And I think euro-dollar -- and here is the thing, if the dollar decline could accelerate, I personally think I have to be careful when we give forecasts like that. But all said and done, I think -- I'm not sure what Jerry thinks. Maybe some people say, I don't care, and I don't need to know what the Fed is going to do. I think they are likely going to do 50 basis points. And if they do 50 basis points, I think we could see euro-dollar test towards 112 -- actually 114.

So, we're looking at 114. We're looking at at least 140 in dollar-yen. 114 in euro-dollar. With gold, I think the real level is $2,750. And we could get some hiccups after Labor Day. But as the seasonalities have told us, the middle of November of an election year is usually when things take off.

Is this too good to be true? Is this too good to be consistently true? Let's see.

Larson - I guess we'll find out. Jerry, I don't know how specific you want to get with levels or targets or anything like that. But with your work right now, what are you seeing that you're kind of -- the technicals are telling you it's a bullish environment for? And what do you think looks a little more cautious? And again, whether you want to talk about Bitcoin, you're talking about equities, sectors, I'll give you the microphone and let you have at it.

Robinson - Yeah. Well, obviously bearish on the dollar. We've been bearish on the dollar for some time now. We do believe -- and this, of course, is Ashraf's wheelhouse. I don't consider myself a dollar expert. But I sure have looked at that chart every day for the last many, many years. It's a very important chart to pay attention to, no matter what you're trading, no matter what you're investing in.

But the dollar, I do see it coming back down in terms of the dollar index. I believe over the next 18 months, we could come back down even as far as 93.50. That's a really key level on the US dollar. I suspect we will see that the straight-up shot we saw in the US dollar, which pressured so many equities and so many markets, was obviously due to fear over when these inflationary pressures would cease.

We've clearly seen the inflationary pressures -- we're certainly in a disinflationary trend, and it appears we're going to get that first rate cut obviously in September. That's pretty much baked in the cake. 50 basis points, 25 basis points, tough to say because I think we'll get a few more data points before that happens.

But either way, flip a coin, it's going to be one of those. And then, as far as we move into the future, I think we're going to continue to see the Fed begin to cut those rates. And I think they're baking in, say, three or four rate cuts this year, certainly into early next year.

So, that actually bodes well for gold. That's great news for gold, which has certainly outpaced silver this year. Maybe not in terms of just percentage terms, but as far as gold hitting a brand-new all-time high, silver is still sitting 40 or so percent below its former all-time high.

Other areas that I think will do well in this environment - Bitcoin, again, another very obvious one here in the post-halving. I do expect we will see a peak in Bitcoin sometime by the fall of next year. At some point, I do expect that to be a six-figure number.

I also think Ethereum is going to do better than maybe some people are expecting. When it comes to stocks, we are bullish on tech. We remain bullish on tech. I think the AI revolution is very, very big. I think it's an enormous opportunity. I think there is some excess and froth there. But I think over time, for those with a long-term time horizon, it's not some sort of pie-in-the-sky trade. It's a really great opportunity for a lot of people, if they are smart and they do their research properly.

And then I might throw in a couple of other things as well. We remain bullish also on the Russell 2000. I'm not a big small-cap investor. I don't like to invest in that index predominantly because all the good ones end up leaving it. They moved to the midcaps. So, I want to be able to hold them and stay in them, which is why I prefer like the Nasdaq 100 or one of these indexes for my long-term investing. But I think the Russell 2000 is definitely due for a rally. We've been bullish on that; all year, expecting it to outpace the market. I think by year's end, we'll see it.

And then maybe I'll leave one more idea here in terms of sectors. Communications has had a great year, as have utilities. I think the utilities sector is going to continue to benefit because of the immense power demands required by these AI factories that Nvidia is talking about, and obviously, the AI demand. But also you have $6 to $7 trillion on the sidelines. It's going to be coming back into the market as rates come down.

Much of that money that left was obviously from income investors or those who are very risk-averse. And so utilities -- the utility sector is going to attract those types of investors. And those who await for a 5% yield outside the stock market will be very happy with the yields they get from utility stocks.

