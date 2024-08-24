MARA: Top Miner Now Mining And Buying Bitcoin

Stony Chambers Asset Research profile picture
Stony Chambers Asset Research
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • MARA, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner, is pursuing BTC Yield and increasing BTC per share, following MicroStrategy's lead.
  • MARA has potential additional revenue streams through products like 2PIC and MARAFW. These are like a pick and shovels play to Bitcoin mining.
  • Risks include potential lack of product market fit for tech solutions, reliance on BTC price fluctuations, and focus on hashrate growth over BTC acquisition.

Mining rig for cryptocurrency

eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

MARA, formerly Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) before they rebranded the company, is the biggest publicly traded Bitcoin miner by hashrate. MARA’s latest actions suggest it is pursuing BTC Yield, a KPI pioneered by MicroStrategy (

This article was written by

Stony Chambers Asset Research profile picture
Stony Chambers Asset Research
1.99K Followers
Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent investment perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research. Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, macro, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MARA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MARA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MARA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News