ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services or OSAT services to the semiconductor industry, has not done great recently following a major rally in the stock. The stock lost support that had held throughout the year, and it fell to a new low for the year for various reasons, including geopolitical. However, the stock has recovered after a tough start to August, which likely did not happen by coincidence. In addition, there is still a lot to like in IMOS. Why will be covered next.

IMOS lost support, but another one may have been found

A previous article from early June was written not long after the stock dropped due to the first reported contraction in revenue in many months. This raised doubts as to whether IMOS would continue to grow as it had done up to that point. IMOS was coming out of a downturn and the numbers had gotten progressively better in recent quarters, which drove the stock higher, but the contraction in revenue gave rise to concerns the recovery might falter and even reverse.

On the other hand, the article reasoned why the market likely overreacted to the contraction in monthly revenue because it was the result of a set of unusual circumstances. The contraction was deemed to be an exception, and growth was expected to return soon enough. This and other reasons were argued to be the reason to be bullish on IMOS and the stock was rated a buy accordingly.

The chart above shows how the stock had stayed above a trendline for much of 2024, besides a few forays below it that lasted very briefly. It appeared the stock had found support at $26 or so, but this did not last. The stock fell through the trendline in July, weighed down by a sequence of developments outside of IMOS’ control.

The general environment has become more challenging for IMOS

The stock fell starting in mid-July, although it is worth mentioning that IMOS was not alone in doing so. In fact, the entire semiconductor sector started to stumble after semis were confronted by a number of developments, which could give the sector problems, depending on how they turn out. A candidate for POTUS, for example, made a number of concerning comments about Taiwan.

This is very relevant to IMOS since that is where IMOS is located. It brings us to the risk that has long been associated with IMOS and other companies based in Taiwan. That is that if there were to be a conflict in the Taiwan Straits with China, IMOS could suffer damages. This could scare away investors from putting money into a stock like IMOS.

Concerns about a renewed trade war, higher tariffs, export restrictions and increased U.S.-China tensions in general all combined to put pressure on semis, IMOS included. IMOS fell to new lows in August after the stock market felt the impact of the unwinding of the carry trade in the yen and fears of an escalation of the war in the Middle East.

The stock hit a low of $21.77 on August 5, a day some have started to refer to as Black Monday 2024, but IMOS has recovered since then. This was most likely not by accident. The chart below shows a couple of things worth noting. First, the stock fell below the lower trendline that goes back to the start of the uptrend in October 2022.

This weakens the argument in favor of being long since the trend is no longer there as before. On the other hand, the recent bounce in the stock occurred in a region where the stock has rebounded before. This could be viewed as a positive sign. Note, for example, how the stock bottomed in August 2023 at $21.58 before moving higher.

Just $0.19 separate the August 2023 low of $21.58 and the August 2024 low of $21.77, even though they are one year apart from one another. This could be a coincidence, but it could also be a clue that support is not far away. It is thus worth mentioning that the stock peaked at $32.19 in March 2024, the culmination of an uptrend that can be traced all the way back to the low of $17.50 in October 2022.

More significantly, the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of $17.50 to $32.19 is $20.97, which could have played a role in determining why bounces in the last year or so occurred not far away, including very recently. Nothing is guaranteed and a further drop in the stock price is not impossible, but support may be in place, which could give the stock some resilience against further downward pressure.

This combined with the recent sideways action could mean the stock has bottomed, which could be used as justification for optimism the recent decline has run its course. Still, it needs reminding that the recent headwinds that gave the stock problems are still around. The Taiwan issue, for instance, could stay in the spotlight due to the current political climate and that could keep a lid on the stock in the short term.

One of the candidates running for the U.S. Presidency has stated he intends to make major changes that could cause upheaval for a company like IMOS, depending on the outcome of the elections. This could weigh on the ability of the stock to make much headway in the next several months because of the uncertainty as to whether or not change is coming.

What to make of the latest report from IMOS?

IMOS released its Q2 FY2024 report on August 13 and while the report did not help much, it also did not hurt IMOS. The stock price is basically flat after the report’s release, compared to before the report was released. Keep in mind IMOS reports revenue on a monthly basis, so it is possible to have a good idea of what to expect before the quarterly report is issued.

In Q2 FY2024, revenue increased by 6.7% YoY to NTD5,809.6M, which converts to $179M using a USD:NTD exchange rate of 1:32.45. EPS declined by 27.9% YoY to NTD0.62, which translates to NTD12.40 or $0.38 per ADS. Note that Q2 FY2023 benefited from a NTD150M gain due to foreign exchange, which skewed the YoY comparisons.

Gross margin in Q2 FY2024, and the bottom line by extension, were negatively affected by the rising cost of production, including increased cost of raw materials and increased energy prices. On the other hand, the utilization rate improved to 69%. Remember that IMOS went through a downturn not that long ago, so a higher rate is consistent with a gradual recovery in demand. The table below shows the numbers for Q2 FY2024.