So, I think utilities, consumer staples, dividend Aristocrats, many of these areas are going to get a nice boost as that risk-averse money that's sitting in money markets comes back amid the rate cuts. And I think you'll see a further boost in some of these safe-haven types of sectors. I think utilities will do well in 2025 because of that. I think consumer staples and Dividend Aristocrats will also thrive in that kind of environment as that money comes back.

Larson - Right. Well, gentlemen, we've covered a lot of ground here. I wish we had a bit more time, but I don't want to miss out on teeing this up. You're both going to be speaking at the MoneyShow Orlando. I was hoping you could maybe just give a tidbit or two, a nugget maybe about what you're planning on talking about there and what people who attend will get out of it. And I guess Jerry, since you were just speaking, we'll start with you and wrap up with Ashraf.

Robinson - Sounds great. I'm looking forward to speaking on the topic of swing trading. I'm going to be doing a masterclass there. I'm going to be spending a lot of time just basically explaining what swing trading really is and setting the right expectations. And just briefly, what I mean by that is that a lot of times when people come to the idea of trading, they get dollar signs in their eyes. They expect every trade to be enormous and to be a great success.

One of the things we teach our students is the importance of realizing that hitting singles in the market is something to be proud of. If you can consistently hit singles with trades -- with swing trades, short-term trades, then you're doing very good. For example, if you put your money into the bank for a full 12 months, you may make, what, 4% or 5%. I don't know exactly what you're going to earn, but somewhere in there.

Well, if you can take a short-term swing trade and earn that same 4-5% in a matter of 5 to 10 days, that may not sound as sexy, but you just did what the person who had money in the bank for the whole year earned in that very short amount of time. And if you can learn how to earn 1-10% within 1-10 days within the stock market by using swing trading, then that's going to really make a big difference for you. It's going to move the needle.

So, what we teach people to do is to safely trade, be very cautious, use good fundamental analysis, good technical analysis, and then have the right expectations. Looking for single-digit returns in a very short amount of time can be very, very profitable. But again, there are a lot of rules that are required. We do use a rules-based approach. And I'll be teaching all of that at that upcoming masterclass. Looking forward to it.

Larson - Perfect. And Ashraf, again, just to wrap up with you, what are a couple of the things you are looking to touch on there in Orlando this October?

Laidi - We're going to be preparing for the fact that the Orlando show is going to be three weeks before the elections. So, we're going to be able to use the "cheat sheet" that happened in 2020. In the summer of 2020, gold was ripping. The Fed had already cut, and then there was an election later on.

What will stop gold right now from -- what will enable gold to push higher into autumn and not repeat the drop that we had in 2020 on fears that there was inflation and Biden spending? We are also going to look at this entire market, the framework. Where is gold relative to the three other guys that I just mentioned, copper, platinum, and silver? Where are we in the yield curve? Has the yield curve finally pushed up to a positive level? That's a sign. Did they do 50 basis points? Or did they do a 25? All of these things are going to enable us to say how hard or how heavy are we going to go into Bitcoin and into shorting gold.

Some people are very excited about buying the SHY ETF, the yields. Would yields have gone further from now until then? Would it be too late to go into there? So, before we say what we are going to do, we have to look at all of these dynamics.

Last but not least, you asked me about Bitcoin. I did not answer. There was no need for me to answer because I agree exactly with Jerry regarding the timing and autumn next year, the end of the cycle. Just one thing which is incredible is just, you have like ten bitcoin miners. But the best bitcoin-related stock is MicroStrategy (MSTR). I'm looking at WULF. Year-to-date percentage-wise, WULF is 114%. MicroStrategy is 117%. It's beating everything. And right now, after the split, it is accessible.

So, all of these things, we're going to be looking at. But depending on the framework, it's going to determine how heavy we can go into shorting dollar, into going long euro-dollar. Is there room to go dollar-yen to be tactical or to position in SHY, in dollar-yen and obviously in gold? So yeah, we'll have to look at all of these.

Larson - Well, again, I really do appreciate both of you gentlemen taking some time out here to chat. Thank you so much for your time today.

Originally published on MoneyShow.com