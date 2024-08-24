Flash PMIs Show An Accelerating But Uneven Developed World Expansion In August

Summary

  • The flash PMI data from S&P Global signaled a strengthening of growth for the world's major developed economies in August, with improving trends seen across the board.
  • Although US growth slowed slightly compared to the prior three months, it was still stronger than the majority of the rates seen in the prior two years.
  • While services growth meanwhile accelerated to the fastest recorded for 15 months in August, the expansion was flattered in part by increased activity around the Olympics in France.
  • The rate of services sector selling price increase most notably cooled in the US to the second-lowest since prices began to rise after the initial 2020 lockdowns, helping open the door further for the FOMC to start cutting interest rates.

The flash PMI data from S&P Global signaled a strengthening of growth for the world's major developed economies in August, with improving trends seen across the board. However, the expansion was skewed towards services as manufacturing contracted at a steepening pace. Moreover, even the

