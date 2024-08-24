Equity Residential: Good Quality But Pricey

Aug. 24, 2024 3:52 AM ETEquity Residential (EQR) Stock
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
3.1K Followers

Summary

  • Equity Residential focuses on niche markets in highly dynamic and desirable cities with high home price to income ratios.
  • The company benefits from renters staying due to financial incentives to rent over buying, but faces potential challenges with renter fatigue.
  • Despite high occupancy rates and historical dividend growth, the company's premium valuation may deter some investors, especially in uncertain economic times.

Apartment Buildings

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk/iStock via Getty Images

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is a residential REIT which focuses on what some people might consider a niche market within apartment sector. The company owns and manages a number of apartment buildings in cities that

This article was written by

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
3.1K Followers
I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EQR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EQR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EQR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News