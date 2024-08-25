Innovative Industrial Properties: Macro Tailwinds Are Promising With Secure Dividend Investment Thesis

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.74K Followers

Summary

  • IIPR's rally has not been surprising, thanks to the tailwinds from the potential cannabis rescheduling and the bullish support observed in its stock valuations/prices.
  • Its tenants remain profitable enough, securing its dividend investment thesis, aside from the recently added tenant, Ayr Wellness.
  • IIPR is an exception to the REIT rule, thanks to its extremely low net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.70x and growing AFFO per share despite the increased shares outstanding.
  • Despite the rally observed in its stock prices, the consistently raised dividends maintain the REIT's still rich forward yields with the Fed likely to pivot by September 2024 FOMC meeting.
  • Investors may want to pay attention to the developing rescheduling story, with any drastic changes likely to reverse the gains observed in IIPR's stock prices/valuations.
Collage image of hand dropping coins into another hand

We Are

The Cannabis REIT's Investment Thesis Remains Promising, Thanks To The Robust Profitability & Macro Tailwinds

We previously covered Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in June 2024, discussing the cannabis REIT's robust performance metrics on top of the raised quarterly dividends.

Combined

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.74K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IIPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IIPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IIPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News