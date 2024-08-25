Maskot

Investment Thesis

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) topped both revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimates in 4Q FY2024, which initially triggered a nearly 7% post-earnings rally. However, the stock quickly reversed course in the following trading days, nearly erasing all the gains. Despite a better-than-expected quarter, I believe the stock has limited upside as its top-line growth continues to decelerate. In my previous analysis, I initiated a hold rating on the stock due to the company's billings facing a significant slowdown, with the potential risk of falling below the Rule of 40 in the coming quarters. My concerns have been validated, as PANW's total revenue growth plus non-GAAP EBIT margin is now 39%, and total billing growth has dropped significantly on a sequential basis. Given that the stock is still trading at a premium valuation of 56x forward non-GAAP P/E, I have downgraded my neutral rating to a sell.

The End of 40 Rule Amid Growth Slowdown

The 40-Rule is a well-known metric for gauging the resilience of a software company's fundamentals and justifying its valuation. In 4Q FY2024, PANW experienced a significant slowdown in top-line growth, with revenue increasing by only 12.1% YoY, overshadowing a 130-bps sequential improvement in its non-GAAP EBIT margin. This low double-digit growth is a sharp contrast to the company's previous +20% YoY trajectory. As a result, PANW failed to achieve the 40-Rule for the first time since the pandemic disruption in FY2020.

The company's subscription revenue growth remains robust, maintaining a +20% YoY momentum. However, this growth has been gradually decelerating, which is not surprising given the increasing competition in the cybersecurity industry. In terms of total contract backlog, the overall remaining performance obligation (RPO) grew by 19.8% YoY in 4Q, falling below the 20% threshold for the first time in the company's history. As management indicated that RPO is also a key metric for gauging long-term revenue growth. This ongoing deceleration highlights the urgency for PANW to focus on improving quality, such as operational efficiency and FCF profile, to return value to shareholders

In terms of outlook, the company forecasts 1Q FY2025 revenue growth to be in the range of 12% to 13%, implying a significant slowdown compared to the 20% year-over-year growth in 1Q FY2024. For FY2025, revenue growth is expected to be between 13% and 14%, indicating continued deceleration. While the company's non-GAAP operating margin guidance suggests a modest 45 basis point improvement, with a midpoint of 27.75%, it remains possible for PANW to achieve the lower bound of Rule of 40 in FY2025.

Sluggish Current Billings Reflects Near-Term Revenue Pressure

PANW recently experienced a sharp slowdown in current billings (normally on a 12-month basis) with the YoY growth rate dropping to single digits since 3Q FY2024. During the 4Q earnings call, the management indicated that their platformization strategy provides customers with more flexibility in payment terms. We also note that the QoQ change in short-term deferred revenue in the Current Assets account remains at the same level as seen in 4Q FY2023. Adjusting for billing seasonality, this suggests that the slowdown in revenue growth in 4Q FY2024 was largely attributed to a 9.5% YoY growth in current billings.

Contracts Demand Is Significantly Weakening

The management encouraged investors to focus on RPO growth, which represents the total contract backlog the company currently holds. As they said, "Revenue gives you the near-term view of our growth. Our RPO helps you understand the longer-term trend and the scale of our book of business that will drive revenue."

While the 19.8% YoY growth in RPO last quarter may seem impressive, it remains resilient compared to the 22.8% in 3Q FY2024. However, the devil is in the details. We can observe that company demand started to significantly weaken last quarter, as total bookings, reflected by the QoQ change in RPO plus total revenue, decelerated to 7% YoY in 4Q, down from 17.2% YoY in the previous quarter. Moreover, the current bookings only grew 1.9% YoY, indicating a significant slowdown in demand for short-term contracts.

Margins Are Still Resilient

Despite a demand slowdown impacting its top-line growth, PANW's margins have been healthy. While the management did not elaborate gross margin during the call, we can see that its non-GAAP gross margin has experienced some sequential contraction over the past two quarters. It's possible that the contraction was due to increasing competition.

Instead, they focused more on operating margin. The non-GAAP EBIT margin showed a sequential improvement to 26.9%, largely due to a YoY decline in G&A expenses. This helped the EPS in 4Q FY2024 beating the high end of previous guidance. However, the company guides for an FCF margin of 37% to 38% in FY2025, implying a contraction from 38.6% in FY2024.

The Stock Is Not Attractive on Both Growth and Quality Factor

I'll be discussing why PANW appears overvalued from both revenue growth and quality perspectives. Currently, the stock is trading at 14x EV/Sales TTM, which is nearly 45% above its 5-year average, despite a significant decline in revenue growth from +20% YoY to a low single-digit trajectory. This suggests a sign of overvaluation. Furthermore, I believe that trading above 10x EV/Sales typically indicates a high-growth company, such as CrowdStrike (CRWD), which trades at 16x EV/Sales fwd with 30% YoY revenue growth fwd, and SentinelOne (S), which trades at 8.8x EV/Sales fwd with 35% YoY revenue growth fwd. Yet PANW is still trading at 12.3x on a forward 12-month basis. However, the recent slowdown in revenue growth to 12.1% YoY does not support this narrative. We can see Salesforce (CRM), with forward revenue growth of 9.7% YoY, is only trading at 6.6x EV/sales fwd. This indicates that, assuming no rebound in its top-line growth, I will remain bearish on PANW until the stock drops at least 18.7% to bring its EV/Sales multiple below 10x.

From a quality standpoint, PANW's P/CF TTM sits at 36x, which is also expensive. Both the TTM and forward basis are nearly 40% above the 5-year average. Additionally, the non-GAAP P/E forward is 56x, which is not only higher than many of the 'magnificent 7' companies, excluding Tesla (TSLA), but also more than twice the sector average. Although the company is prioritizing margin expansion and earnings growth, its PEG non-GAAP fwd is 2.6x, significantly above its previous trend. These extremely expensive multiples have convinced me to take a step back and downgraded the stock to sell based on the fundamentals, even if its technical momentum remains intact for now.

Conclusion

In sum, PANW faces slowdown in revenue growth despite its a better-than-expected 4Q earnings. The stock's post-earnings rally was short-lived, with growth decelerating sharply and falling below the 40 Rule for the first time over the past 4 years. The current bookings growth has slowed to a low single digit, while current billing growth has maintained a high single digit, indicating demand for short-term contracts and payments has weakened considerably. PANW’s current valuation appears very excessive given the decelerating growth compared to other peers. Although the company maintains resilient operating margin, I believe that the premium valuation coupled with a sharp slowdown in revenue growth and declining demand suggests that the stock is overvalued. Given these factors, I downgraded to a sell rating, anticipating that the stock will need to drop at least 18.7% first before approaching its fair value.