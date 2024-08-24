Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 25

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 9/11 9/25 0.31 0.33 6.45% 2.39% 12 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 9/30 10/15 1.27 1.4 10.24% 2.98% 13 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 8/30 9/15 0.4275 0.45 5.26% 2.06% 49 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 9/16 10/10 0.98 1.02 4.08% 7.78% 55 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 9/5 9/13 0.61 0.62 1.64% 3.66% 15 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 9/3 9/16 0.24 0.25 4.17% 1.35% 8 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 9/16 10/1 0.3 0.31 3.33% 2.06% 15 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 9/10 9/20 0.175 0.1775 1.43% 5.89% 11 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 26 (Ex-Div 8/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 9/13 2.95 350.28 3.37% 9 CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CCFN) 9/12 0.44 33.8 5.21% 27 CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 9/13 0.42 163.48 1.03% 8 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 9/10 1.24 164.13 3.02% 62 KeyCorp (KEY) 9/13 0.205 17.07 4.80% 13 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 9/10 0.28 27.48 4.08% 19 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 9/10 0.78 257.4 1.21% 61 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 9/11 0.91 500.59 0.73% 51 Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 9/6 0.67 135.52 1.98% 7 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 27 (Ex-Div 8/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Griffon Corporation (GFF) 9/19 0.15 66.93 0.90% 13 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 9/13 1.63 593.82 1.10% 68 RB Global (RBA) 9/18 0.29 85.67 1.35% 22 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 28 (Ex-Div 8/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First BanCorp. (FBP) 9/13 0.16 21.46 2.98% 7 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 9/12 2.25 375.59 2.40% 15 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 9/12 0.15 486.46 0.12% 9 Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) 9/12 0.3 34.56 3.47% 5 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9/26 0.36 136.92 1.05% 14 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 9/16 0.25 72.9 4.12% 12 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 10/1 0.92 180.51 2.04% 14 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 9/15 0.405 88.58 1.83% 15 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 9/16 0.445 22.2 8.02% 7 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 10/1 0.29 37.54 3.09% 7 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 9/27 0.355 24.38 5.82% 15 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 9/27 0.405 32.79 4.94% 17 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 9/13 0.63 209.62 1.20% 15 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 9/13 0.43 104.24 1.65% 13 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 9/13 0.95 111.79 3.40% 31 Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCQX:CPKF) 9/15 0.155 18.25 3.40% 32 CSX Corporation (CSX) 9/13 0.12 33.69 1.42% 20 Dover Corporation (DOV) 9/16 0.515 184.64 1.12% 69 eBay Inc. (EBAY) 9/13 0.27 58.88 1.83% 6 Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 9/10 0.28 62.92 1.78% 6 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 9/13 0.8 245.09 1.31% 18 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 9/19 1.04 408.97 1.02% 26 First National Corporation (FXNC) 9/13 0.15 17.37 3.45% 10 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 9/27 0.28 41.94 2.67% 13 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9/27 3 509.42 2.36% 14 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 9/13 1.3 274.51 1.89% 12 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 9/16 1.22 385.78 1.26% 16 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 9/13 0.35 61.62 2.27% 13 LCI Industries (LCII) 9/13 1.05 120.12 3.50% 8 Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 9/13 0.2 27.48 2.91% 6 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/1 0.71 552.15 0.51% 17 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 9/15 0.45 87.24 2.06% 49 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 9/13 0.28 43.78 2.56% 9 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 9/13 0.34 49.12 2.77% 12 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 9/16 0.515 79.66 2.59% 30 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 9/13 0.28 112.52 1.00% 9 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 9/20 0.2625 32.59 3.22% 12 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 9/13 0.6175 47.17 5.24% 8 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 9/30 0.2 67.9 1.18% 11 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 9/17 0.276 29.25 3.77% 22 RLI Corp. (RLI) 9/20 0.29 151.36 0.77% 49 Stepan Company (SCL) 9/13 0.375 76.99 1.95% 56 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 10/15 0.123333 40.45 3.66% 14 Tennant Company (TNC) 9/16 0.28 95.94 1.17% 52 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 12/13 0.49 63.46 3.09% 11 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 9/16 0.33 125.02 1.06% 12 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 9/30 1.34 246.85 2.17% 18 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 9/13 0.16 163.22 0.39% 11 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 9/13 0.43 191.07 0.90% 12 Click to enlarge

