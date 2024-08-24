Smarter Swing Trading, Intermarket Analysis, And Top Picks

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • Jerry Robinson, Founder of Followthemoney.com, focuses on swing trading opportunities in equities and Bitcoin, while Ashraf Laidi, Founder of Intermarket Strategy, is a specialist in currencies, commodities, and precious metals.
  • Both share their tips and tactics for navigating this market. Jerry emphasizes the benefits of a rules-based approach to trading while Ashraf advises you to take intermarket relationships into account when placing trades.
  • Jerry likes sectors such as tech and utilities, as well as gold and Bitcoin. He is bearish on the dollar. Ashraf believes we’ll see more stock market volatility between now and the election, and is also bullish on gold and Bitcoin.

Young woman global communications

Laurence Dutton

By Mike Larson

Larson - Hello and welcome to our latest MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment. I'm Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow. We had a lot of fun last week with our "Stock Roundtable" episode, which featured several of our fundamental research contributors weighing in

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.69K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD--
Bitcoin USD
ETH-USD--
Ethereum USD
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
MSTR--
MicroStrategy Incorporated
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News