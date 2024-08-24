Google: Attractive Cloud And AI Opportunity

Aug. 24, 2024 3:36 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock, GOOGL Stock1 Comment
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Google's efforts to durably reengineer its cost base, enabling it to expand operating margins even when it is investing in the future of the business.
  • Google Cloud continues to benefit from cloud migration, and it is seeing market share gains and an increasing contribution from AI.
  • AI will be a key long-term growth driver for Google, and the company is integrating generative AI into most parts of its business.
  • Most of Google Cloud’s top 100 customers are already using its generative AI solution.
  • While it is early days in terms of seeing the returns on investment on AI capital expenditures, management underscored that for Google, the risk of under-investing is dramatically greater than the risk of over-investing.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Search Engine Concept Background. A Look into the Future of AI search. Digital loupe icon processing search requests. Modern WEB3 colours. CGI 3D render

da-kuk

While the threat of OpenAI and generative AI has been a headwind for Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the stock has done relatively well with a close to 20% year-to-date gain.

In this article, I will explore whether the

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, the AI deep dive report, and access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 by 50% in the past year through owning high conviction growth and contrarian stocks.

Apart from providing bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join Outperforming the Market before the 20% price hike next month.

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
7.2K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News