Apple: Apple Intelligence Has Limited Impact On Revenue Growth (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 24, 2024 8:26 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock
Summary

  • Despite beating both top and bottom-line estimates, Apple's 3Q FY2024 performance was mediocre due to a YoY decline in iPhone sales and a contraction in gross margin.
  • The management provides a muted revenue growth and gross margin outlook in 4Q FY2024 and indicates they would not immediately roll out the full suite of Apple Intelligence.
  • Recent data shows that the iPhone has dropped out of the top 5 in smartphone sales in China, indicating persistent growth headwinds in the Greater China segment.
  • Given its high weight in broad-based stock indexes and recent momentum trading, AAPL faces significant concentration risk and has deviated from its fair value.
  • The stock's GAAP P/E TTM is approaching its 10-year upper bound, while the elevated forward P/E suggests that forward EPS growth remains unimpressive.

Apple Store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, New York City

ozgurdonmaz

Investment Thesis

Apple (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AAPL)'s stock recouped some of its recent losses after reporting 3Q FY2024 earnings that exceeded both revenue and GAAP EPS estimates. While iPhone revenue continued to decline YoY, particularly in the Greater China segment, investors appear

