British American Tobacco: Called The Surge, Staying Invested

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
4.02K Followers

Summary

  • British American Tobacco stock has outperformed the S&P 500 since our latest coverage in May, prompting a re-evaluation of its key drivers.
  • Despite an interim pullback in organic revenue, British American Tobacco's overall operating performance, strong cash position, moderate debt burden, and high dividend yield provide positive signs.
  • Growth through its new products segment and Cannabis exposure is likely overlooked and underestimated.
  • BTI stock's peer-based valuation metrics are telling, while an absolute valuation deems the stock net undervalued.

cigarette packet

peepo/E+ via Getty Images

We last covered British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:NYSE:BTI) in May, calling it a 'hybrid value' opportunity. Since then, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500, prompting me to update our thesis, especially as fundamental changes have emerged in the tobacco industry.

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
4.02K Followers
Lead Author: Steve G. Booyens, CFA. Pearl Gray Equity and Research is an independent research firm and private investment fund. Readers can expect systematic and fundamental coverage of U.S. stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.With that said, happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News