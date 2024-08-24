Kseniia Kapris/iStock via Getty Images

With the stock market maneuvering back to all-time highs, it's a good time for investors to do some portfolio re-orientation and rotate out big winners for more value-oriented stocks. In particular, there are a number of stocks that posted strong Q2 results despite falling further amid the broader market recovery, and The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is one of these stocks that deserves a hard second look.

Shares of The RealReal have fallen nearly 30% since reporting Q2 results in early August, though the stock does remain up nearly 40% year to date:

In the briefest of nutshells, the core reason why the stock fell is that the company ratcheted down its GMV and revenue expectations for the full year, despite re-affirming that 2H'24 growth would accelerate versus 1H'24, and despite a strong Q2 beat. To additionally offset the sting from a lower full-year outlook, the company increased its adjusted EBITDA expectations (to above breakeven at $0-$6 million, versus a prior viewpoint of just $1 million at the midpoint), giving us a nice offset in boosted profitability.

The RealReal outlook update (The RealReal Q2 earnings deck)

The company cited incorporating weaker macro data into its second half outlook, although it noted that it has felt minimal impacts so far. I last wrote a bullish note on The RealReal in early June when the stock was trading in the mid-$3s. In my view, we shouldn't overly punish The RealReal for being overly conservative in its guidance, especially if Q2 results came in well ahead of expectations, and I'm reiterating my buy opinion on this stock.

Here's a refresher on my full long-term bull case for The RealReal:

Consignment poised for growth as well as affording the company with high gross margins. The company is ditching its direct-sales business and dramatically shrinking down its inventory levels. Though overall GMV is down y/y, consignment sales are up. In addition, the revenue mix shift toward consignment and away from direct sales has pushed The RealReal's gross margin profile above 70%.

The company is ditching its direct-sales business and dramatically shrinking down its inventory levels. Though overall GMV is down y/y, consignment sales are up. In addition, the revenue mix shift toward consignment and away from direct sales has pushed The RealReal's gross margin profile above 70%. Improving profitability. Because of its decision to shrink down its direct-sales inventory and it focus on the higher-margin consignment business, the company is now expecting to be breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis for the entirety of FY24.

Because of its decision to shrink down its direct-sales inventory and it focus on the higher-margin consignment business, the company is now expecting to be breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis for the entirety of FY24. Luxury alignment. The company distinguishes itself from other e-commerce players like Poshmark and Amazon.com (AMZN) by focusing specifically on luxury brands. Many of the items listed on The RealReal list for $1,000+, giving the company a certain cachet that Amazon can't replicate with its orientation toward value.

The company distinguishes itself from other e-commerce players like Poshmark and Amazon.com (AMZN) by focusing specifically on luxury brands. Many of the items listed on The RealReal list for $1,000+, giving the company a certain cachet that Amazon can't replicate with its orientation toward value. Debt restructuring. The company has also recently renewed all of its credit agreements. The company's convertible debt notes are now not due until 2029, giving the company plenty of breathing room from a liquidity standpoint.

Stay long here and buy the dip.

Q2 download

Let's now go through The RealReal's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

The RealReal Q2 results (The RealReal Q2 earnings deck)

We note that despite the company's GMV and revenue guidance cut, Q2 revenue of $144.9 million actually grew 11% y/y and beat Wall Street's expectations of $139.9 billion (+7% y/y) by a meaningful four-point margin. GMV also grew 4% y/y to $440.9 million, while take rates expanded 180bps y/y to 36.7% (as shown in the chart below). Growth also accelerated sharply, by nine points relative to Q1's top line growth rate of just 2% y/y.

The RealReal core metrics (The RealReal Q2 earnings deck)

The company emphasized that while it's taking weaker macro expectations into its outlook, the it hasn't yet felt meaningful impacts to the business, and it still expects GMV trends to accelerate moving ahead. Per CFO Ajay Gopal's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

First, let's talk about GMV. We expect our GMV growth in the second half to accelerate versus our first half, and this is as we head into the seasonal peak of our business volume in Q4. To your question, I would characterize our outlook on the second half as being prudent about a potential slowdown in consumer spending. To be clear, we're only seeing modest pressure today. We saw some compression in prices driven by a preference towards more discounted products. This started late in Q2 and has continued into July. In Q2, our ASP, average selling price, was down 3%. This was offset by a comparable increase in items per order, which resulted in AOE being flat versus prior year. So, our guidance for the rest of the year reflects a balanced view on how this dynamic is going to play out in the second half of 2024."

What I find equally important is the fact that active buyers are continuing to increase, improving 9% y/y to 381k. This is a clear signal to me that The RealReal's brand is resonating and not fading into a fad: which is the case for some peers like Stitch Fix (SFIX), which has been bleeding active customers since the peak of the pandemic.

Additionally, we should note that adjusted EBITDA margins are making major leaps, improving from -17.1% in the year-ago Q2 to a near-breakeven -1.2% in the most recent quarter. Guidance implies roughly breakeven in Q3 and then full adjusted EBITDA profitability in Q4, which is the company's seasonal peak.

Risks, valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices just under $3, The RealReal trades at a market cap of $295.1 million. After we net off the $150.7 million of cash and $434.0 million of debt on the company's latest balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $578.4 million.

As such, the company trades at just a 1.0x EV/FY24 revenue multiple - which, for a company that is just starting to expect meaningful adjusted EBITDA built on top of 70%+ pro forma gross margins represents an opportunistic entry point.

Risks abound, of course. The company's switch into the consignment business is relatively new, and macro headwinds could throw off its recent progress in sales (though it's apparently already incorporated into the company's latest outlook). The company also bears considerable debt relative to its current profitability, though it has extended its debt maturity until 2029.

All in all, however, I view The RealReal as a relatively unknown company that touts more advantages than risks as it recovers its core business and emphasizes profitability. Stay long here and buy the dip.