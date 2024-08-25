Chair Powell Finds Thin Ice At Jackson Hole In August

4FR/E+ via Getty Images

Fed Chair Jerome Powell shocked markets in his Jackson Hole Speech with opening remarks that said in a clear declaratory way that “the time has come for policy to adjust.” Everything he said after that will be lost…And you will hear this statement excerpted and reported again and again, the Chair also followed it with this: “The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming (1) data, (2) the evolving outlook, and (3) the balance of risks.” (numbering added).

Clearly Powell is signaling markets, and that signal alone will cheer them on to seek a lower level of interest ratee. That also will impact stocks and the dollar on foreign exchange markets. The Fed cannot speak to different markets with a differing message. And it cannot put the toothpaste back in the tube…caveat or not, the tube has been squeezed.

As I see it the greatest problem with the latest speech delivered by Chair Powell at Jackson Hole as him, essentially, saying that the Fed has crossed the Rubicon. It is not sure how wide the Rubicon is, and not sure how fast he's going to be crossing it, but he's determined to get to the other side. The policy will be different from what it is now.

This sets the markets’ mind in a different place and, of course, it has the market focused on September. The Fed does not like to disappoint markets. And yet the Fed now has set market expectations up for a rate cut in September even though it hasn't promised that markets are going to be sure this is what it will do. The Fed Chairman's speech is going to be interpreted by markets as a rate cut green light and it's going to be exceedingly difficult for the Fed to not deliver a rate cut in September.

And that statement is true although there are still two more employment reports to see and there are more inflation reports that we must see and that the inflation reports could turn out to be not quite as good as the ones that we have under our belt now. In fact, the risk is that the PCE inflation reports at least in terms of year-over-year inflation are going to get worse rather than better and the next two months.

Elections coming- an inconvenient fact

An additional risk that the Fed has not confronted, and does not wish to even think about, is that the presidential elections are coming, and the Fed seems determined to kick off a string of easing moves before the election occurs. Well, some are going to view this as the Fed playing with politics; that isn't what worries me. What worries me is that both the presidential candidates have expansive fiscal policies and the Federal Reserve that does not yet have inflation down to target is in some sense saying in the third quarter of ‘the game’ that it's already sure it's going to win. It's aware that it must play the fourth quarter but it's in such good shape that it's fairly sure that it's going to win the game and so it's beginning to make its declaration and plan celebrations. The question is what the Fed does if, in the first term of a new administration, inflation turns out not to be well behaved and if inflation starts to turn higher. What’s next in that case?

Would the Fed be able to or even willing to raise interest rates in the first year in the term of a new president? This is in fact a likely predicament that the Fed will be in, at least in my view. This is because with the new administration there's going to be a new jolt of some kind of spending or tax cuts and stimulus of fiscal policy that will piggyback on the back of the ‘promised’ nascent Federal Reserve rate reductions.

Some Fed (FOMC) members have been complaining that the inflation rate is falling and that a falling inflation rate with a stable federal funds rate makes the real fed funds rate higher and that constricts the economy. The fact of the matter is that the inflation rate viewed year-over-year has not fallen very much recently and that the decline in headline and core inflation has slowed down to a crawl. Year-over-year inflation as measured in the CPI has not fallen much year-over-year and it is not falling fast compared to where it was six months ago. So taking the opposite tack from the position some Fed members seem to be taking, I wonder what's going to happen if the pace of decline in inflation, a pace that is already running out of steam, interacts with the Fed’s rate cuts… that’s something that could start pushing inflation back up and add upward inflation pressure next year to additional fiscal stimulus.

Policy is set to play with fire. It's not surprising that the Fed has found itself in a difficult spot and has had a tough time making policy in the wake of all the challenges posed by Covid. However, quite apart from Covid, the Fed’s new framework agreement did not work very well. It was a flawed framework, and it was implemented badly. The Fed essentially confused the post Great Recession experience of low inflation pressures with a permanent condition. Covid helped create conditions that fed inflation at a time when the Fed was not prepared to fight inflation. In the end a lot of the inflation was transitory, but not the way the Fed thought. The inflation bulge was a lot larger than the Fed thought and the peak rate was higher and came faster but then it ran off faster than the Fed expected as well. That transitory inflation seems to have imparted some inflation to other parts of the economy. That's why I don't think that this lesson that Powell talks about at Jackson Hole, about how transitory inflation can be ignored because inflation will settle back as long as inflation expectations are anchored, is really the right way to think about it.

Part of that is because you can't make that statement “as long as inflation expectations remain anchored” with a straight face. How does the Fed keep inflation expectations anchored when inflation flares except by hiking rates? Having the Fed do nothing in the face of inflation that goes to nearly 10% is not reassuring. Whenever inflation flares, we often do not know why it has flared exactly, we never know how long it's going to flare, or how high; if the Federal Reserve wants to keep inflation expectations in check, the Fed needs to react to the inflation increase in real time. If it thinks inflation is temporary it can react with less vigor, but it needs to react and needs to reassure markets that it's not prone to letting inflation run away.

This is the aspect of Powell’s speech that I really take the most exception to. He continues to treat this finding or this allegation, presented by economic models, as though it's true. I think, or, at least, my interpretation of what we experienced in the wake of the pandemic, is that this not true!

The fact that even now as Powell says how important it is to keep inflation anchored, the University of Michigan survey of inflation expectations five years ahead shows that the top 25 percentile of that survey is going wild; those inflation expectations are extremely high. And I think it's because there are concerns about the kind of fiscal policy we're likely to get in the next administration - whichever administration it turns out to be. I think it's a mistake for the Fed to turn to cutting rates now and to place all that emphasis on the job market at a time that it hasn't really corralled inflation and it can't be sure that inflation is going down to 2% from the current 2 ½%, the level around which it currently resides.

However, Mr. Powell made a relatively clear statement about the Fed's intentions, and we can see what the Fed plans to do. I remain concerned about the impact of the Fed acting in this way and leading the markets to excitement over September rate cuts without having the right conditions in hand. The Fed is assuming that the data between now and September will simply fall into place. Because the Fed is setting such enthusiasm in place that it's going to be hard for the Fed to pull back on this notion of a rate cut in September if the economic data are not accommodative when the Fed’s September meeting rolls around. Stay tuned into September.