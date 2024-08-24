Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 25

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
9/11
|
9/25
|
0.31
|
0.33
|
6.45%
|
2.39%
|
12
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
9/30
|
10/15
|
1.27
|
1.4
|
10.24%
|
2.98%
|
13
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
8/30
|
9/15
|
0.4275
|
0.45
|
5.26%
|
2.06%
|
49
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
9/16
|
10/10
|
0.98
|
1.02
|
4.08%
|
7.78%
|
55
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
9/5
|
9/13
|
0.61
|
0.62
|
1.64%
|
3.66%
|
15
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
9/3
|
9/16
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
4.17%
|
1.35%
|
8
|
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
9/16
|
10/1
|
0.3
|
0.31
|
3.33%
|
2.06%
|
15
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
9/10
|
9/20
|
0.175
|
0.1775
|
1.43%
|
5.89%
|
11
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Aug 26 (Ex-Div 8/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
9/13
|
2.95
|
350.28
|
3.37%
|
9
|
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc.
|
9/12
|
0.44
|
33.8
|
5.21%
|
27
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
9/13
|
0.42
|
163.48
|
1.03%
|
8
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
9/10
|
1.24
|
164.13
|
3.02%
|
62
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
9/13
|
0.205
|
17.07
|
4.80%
|
13
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
9/10
|
0.28
|
27.48
|
4.08%
|
19
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
9/10
|
0.78
|
257.4
|
1.21%
|
61
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
9/11
|
0.91
|
500.59
|
0.73%
|
51
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
9/6
|
0.67
|
135.52
|
1.98%
|
7
Tuesday Aug 27 (Ex-Div 8/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
9/19
|
0.15
|
66.93
|
0.90%
|
13
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
9/13
|
1.63
|
593.82
|
1.10%
|
68
|
RB Global
|
(RBA)
|
9/18
|
0.29
|
85.67
|
1.35%
|
22
Wednesday Aug 28 (Ex-Div 8/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
9/13
|
0.16
|
21.46
|
2.98%
|
7
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
9/12
|
2.25
|
375.59
|
2.40%
|
15
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
9/12
|
0.15
|
486.46
|
0.12%
|
9
|
Shutterstock, Inc.
|
(SSTK)
|
9/12
|
0.3
|
34.56
|
3.47%
|
5
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
9/26
|
0.36
|
136.92
|
1.05%
|
14
Thursday Aug 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
9/16
|
0.25
|
72.9
|
4.12%
|
12
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
10/1
|
0.92
|
180.51
|
2.04%
|
14
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
9/15
|
0.405
|
88.58
|
1.83%
|
15
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
|
(AY)
|
9/16
|
0.445
|
22.2
|
8.02%
|
7
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
10/1
|
0.29
|
37.54
|
3.09%
|
7
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
9/27
|
0.355
|
24.38
|
5.82%
|
15
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
9/27
|
0.405
|
32.79
|
4.94%
|
17
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
9/13
|
0.63
|
209.62
|
1.20%
|
15
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
9/13
|
0.43
|
104.24
|
1.65%
|
13
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
9/13
|
0.95
|
111.79
|
3.40%
|
31
|
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.
|
9/15
|
0.155
|
18.25
|
3.40%
|
32
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
9/13
|
0.12
|
33.69
|
1.42%
|
20
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
9/16
|
0.515
|
184.64
|
1.12%
|
69
|
eBay Inc.
|
(EBAY)
|
9/13
|
0.27
|
58.88
|
1.83%
|
6
|
Essent Group Ltd.
|
(ESNT)
|
9/10
|
0.28
|
62.92
|
1.78%
|
6
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
9/13
|
0.8
|
245.09
|
1.31%
|
18
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
9/19
|
1.04
|
408.97
|
1.02%
|
26
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
9/13
|
0.15
|
17.37
|
3.45%
|
10
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
9/27
|
0.28
|
41.94
|
2.67%
|
13
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
9/27
|
3
|
509.42
|
2.36%
|
14
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
9/13
|
1.3
|
274.51
|
1.89%
|
12
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
9/16
|
1.22
|
385.78
|
1.26%
|
16
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
|
(HY)
|
9/13
|
0.35
|
61.62
|
2.27%
|
13
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
9/13
|
1.05
|
120.12
|
3.50%
|
8
|
Middlefield Banc Corp.
|
(MBCN)
|
9/13
|
0.2
|
27.48
|
2.91%
|
6
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
10/1
|
0.71
|
552.15
|
0.51%
|
17
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
9/15
|
0.45
|
87.24
|
2.06%
|
49
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
9/13
|
0.28
|
43.78
|
2.56%
|
9
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
9/13
|
0.34
|
49.12
|
2.77%
|
12
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
9/16
|
0.515
|
79.66
|
2.59%
|
30
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
9/13
|
0.28
|
112.52
|
1.00%
|
9
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
9/20
|
0.2625
|
32.59
|
3.22%
|
12
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
9/13
|
0.6175
|
47.17
|
5.24%
|
8
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
9/30
|
0.2
|
67.9
|
1.18%
|
11
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
9/17
|
0.276
|
29.25
|
3.77%
|
22
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
9/20
|
0.29
|
151.36
|
0.77%
|
49
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
9/13
|
0.375
|
76.99
|
1.95%
|
56
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
10/15
|
0.123333
|
40.45
|
3.66%
|
14
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
9/16
|
0.28
|
95.94
|
1.17%
|
52
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
12/13
|
0.49
|
63.46
|
3.09%
|
11
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
9/16
|
0.33
|
125.02
|
1.06%
|
12
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
9/30
|
1.34
|
246.85
|
2.17%
|
18
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
9/13
|
0.16
|
163.22
|
0.39%
|
11
|
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
9/13
|
0.43
|
191.07
|
0.90%
|
12
Friday Aug 30 (Ex-Div 9/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
9/17
|
0.92
|
228.39
|
1.61%
|
22
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
9/30
|
0.72
|
193.01
|
1.49%
|
20
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
9/16
|
0.22
|
22.54
|
3.90%
|
12
|
Boise Cascade Company
|
(BCC)
|
9/16
|
0.21
|
138.66
|
0.61%
|
8
|
Brown-Forman Corporation
|
(BF.B)
|
10/1
|
0.2178
|
45.33
|
1.92%
|
39
|
Cass Information Systems, Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
9/13
|
0.3
|
43.25
|
2.77%
|
22
|
Corteva, Inc.
