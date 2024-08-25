ImagineGolf

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

I'm not breaking any news when I say I'm a long-term natural gas bull, as I have written countless bullish articles since 2020 (and before).

My most recent natural gas-focused article was written on August 17, when I wrote: "Why I'm So Very Bullish On Antero Resources."

Antero Resources (AR) is one of my favorite American natural gas producers, as it has a number of benefits, including deep reserves, low breakeven prices, and pricing benefits from elevated natural gas liquids ("NGL") and liquified natural gas ("LNG") exposure. Although I do not own AR, I own Antero Midstream (AM), the company that owns critical infrastructure to support AR's production.

In that article, I focused on the natural gas bull case, which has currently been interrupted by oversupply, an issue that has hit natural gas prices quite frequently since the early 2000s, as fracking has made it an even more abundant commodity.

Energy Information Administration

A few days ago, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article titled "A Natural Gas Glut If Forcing Drillers To Dial Back - Again."

I love this title, as it perfectly sums up the situation:

Natural gas prices are low.

Drillers are cutting output.

It's nothing new.

The Wall Street Journal

This time, the problem is elevated output, a mild winter, and elevated inventories in Europe. Despite having seen barely any Russian natural gas imports since the war in Ukraine started, very warm winters have kept demand for U.S. natural gas subdued.

While this is bad news for natural gas prices in the short term, it's good news that producers are curtailing production.

Producers lately have been acting more like traders than in past years, when they drilled to boost production, often without regard to profitability. For the second time this year producers including EQT, APA and Chesapeake Energy are holding back gas from the market while prices are low. So far this month analysts say production has declined by more than two billion cubic feet a day, which is about equal to the daily consumption of a small city or the largest LNG-export terminals. - The Wall Street Journal

Although it needs to be seen how disciplined producers will be when prices rise again, I expect natural gas prices to bottom as the demand picture has changed dramatically. According to EQT Corp. (EQT), one of the biggest producers in the world, current storage is very low compared to demand. Any supply and demand tailwinds could result in steep natural gas price increases.

EQT Corp.

The producer also estimates natural gas demand to potentially rise to almost 55 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, more than 50% above 2024E levels. Most of this demand is fueled by power-hungry data centers, coal retirements, and the energy transition.

EQT Corp.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is expected to double its LNG export capacity to almost 30 billion cubic feet per day after 2030.

EQT Corp.

With all of this in mind, I'm increasingly looking at ARC Resources (TSX:ARX:CA), a company I consider the gold standard of natural gas production in North America.

My most recent article on Arc Resources was written on June 26. Since then, shares are up 6%.

Despite lower natural gas prices, investors have been buying shares of the driller. In this article, I'll update my thesis in light of my bullish view on natural gas, the company's recently released 2Q24 earnings, and my belief that this Canadian driller is one of the best places to be for the next decade.

TradingView (ARX:CA, NYMEX Henry Hub)

However, please be aware that ARX is highly volatile. Regardless of how bullish I am, please do your own due diligence. I know that many of my followers are conservative dividend growth investors. ARX may not be suitable for these investors.

Why ARC Resources Is A Standout Player

When it comes to investing in natural gas, ARC Resources has it all, including size benefits, as it's Canada's largest condensate producer and the nation's third-largest natural gas producer.

ARC Resources

This year, the company is guiding to roughly 355 thousand BOE (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. Roughly 38% of this is expected to consist of high-margin crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids.

As we can see below, the company produces in the high-margin Montney Formation, where it is the largest producer. This formation is part of the mighty Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, one of the most important basins in the world.

ARC Resources

Ten years ago, the company produced less than a third of its total production with almost 3x as many wells. Since then, it has streamlined its operations, focusing on the best production spots.

Zooming in a bit, we see that the company has five major production sites.

ARC Resources

I'm bringing this up because the company is using its assets to grow rapidly.

For starters, the company's operations benefit from roughly 80% unbooked inventories, which is favorable for future production growth. The company's reserves are so favorable that it has replaced 140% of its production for 16 consecutive years.

ARC Resources

As we can see below, its current onshore inventory life is more than 25 years. Only three drillers have bigger inventories.

However, not a single producer in North America has as many low-cost reserves as ARX! No driller comes close to the company's production with breakeven prices below $2.25 Henry Hub.

ARC Resources

This means ARX can keep producing while others have to cut production, potentially causing natural gas prices to stabilize. Currently, that seems to be the case.

On top of that, ARX is very efficient when it comes to its operations. During its 2Q24 earnings call, the company noted it has changed the design of its wells, which is expected to result in a 40% increase in natural gas production over the initial 12-month period, with only 25% higher costs.

Even better, the improved design reduced the full-cycle breakeven cost in the Upper Montney to roughly $1.10 per Mcf, making it a super competitive asset with a direct connection to LNG Canada. This allows the company to supply natural gas to this project in early 2025.

It also has access to the Gulf Coast, where it enjoys better pricing and LNG tailwinds from Cheniere Energy's (LNG) mega-projects.

ARC Resources

According to ARC Resources, it is set to deliver 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to Cedar LNG for a 20-year term starting in 2028, with similar commitments to Cheniere.

These agreements will secure roughly 25% of its total production at international prices, which is another pricing and demand tailwind.

