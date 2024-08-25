Week In Review: Multitude Out-Licenses Tissue Factor ADC To Adcendo In $1 Billion Deal

  • Multitude Therapeutics out-licensed global rights (ex-Greater China) for its Tissue Factor ADC to Denmark’s Adcendo in a $1 billion agreement.
  • Huadong Pharmaceutical acquired rights for two immune disease therapies from IMBiologics of South Korea in a $383 million agreement plus royalties.
  • Bone Index, a company that develops bone health diagnostic devices, completed a funding round with Lynx Financial (HK) Limited.

Deals and Financings

Shanghai Multitude Therapeutics out-licensed global rights (ex-Greater China) for its Tissue Factor (TF) ADC to Denmark’s Adcendo in a $1 billion agreement (see story). The candidate, ADCE-T02, is a highly differentiated anti-TF ADC with a Topoisomerase