(Unit: M NTD, except for EPS) (IFRS) Q2 FY2024 Q1 FY2024 Q2 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 5,809.6 5,418.7 5,444.1 7.2% 6.7% Gross margin 14.0% 14.2% 17.3% (20bps) (330bps) Operating profit 373.9 363.0 521.4 3.0% (28.3%) Net profit (attributable to equity holders) 450.6 437.8 628.5 2.9% (28.3%) EPS 0.62 0.60 0.86 3.3% (27.9%) Click to enlarge

What is there to like about IMOS?

The stock price has dropped, but this also means IMOS comes at lower valuations. IMOS, for instance, has a book value of NTD24,617.2M, as of Q2 FY2024, with total assets of NTD45,435.2M and total liabilities of NTD20,919M. This translates to a book value of about NTD677 or $20.86 per ADS with the number of ADS outstanding at around 36.36M. The stock price is currently $23.06, which means IMOS is available at just above book value with a price-to-book of 1.1x.

IMOS has earned $1.68 TTM per ADS, which gives it a P/E ratio of 13.7x at the current stock price. Furthermore, assuming IMOS continues to recover, and we extrapolate recent growth rates into the future, then IMOS could earn $2.30 in 2025. This would result in a forward P/E ratio of 10x. In terms of sales, IMOS is valued at 1.2 times TTM sales of $707.8M and a market cap of $838.5M. In a nutshell, multiples for IMOS are on the low side, especially for a company that is profitable and growing.

IMOS also has a long track record of paying a solid dividend for those willing to hold on to the stock. IMOS most recently paid out $1.10 per ADS for this year, which implies a yield of 4.8%. Keep in mind the annual dividend varies based on actual earnings, but the yield has hovered around an average of 5% or so in the last decade.

Investor takeaways

IMOS got off to a good start in 2024, but there is no denying the stock has trended lower after peaking in March. The initial drop was arguably needed since it came on the heels of a big move higher and IMOS managed to halt the decline after falling back to support in the $26 region. However, the second stage of the decline, starting in July, was arguably of greater concern.

IMOS was trending higher, but the stock broke below trendlines that go back to October 2022. This weakens the bull case for IMOS since IMOS can no longer be said to be in a clearly defined uptrend. Moreover, the headwinds that caused the drop in the stock in July and beyond are still around and not likely to go away anytime soon. The presence of these headwinds could make it difficult for the stock to move higher, and they may even drive it lower.

The stock is likely to continue to be held back in the short term, so those who are looking for a substantial return in the immediate future are unlikely to be rewarded by IMOS, especially with the annual dividend already paid. It is also difficult to say when the stock will return to the uptrend that was in place until fairly recently.

At the same time, it is worth pointing out that the risk of a possible crisis in the Taiwan Straits is nothing new, but something that has been around for many decades. It is something that tends to pop up from time to time. Unfortunately for IMOS, it seems now is one of those times. Whenever it happens people get reminded that there is a risk associated with companies like IMOS based in Taiwan, which can weigh on the stock. Furthermore, this is likely to continue in the short term, so bulls will have to put up with it.

The charts do suggest the stock has encountered another level of support since the stock bounced close to a Fibonacci retracement level. This suggests buyers stepped in, which by extension means they remain bullish on IMOS, or they would not have gotten in on IMOS and the stock price would not have moved higher.

IMOS itself remains in expansionary mode, following a period of contraction that ended last year. For instance, the most recent update says that Q3 is off to a good start with July revenue up 12.4% YoY. IMOS is also in that time of the year seasonality is in its favor. Quarterly results are likely to get better in the next couple of quarters and that could provide a buffer against further downside in the stock. Multiples are on the low side with IMOS, for instance, trading close to book value.

Bulls need to be aware the stock is subject to geopolitical tensions and IMOS may languish in the short term for that reason, but I am nonetheless bullish on IMOS. The pros outweigh the cons in the case of IMOS. The July drop brought some issues to the forefront that are valid, but the current episode is likely to end like all the other ones before, which is no serious crisis and a continuation of the status quo.

As time goes by and nothing happens, investors are likely to come back and have another look at IMOS. IMOS after all, does have a number of strengths worth having. This includes a long track record of paying a solid dividend, which tends to be much higher than that of most tech stocks. The asking price for IMOS has dropped in response to the geopolitical risks raised, but that could be seen as an opportunity to get in on a stock at a relative bargain, especially if the status quo stays in the Taiwan Straits.

Bottom line, the external environment has certainly deteriorated for IMOS in the last several months, and it could stay that way in the coming months, but there is still much to be bullish about all things considered. Predicting the future is not easy, but the path of least resistance is that the cons associated with a stock based in Taiwan fade into the background over time. This has happened many times before, and it will very likely happen again. If or when this happens, the stock will be free once again to move higher.