On that note, the company is also boosting output. By 2028, it aims to boost production from currently roughly 350 thousand BOE per day to roughly 425 thousand BOE per day (+21%). This is expected to be driven by its Attachie expansion projects.

While Attachie is currently one of its smallest assets, it has more unbooked drilling locations than Kakwa and Greater Dawson combined.

ARC Resources

On a longer-term basis, the company believes its Montney assets are capable of sustaining roughly 500 thousand BOE per day, which gives it one of the best growth outlooks in the North American natural gas industry.

ARC Resources

What does this mean for shareholders?

ARC Resources' Dividends & Buybacks

As one can imagine, super low breakeven prices are highly beneficial for free cash flow. Using the data below, the company is in a good spot to generate roughly $2.8 billion in free cash flow in 2028. That's based on a scenario of $80 WTI and $4.50/GJ AECO. In other words, an environment of "moderately-elevated" energy prices.

ARC Resources

As ARX has a $15.2 billion market cap, this implies a free cash flow yield of roughly 18%. Even in 2025 and 2026, these numbers are expected to be close to $2.4 billion (16%).

This bodes well for shareholder distributions, which consist of both buybacks and dividends.

Currently, ARX has a base dividend of 2.7%. This dividend is expected to be hiked by at least 10% per year. The company grows its dividend in line with production. Its dividend growth is not expected to rely on commodity prices. That's where ARX differs from many peers.

Excess cash will be distributed through buybacks.

Since September 2021, ARX has repurchased 132 million shares at an average price of roughly $16 per share. This represents 18% of its shares.

ARC Resources

Next year, shareholder distributions are expected to accelerate, as investors will benefit from the first full year of Attachie production. According to the company, at current (subdued!) strip prices, it could generate $3 in per-share free cash flow.

As the company expects to distribute roughly 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders, this implies a return of 11.8% at current prices.

Although I really like special dividends, this shareholder return program is highly beneficial for shareholders, as it means consistently rising dividends and aggressive buybacks that improve the per-share value of the business.

This is also visible in its stock price. Over the past three years, ARX has returned 250%. Although I'm comparing Canadian-listed stocks to American stocks in U.S. dollars, the performance gap is truly impressive.

Data by YCharts

Over the past ten years, ARX had the second-best performance, as it did not suffer as much as its American peers before natural gas bottomed in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Going forward, I expect ARX to outperform most of its peers.

It also helps that ARX is very cheap.

Currently, ARX trades at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) ratio of just 6.1x. Over the past two decades, the average multiple was 6.9x. I believe the "new and improved" ARX deserves a multiple of at least 7.5x.

FAST Graphs

Using the FactSet data in the chart above, the company is expected to grow its operating cash flow by 10% this year, potentially followed by 31% growth in 2025 and 9% growth in 2026.

Although these numbers are subject to natural gas price changes, they reflect the company's output growth and could be much higher once natural gas prices bottom.

This also gives the stock a fair price target of $46, 80% above the current price.

Although economic turmoil could keep the stock from rising, I am convinced ARX is in a fantastic spot to generate elevated shareholder returns for many years to come, especially if inflation remains elevated.

As such, ARX is on my buy list. Depending on my financial situation, I could make it a major position in my portfolio. In the next few days, I'll likely write an article on the stocks on my buy list to update readers on the investments I'm currently watching.

Takeaway

ARC Resources stands out as a top-tier natural gas producer with impressive operational efficiency, low breakeven costs, and elevated growth potential.

The company's strategic focus on high-margin assets and major unbooked inventories positions it well for long-term success, even in volatile markets.

Moreover, with plans to boost production by 21% by 2028 and secure long-term LNG contracts, ARX is in a great spot to deliver significant returns to shareholders through dividends and aggressive buybacks.

Given the company's solid outlook and market positioning, I truly believe ARX is one of the best commodity stocks money can buy.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Low-Cost Leader : ARC Resources enjoys industry-leading low breakeven costs, allowing them to remain profitable even in a low-price environment.

: ARC Resources enjoys industry-leading low breakeven costs, allowing them to remain profitable even in a low-price environment. Strong Growth Potential : In light of aggressive production growth expectations, the company's free cash flow could benefit significantly.

: In light of aggressive production growth expectations, the company's free cash flow could benefit significantly. Shareholder Returns : ARX offers an attractive mix of rising dividends and aggressive buybacks, supported by significant free cash flow power.

: ARX offers an attractive mix of rising dividends and aggressive buybacks, supported by significant free cash flow power. LNG Exposure: The company's long-term LNG contracts secure international pricing benefits, adding another tailwind.

Cons:

Lack of U.S. Listing : ARC Resources does not have a New York listing.

: ARC Resources does not have a New York listing. Market Dependency : The company's performance is tied to natural gas and oil prices, making it vulnerable to commodity volatility.

: The company's performance is tied to natural gas and oil prices, making it vulnerable to commodity volatility. Geopolitics : I believe geopolitical shifts like the war in Ukraine could (temporarily) impact natural gas and LNG prices.

: I believe geopolitical shifts like the war in Ukraine could (temporarily) impact natural gas and LNG prices. Economic Growth: Natural gas is still a cyclical commodity, which means slower growth expectations could hurt natural gas prices

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.