Global Banks Produce Huge Yields: Here Are Our Three Favorites

This might seem like a bit of an offbeat article if you're a regular reader of ours, but if you're at all interested in global investing or income, then you might enjoy it.

Over the last few months, we've been thinking more and more about opportunities outside of the United States that could net investors a solid stream of returns.

At the same time, we've begun to think more about the 'income' side of investing as people in our life begin retiring at higher and higher rates.

You can see this evidenced in recent articles we've done about popular business development companies Hercules Capital and Blackstone Secured Lending.

Historically, we've focused our research on finding capital appreciation and high probability option trade opportunities, but today, we thought we'd take a look at some high-income stocks that we think look attractive right now: namely, shares in global banks.

Many top banks are well capitalized, highly profitable, and unloved, and so in this article we thought it might be interesting to tell you our 3 favorites and explain why we think they could be a good option if you're looking to boost your portfolio's income and diversity.

Let's dive in.

Bank Number 1: ABSA Group

ABSA (OTCPK:AGRPY), or 'Amalgamated Banks of South Africa' is one of South Africa's largest banking conglomerates with a market cap of $8 billion.

The company has its roots in 1986, but has had a history of rebrands, mergers, and changes in ownership over time. Until 2018, the bank was known as Barclays Africa, but has since reverted to its older, 'more African' name.

Naming schemes aside, the company is a well-run, sturdy African bank with ~$106 billion in assets, nearly $7 billion in shareholder equity, and stable net income margins in the 10% range:

TradingView

Year after year, the bank pumps out profits, and while there have been some headwinds as of late given global inflation and interest rate trends, South Africa's banking environment has been highly stable over time, with a smaller number of established banks that form the core of the country's financial backbone.

This is a similar approach that a lot of developing nations have when it comes to finance - entrench a few key banks, and it makes regulation and management a lot easier.

We're not worried about the bank's solvency or operational results in the slightest.

On the dividend front, ABSA shares, which are traded OTC, pay a solid 7.7% yield, which is well backed by results from operations.

At this rate, over the last twelve dividend paying months ABSA has maintained a ~60% payout ratio, which is well within the 'safe' range we look for:

TradingView

This fluctuates with time as the USDZAR rate changes, but as investors it would be reasonable to expect somewhere between 6-9% in annual yields going forward. While the bank did suspend its dividend during Covid, it only missed two payments and has re-instated payouts exactly as they were prior to the pandemic.

To us, this isn't a concern going forward.

Finally, the bank appears well valued in our view, trading at only 7.6x TTM net income and slightly below book.

Add it all up, and it's a cheap, stable bank that's paying a much higher-than-average dividend to investors. What's not to like?

Bank Number 2: Bancolombia

Bancolombia (CIB) is a perfect example of a 'stable' leading bank in an uncompetitive, cheap market.

Named after the country in which it operates, Bancolombia trades at only 5.5x GAAP earnings, and 0.9x book, which is very cheap, even when compared to developing market averages. This puts the market cap around $8.8 billion.

Typically, a multiple in this region would reflect concerns or a diminished market position, but CIB is actually the largest bank in Colombia, with $85 billion in assets and $9.7 billion in shareholder equity:

TradingView

Thus, we're not concerned about CIB's liquidity at all.

On the profitability front, CIB sports a 28% net income margin, which has largely proven stable over time:

TradingView

This high level of profitability has led to a robust dividend, which currently stands at about 10% and is well covered by a 52%~ payout ratio.

The bank, similar to ABSA, did miss reduce payouts during the Covid era for about a year, but has since increased distributions back to where they were before:

Seeking Alpha

Thus, we don't see it as a concern.

In CIB, you're getting a large, stable, profitable, cheap bank in a highly uncompetitive market that actually pays its profits out to shareholders.

All in all, it's another attractive option.

Bank Number 3: Nordea Bank

Finally, we've got Nordea (OTCQX:NRDBY), which is the largest bank by assets in Scandinavia (headquartered in Finland).

Unlike the other two banks we've talked about, Nordea is from a high quality, more developed jurisdiction, and also sports a larger market cap, at $44 billion.

This larger size is because the bank has a substantially larger asset base, at over half a trillion USD, with >$30 billion in shareholder equity:

TradingView

While the nominal amount of profit that NRDBY produces is higher than the other two banks combined, the margin profile is actually also more robust, at 43.3%.

This is quite high for a bank of this size which is indicative of the bank 'over earning' as of late, but even averaged out over the last 5 years, NRDBY sports a ~33% net margin, which is impressive:

TradingView

Similar to the other banks, NRDBY is a profit machine, churning out returns quarter after quarter, as you can see above.

This high level of assets, profitability, and income leads to a very healthy 8.5% dividend, which is supported by a 70% payout ratio. This ratio is a tad higher than the other banks but given that Nordea has already grown into its 'max size', we don't see opportunities to re-invest and thus think that the returns will remain stable going forward.

NRDBY is a tad more expensive than the other two banks, at roughly 8x earnings and 1.3x book, but you're also getting a company that's buying back shares aggressively on the open market:

TradingView

Similarly with the other banks, payouts in 2020 and 2021 were a little funky, but things are back on track now.

In our view, Nordea could be another great option for those seeking income, stability, and diversification.

Risks

While each of these banks are attractively priced, well run, and highly profitable, there are a number of risks that US investors should consider before jumping in with both feet.

First off, each of these banks operate in different currencies than what we use here in the states. In each of these cases, you're buying the ADR shares, which automatically convert the dividend from the base currency into USD for you, which is nice.

That said, if currency fluctuations become too severe, this could lead to big changes in payouts. Given the volatility of the COP, CIB is more exposed here than ABSA or Nordea, but all three positions should be carefully monitored for rate changes.

If the USD gets really strong, that could hurt payouts considerably, and even hurt the value of the bank's shares when denominated in USD.

All in all, the main risk here is around the currency exposure you have as a result of putting these positions on.

Other than that, you've also got financial crisis risks and regulatory risks, but that's true across the globe, no matter where you invest.

Ultimately, we think that these banks are all large enough to withstand macro headwinds given their size and influence in their respective markets.

Summary

Thus, while there are some risks to investing in global banks, the payouts, value, and stability are something to behold. They may not comprise your entire portfolio, but if you're looking to diversify further, they could be good options to consider.

Cheers!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.