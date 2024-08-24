Gatos Silver Has Important Growth Prospects And Shares Could Become Cheaper

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • A hold rating is confirmed for Gatos Silver, Inc.
  • Gatos owns 70% of Los Gatos Joint Venture, focusing on silver production in Mexico.
  • The company's profitability and growth potential make it a strong investment, but investors should wait for a possible more attractive share price.

silver teapot - Silver teapot

wakila

A Hold Rating for Gatos Silver, Inc.

This analysis confirms a “Hold” rating on shares of Vancouver, Canada-based silver company Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) - which owns 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture (hereafter “LGJV”).

Gatos

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.58K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GATO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GATO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GATO
--
GATO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News