International Petroleum Has More Heavy Oil Production In The Future

Summary

  • International Petroleum is a Canadian company reporting in USD, part of the Lundin Group, which has an excellent investor reputation.
  • The Company is expanding thermal production through the Blackrod Project, which could peak in production in 2028 at 30,000 BOED (mostly thermal oil).
  • The Blackrod Project, after about a decade, is nearing completion with first oil expected in 2026 second half.
  • Net debt appears to be conservative, even after considering future borrowing for the Blackrod Project.
  • There is significant natural gas production that could benefit the company before the expected startup of Blackrod production in 2026 as natural gas prices recover.
International Petroleum (OTCPK:IPCFF) is a Canadian company that reports in United States Dollars. This is one of the Lundin Group of companies where a Lundin, William Lundin, is President, CEO, and a board member. There are two members of the Lundin family on the board

