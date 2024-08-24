VanEck Mid-August 2024 Bitcoin ChainCheck

VanEck
Summary

  • Bitcoin network activity stayed robust with an 83% surge in Ordinals inscriptions, while funding costs for Bitcoin futures dropped, reflecting a risk appetite seen in earlier market recoveries.
  • Daily mining revenue averages dropped 12% to approximately $27.4 million this month, a metric we advise caution in over-indexing.
  • Transfer volumes from miners to exchanges fell 21% over the past 30 days, suggesting stabilization from miners after their post-halving selling increased significantly in June and July.

Please note that VanEck has exposure to bitcoin.

VanEck
