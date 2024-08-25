General Mills: Short-Term Downgrade After Significant Outperformance

Aug. 25, 2024 1:47 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock
Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
231 Followers

Summary

  • After a successful previous Buy rating, GIS has significantly outperformed the S&P 500.
  • GIS has acted exactly as it should during market turbulence, effectively hedging against fear.
  • However, given my view that long-term Alpha for GIS is unlikely, current prospective buyers should check twice.
  • Recent headwinds have been notable but are consistent with historical slowdowns in inflation. Valuation remains reasonable.
  • My personal Hold rating is literal. I am maintaining my GIS exposure as a long-term income play at an average portfolio weight, but have no plans for expansion at this time.

Geröstetes Vollkorn-Hafer-Cereal O"s Cheerios mit frischen Blaubeeren

photokitchen/iStock via Getty Images

Revisiting Successful GIS Coverage

In my first coverage of GIS two months ago in June, I argued that it is not suitable for a portfolio aimed at seeking Alpha. GIS serves different purposes, being highly uncorrelated with

This article was written by

Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
231 Followers
"Business valuation is an art, not a science," claim some. However, in my Bachelor's and Master's studies, I have successfully engaged in the scientific examination of valuation and capital investment. Thanks to a cumulative four-year experience in Consulting and Auditing firms including a professional Valuation position, Controlling positions and Freelance Analyst work, I extract tangible value from piles of numbers. However, results become truly rounded when storytelling is added through personal passion. Because business valuation requires both the art of storytelling and scientific methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News