Earnings Growth: Supporting Markets As Volatility Subsides

Summary

  • As recent market volatility eases for the time being, investors are refocusing on corporate earnings, which remain strong with the S&P 500 showing a healthy 7.4% growth over the past year.
  • While concerns around consumer spending persist, earnings growth, supported by improving inflation and stable GDP, continues to drive the market outlook.
  • Looking ahead, consensus estimates project a 10% growth in 2024, signaling potential market stability despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Quick takes on capital markets

Earnings growth rate

S&P 500, 1985-present

As recent market volatility subsides, investors are shifting their attention back to fundamental