Friday Aug 30 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 9/17 0.92 228.39 1.61% 22 Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 9/30 0.72 193.01 1.49% 20 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9/16 0.22 22.54 3.90% 12 Boise Cascade Company (BCC) 9/16 0.21 138.66 0.61% 8 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 10/1 0.2178 45.33 1.92% 39 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 9/13 0.3 43.25 2.77% 22 Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) 9/17 0.17 55.58 1.22% 6 Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) 9/16 0.4171 29.16 5.72% 5 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 9/13 0.115 28.35 1.62% 8 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 10/2 0.47 112.62 1.67% 14 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 9/15 0.57 155.35 1.47% 10 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 9/17 0.33 32.2 4.10% 12 ITT Inc (ITT) 9/30 0.319 138.39 0.92% 12 Kellanova (K) 9/13 0.57 80.67 2.83% 21 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 9/27 3.15 555.01 2.27% 20 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 9/17 1.67 289.52 2.31% 48 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 9/30 0.79 556.92 0.57% 9 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 9/17 0.2425 29.52 3.29% 13 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 9/30 1.35 168.68 3.20% 8 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 10/1 0.37 84.05 1.76% 21 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 9/18 2.06 509.34 1.62% 21 Realty Income Corporation (O) 9/13 0.263 61.09 5.17% 31 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 9/13 0.19 29.18 2.60% 11 Polaris Inc. (PII) 9/16 0.66 86.51 3.05% 29 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 10/1 0.25 22.81 4.38% 12 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 9/17 0.42 87.54 1.92% 8 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 9/17 0.19 51.27 1.48% 21 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 9/16 0.25 74.03 1.35% 8 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 9/17 0.82 100.4 3.27% 57 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 9/17 1.17 859.01 0.54% 19 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8/30 0.43 12.9% Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 9/2 0.5 1.9% Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 8/30 0.37 0.7% ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 9/1 0.705 4.5% Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) 8/30 0.25 1.1% Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 8/27 0.2955 3.4% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 8/30 0.51 1.3% Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 9/1 0.65 4.5% Bank of Montreal (BMO) 8/27 1.55 CAD 5.2% BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 8/30 0.55 2.1% Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) 8/30 0.3 3.2% Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 8/30 0.135 5.3% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 8/29 0.075 0.8% Chemed Corporation (CHE) 8/30 0.5 0.3% The Clorox Company (CLX) 8/30 1.22 3.2% CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 8/30 0.515 3.1% CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 8/29 0.44 3.5% Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 8/29 0.21 3.5% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) 8/28 0.3 1.6% Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 8/28 0.27 1.4% Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 8/27 0.3 1.7% FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 8/30 0.38 1.3% First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 8/30 0.24 2.4% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 8/30 0.09 1.1% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 8/30 0.025 2.5% W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 9/1 2.05 0.8% HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 8/29 0.11 1.2% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 8/30 0.17 2.1% Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 8/27 0.3 2.1% Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 8/30 0.18 0.6% International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 8/28 0.66 2.1% IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 8/30 0.83 3.3% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 8/30 0.35 2.4% KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) 8/27 0.175 0.6% The Kroger Co. (KR) 9/1 0.32 2.5% LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 8/29 0.16 0.7% Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 8/30 0.36 1.2% Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 8/30 0.36 2.3% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 8/30 0.475 4.5% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8/30 1.6 1.1% Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) 8/30 0.15 1.8% ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 8/30 0.66 3.9% Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 8/30 0.46 1.7% Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 8/29 0.98 3.0% Pool Corporation (POOL) 8/29 1.2 1.3% Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) 8/30 0.24 6.7% Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 8/27 0.89 1.7% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 8/30 1.1 1.6% Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 8/30 0.57 2.4% Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 8/30 0.23 1.6% The Timken Company (TKR) 8/30 0.34 1.6% Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 8/30 0.29 0.5% Unitil Corporation (UTL) 8/29 0.425 2.8% WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 9/1 0.835 3.6% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