|
(CTVA)
|
9/17
|
0.17
|
55.58
|
1.22%
|
6
|
Clearway Energy, Inc.
|
(CWEN)
|
9/16
|
0.4171
|
29.16
|
5.72%
|
5
|
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|
(HBB)
|
9/13
|
0.115
|
28.35
|
1.62%
|
8
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
10/2
|
0.47
|
112.62
|
1.67%
|
14
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
9/15
|
0.57
|
155.35
|
1.47%
|
10
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
9/17
|
0.33
|
32.2
|
4.10%
|
12
|
ITT Inc
|
(ITT)
|
9/30
|
0.319
|
138.39
|
0.92%
|
12
|
Kellanova
|
(K)
|
9/13
|
0.57
|
80.67
|
2.83%
|
21
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
9/27
|
3.15
|
555.01
|
2.27%
|
20
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
9/17
|
1.67
|
289.52
|
2.31%
|
48
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
9/30
|
0.79
|
556.92
|
0.57%
|
9
|
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
9/17
|
0.2425
|
29.52
|
3.29%
|
13
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
9/30
|
1.35
|
168.68
|
3.20%
|
8
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
10/1
|
0.37
|
84.05
|
1.76%
|
21
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
9/18
|
2.06
|
509.34
|
1.62%
|
21
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
9/13
|
0.263
|
61.09
|
5.17%
|
31
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
9/13
|
0.19
|
29.18
|
2.60%
|
11
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
9/16
|
0.66
|
86.51
|
3.05%
|
29
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
10/1
|
0.25
|
22.81
|
4.38%
|
12
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
9/17
|
0.42
|
87.54
|
1.92%
|
8
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
9/17
|
0.19
|
51.27
|
1.48%
|
21
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
9/16
|
0.25
|
74.03
|
1.35%
|
8
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
9/17
|
0.82
|
100.4
|
3.27%
|
57
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
9/17
|
1.17
|
859.01
|
0.54%
|
19
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
8/30
|
0.43
|
12.9%
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
9/2
|
0.5
|
1.9%
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
8/30
|
0.37
|
0.7%
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
9/1
|
0.705
|
4.5%
|
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.
|
(ALSN)
|
8/30
|
0.25
|
1.1%
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
8/27
|
0.2955
|
3.4%
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
8/30
|
0.51
|
1.3%
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
9/1
|
0.65
|
4.5%
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
8/27
|
1.55 CAD
|
5.2%
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
8/30
|
0.55
|
2.1%
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BPRN)
|
8/30
|
0.3
|
3.2%
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
8/30
|
0.135
|
5.3%
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
8/29
|
0.075
|
0.8%
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
8/30
|
0.5
|
0.3%
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
8/30
|
1.22
|
3.2%
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
8/30
|
0.515
|
3.1%
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
8/29
|
0.44
|
3.5%
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
8/29
|
0.21
|
3.5%
|
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
|
(CTSH)
|
8/28
|
0.3
|
1.6%
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
8/28
|
0.27
|
1.4%
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
8/27
|
0.3
|
1.7%
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
8/30
|
0.38
|
1.3%
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
8/30
|
0.24
|
2.4%
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
8/30
|
0.09
|
1.1%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
8/30
|
0.025
|
2.5%
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
9/1
|
2.05
|
0.8%
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
8/29
|
0.11
|
1.2%
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
8/30
|
0.17
|
2.1%
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
8/27
|
0.3
|
2.1%
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
8/30
|
0.18
|
0.6%
|
International Bancshares Corporation
|
(IBOC)
|
8/28
|
0.66
|
2.1%
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
8/30
|
0.83
|
3.3%
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
8/30
|
0.35
|
2.4%
|
KKR & Co. Inc.
|
(KKR)
|
8/27
|
0.175
|
0.6%
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
9/1
|
0.32
|
2.5%
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
8/29
|
0.16
|
0.7%
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
8/30
|
0.36
|
1.2%
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
8/30
|
0.36
|
2.3%
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
8/30
|
0.475
|
4.5%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
8/30
|
1.6
|
1.1%
|
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|
(OBK)
|
8/30
|
0.15
|
1.8%
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
8/30
|
0.66
|
3.9%
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
8/30
|
0.46
|
1.7%
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
8/29
|
0.98
|
3.0%
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
8/29
|
1.2
|
1.3%
|
Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(PSTL)
|
8/30
|
0.24
|
6.7%
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
8/27
|
0.89
|
1.7%
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
8/30
|
1.1
|
1.6%
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
8/30
|
0.57
|
2.4%
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
8/30
|
0.23
|
1.6%
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
8/30
|
0.34
|
1.6%
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
8/30
|
0.29
|
0.5%
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
8/29
|
0.425
|
2.8%
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
9/1
|
0.835
|
3.6%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!